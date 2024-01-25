Princeton Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ - BPRN), the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations at and for the quarter and 12 months ended December 31, 2023.

President/CEO Edward Dietzler commented on the results, "I am extremely proud of the Bank's continued strong financial performance given the industry's strong headwinds. Despite the significant impact from the interest rate environment and other industry pressures, the Bank increased loan and deposit balances while maintaining strong liquidity and good credit quality."

"In 2024, the addition of Cornerstone Bank is an in-market acquisition that adds to the Bank's central and south Jersey footprint. The Bank will continue to build on our existing valuable franchise reaching from New York to Philadelphia."

HIGHLIGHTS

Total assets grew to $1.92 billion in 2023, an increase of 19.7%

in 2023, an increase of 19.7% Net loans increased by $178 million for the year

for the year Total deposits for the year increased $288 million , or 21.4% over the prior year-end

, or 21.4% over the prior year-end Stockholders' equity increased $20.6 million or 9.4% year over year

or 9.4% year over year Net income for the quarter was $5.3 million and $25.8 million for the year

The Company reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $1.19 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023, and net income of $7.2 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was due to decreases of $674 thousand and $624 thousand in net interest income and non-interest income, respectively, and increases of $744 thousand and $790 thousand in provision for credit losses and non-interest expense, respectively, partially offset by a reduction in income tax expense of $516 thousand. The decrease in net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income of $2.2 million and an increase in non-interest expenses of $1.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in income tax expense of $1.2 million and an increase in non-interest income of $782 thousand.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded net income of $25.8 million, or $4.03 per diluted common share, compared to $26.5 million, or $4.11 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2022. The decrease was due to an increase of $10.2 million in non-interest expenses, a decrease in net interest income of $3.1 million, and an increase in provision for credit losses of $2.7 million, partially offset by an increase of $12.3 million in non-interest income and a decrease in income tax expense of $3.0 million attributable in part to the $9.7 million bargain purchase gain from its Noah Bank acquisition in May of 2023 that is not taxable. The results for 2023 were significantly impacted by purchase accounting adjustments resulting from the Noah Bank acquisition.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.92 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $314.7 million, or 19.7% when compared to $1.60 billion at the end of 2022. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was the acquisition of Noah Bank on May 19, 2023, which had approximately $239.4 million in assets at closing. When looking at specific components of the balance sheet, including acquired assets, the Company recorded an increase in net loans of $178.0 million, an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $97.2 million, an increase in bank-owned life insurance of $6.2 million, an increase in its right of use asset of $7.4 million and an increase in deferred tax assets of $3.4 million. The increase in the Company's net loans consisted of a $269.3 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $22.1 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decrease of $107.4 million in construction loans.

Total deposits at December 31, 2023 increased $288.0 million, or 21.4%, when compared to December 31, 2022. The primary reasons for the increase in total deposits were the $191.7 million in deposits acquired from Noah Bank and a $96.3 million increase from existing operations. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, certificates of deposit increased $299.5 million and money market deposits increased $70.4 million. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases in savings deposits of $44.2 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $21.8 million and non-interest-bearing deposits of $15.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2023 increased $20.6 million or 9.4% when compared to the end of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the $17.9 million increase in retained earnings, consisting of $25.8 million in net income partially offset by $7.6 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. The ratio of equity to total assets at December 31, 2023 and at December 31, 2022, was 12.5% and 13.7%, respectively. The current period ratio decrease was primarily due to the Noah Bank acquisition.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $6.7 million, an increase of $6.4 million when compared to the amount at December 31, 2022. This increase was due to the delinquency of a $4.5 million commercial real estate loan and $2.1 million of non-performing loans acquired from Noah Bank. With respect to the $4.5 million commercial real estate loan, the Company has an agreement of sale with a material non-refundable security deposit and the sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

With the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") method of calculating the allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023, troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") are no longer reported for the current period. At December 31, 2022 there were three loans classified as TDR loans totaling $5.9 million and each of these loans was performing in accordance with the agreed-upon terms at December 31, 2022 and throughout 2023.

