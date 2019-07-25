Princesses of the King Women's Conference & Expo

DETROIT, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand new car, a Bricker Tunis fur coat or a designer handbag are just a few of the prizes to be given away at the Princesses of the King (POK) Women's Conference and Expo. Focusing on spiritual, personal and professional growth, Pastor Princess Dobbins has called upon Detroit's most extraordinary leaders, convening preeminent women of God, women in business and select community leaders.

Pastor Princess Dobbins present Princesses of The King Women's Conference and Expo featuring Vicki Winans and Frankie Darcll. Princesses of The King Women's Ministry has been called to empower women and to change lives not only by teaching but by demonstration. This inspiring and electrifying event will take place from July 26-28 at the Best Western Premier Detroit Southfield Hotel and end with Sunday service at New Way Ministries International's new location, 16435 E 8 Mile Road Eastepointe, MI 48021. Focusing on spiritual, personal and professional growth, Pastor Princess Dobbins has called upon Detroit's most extraordinary leaders, convening preeminent women of God, women in business and select community leaders.

This conference offers three full days of laughing, praying and inspiring each other as participants bond, network and learn the tools to create massive wins in their lives. This is sure to be the most talked about event of the summer and will feature Grammy Award winner Vicki Winans; along with Frankie Darcell and Dezi from Ask Anything with Dezi.

To kick off the weekend, POK begins on Friday with an Entrepreneurial VIP Session from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Then the main event begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and will include professional development, brand building and an inspirational message from Dobbins.

Redefining success and gaining new perspectives on what it means to be a successful woman of God in today's world, Dobbins' leadership and action strategies will leave each attendee ready to conquer the world!

Organizers say, "This event is all about the whole Woman, building her up, loving each other and understanding that we are only as strong as our sister." All guests must be present on Sunday to claim prizes.

Princess Dobbins, the mastermind behind this life-changing event is the Co-Pastor at New Way Ministries International in Farmington, Michigan. Dobbins is a well-known teacher and speaker in the Body of Christ and a much sought after business consultant within the City of Detroit.

Tickets are now available at www.pokministries.com. Follow us on Instagram @pokministries | Facebook.com/princessofthekingwomensconference/