Review of Quarterly and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Net interest income was $16.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $18.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest expense of $1.2 million, or 11.9%, partially offset by an increase in interest income of $554 thousand, or 2.1%. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2023 was 3.55%, decreasing 21 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily associated with an increase of 25 basis points in the cost of funds associated with rising interest rates. The increase in funding costs was partially offset by a $28.1 million growth in average interest-earning assets driven by a $58.1 million increase in average loans. When comparing the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, net interest income decreased $2.2 million, which was primarily due to an increase of 214 basis points in the cost of funds, partially offset by an increase of 71 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income of $65.0 million was down 4.5% compared to net interest income of $68.1 million during 2022. The decrease from the previous year was the result of an increase in interest expense of $27.2 million, or 452.7%, partially offset by an increase in interest income of $24.1 million, or 32.5%, both as a result of the 525 basis-point increase in federal funds interest rates since March 2022 and management's strategic initiative to maintain high levels of primary liquidity in this uncertain rate environment.

The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $562 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2023 and a credit provision for credit losses of $182 thousand during the third quarter of 2023. The Bank recorded a $200 thousand provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The provision recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023 was the result of an increase in the required reserve for credit losses on loans in the amount of $489 thousand and an increase in the reserve for unfunded liabilities of $72 thousand. The credit recorded in the third quarter of 2023 was the result of a reduction in the reserve for unfunded liabilities in the amount of $182 thousand and no provision for credit losses on loans. For the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, the Bank recorded net recoveries of $10 thousand and net charge-offs of $1.8 million, respectively. Included in the Company's provision for the twelve-month period of 2023 was $1.7 million related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loans resulting from the Noah Bank acquisition. With the adoption of the CECL method of calculating the allowance for credit losses on January 1, 2023, the Bank recorded a one-time decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings of $284 thousand, a reduction to the allowance for credit losses of $301 thousand and an increase in the reserve for unfunded liabilities of $695 thousand. The coverage ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.19% at December 31, 2023 and 1.20% at December 31, 2022.

Total non-interest income of $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $624 thousand or 26.0% when compared to the third quarter of 2023 and increased $782 thousand or 78.4% when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the $528 thousand decrease in loan fees during the fourth quarter and a gain on sale of other real estate owned during the third quarter. The increase over the prior year quarter was primarily due to an increase in loan fees of $420 thousand. For the year ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income increased $12.3 million, or by 252.1%, primarily due to the $9.7 million bargain purchase gain and an increase in loan fees of $1.7 million over the same period in 2022.

Total non-interest expense of $10.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $790 thousand, or 7.8%, when compared to the third quarter of 2023, due primarily to the reversal of merger-related expenses in the third quarter of $1.4 million, representing a portion of the merger costs associated with the Noah acquisition expensed during the second quarter. The amounts reversed during the third quarter were primarily the result of a lease termination cost that was lower than the original estimate based on a negotiated settlement of the remaining lease on a Noah Bank branch office and a legal reserve of $150 thousand that was no longer needed. Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $1.3 million or 13.2 % from the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was due primarily to increases in salaries and employee benefits and occupancy and equipment expenses of $830 thousand and $436 thousand, respectively, over the prior-year period which were associated with the Noah acquisition in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense was $48.7 million, compared to $38.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to merger-related expenses of $5.6 million during 2023 as well as increases in salaries and employee benefits of $2.9 million, occupancy and equipment of $1.2 million and data processing and communications of $538 thousand over the same period in 2022.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $1.0 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 15.9%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.5 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 16.6% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 and compared to an income tax expense of $2.2 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.5% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022. For the year ending December 31, 2023, income tax expense was $4.6 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 15.1% compared to income tax expense of $7.6 million and an effective tax rate of 22.2% for the year ended December 30, 2022. This decrease was due to the $9.7 million non-taxable bargain purchase gain from the Noah Bank acquisition, partially offset by $325 thousand of merger-related expenses that were not tax-deductible.

About Princeton Bancorp, Inc. and The Bank of Princeton

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 22 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Fort Lee, Hamilton, Kingston, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Palisades Park, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also five branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area and two in the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"). On January 18, 2024, the Company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Cornerstone Financial Corporation ("Cornerstone"), the parent company of Cornerstone Bank, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, pursuant to which the Company will acquire Cornerstone in a transaction that is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2024 (the "Transaction").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Company (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control). The most significant factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the integration of the businesses of the Company and Cornerstone following the completion of the Transaction may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the ability to obtain required regulatory and shareholder approvals, and the ability to complete the Transaction on the expected timeframe may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company and Bank conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Company and the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the Company and the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in Part II, Item 1A of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter-ended March 31, 2023, and the success of the Company at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















































December 31,

December 31,



2023 vs 2022







2023

2022



$ Change

% Change

























ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 150,557

$ 53,351



$ 97,206

182.20 %

Securities available-for-sale taxable

50,544

42,061



8,483

20.17



Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt

40,808

41,341



(533)

(1.29)



Securities held-to-maturity

193

201



(8)

(3.98)



Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees

1,548,335

1,370,368



177,967

12.99



Allowance for credit losses

(18,492)

(16,461)



(2,031)

12.34



Goodwill

8,853

8,853



-

-



Core deposit intangible

1,422

1,825



(403)

(22.08)



Equity method investments

8,296

-



8,296

N/A



Other assets

125,981

100,240



25,741

25.68



TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,916,497

$ 1,601,779



$ 314,718

19.65 %

















































LIABILITIES





















Non-interest checking

$ 249,282

$ 265,078



$ (15,796)

(5.96) %

Interest checking

247,939

269,737



(21,798)

(8.08)



Savings

146,484

190,686



(44,202)

(23.18)



Money market

354,005

283,652



70,353

24.80



Time deposits over $250,000

150,113

83,410



66,703

79.97



Other time deposits

487,918

255,167



232,751

91.22



Total deposits

1,635,741

1,347,730



288,011

21.37



Borrowings

-

10,000



(10,000)

(100.00)



Other liabilities

40,545

24,448



16,097

65.84



TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,676,286

1,382,178



294,108

21.28



























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Common stock 1,2

-

34,547



(34,547)

(100.00)



Paid-in capital 2

98,291

81,291



17,000

20.91



Treasury stock 2

-

(19,452)



19,452

(100.00)



Retained earnings

149,414

131,488



17,926

13.63



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,494)

(8,273)



779

(9.42)



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

240,211

219,601



20,610

9.39



























TOTAL LIABILITIES





















AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,916,497

$ 1,601,779



$ 314,718

19.65 %

























Book value per common share

$ 38.04

$ 35.16



$ 2.88

8.19 %

Tangible book value per common share 3

$ 36.41

$ 33.45



$ 2.96

8.85 %

























1The common stock of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has no par value. The par value of the common stock of the Bank was $5.00 per share.







2The balances of common stock and treasury stock were reclassified to paid-in capital effective January 10, 2023, upon formation of Princeton Bancorp, Inc.



3Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.





Princeton Bancorp, Inc.



Loan and Deposit Tables



(Unaudited)



















The components of loans receivable, net at December 31, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:























December 31,

December 31,









2023

2022









(In thousands)





Commercial real estate

$ 1,142,864

$ 873,573





Commercial and industrial

50,961

28,859





Construction

310,187

417,538





Residential first-lien mortgages

38,040

43,125





Home equity / consumer

8,081

9,729





Total loans

1,550,133

1,372,824





Deferred fees and costs

(1,798)

(2,456)





Allowance for credit losses

(18,492)

(16,461)





Loans, net

$ 1,529,843

$ 1,353,907





































































The components of deposits at December 31, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:

























December 31,

December 31,









2023

2022









(In thousands)





Demand, non-interest-bearing

$ 249,282

$ 265,078





Demand, interest-bearing

247,939

269,737





Savings

146,484

190,686





Money market

354,005

283,652





Time deposits

638,031

338,577





Total deposits

$ 1,635,741

$ 1,347,730





















Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data)

























Three Months Ended December 31,













2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 24,364

$ 19,400

$ 4,964

25.6 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 412

288

124

43.1 %



Tax-exempt 285

285

0

0.0 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 2

3

(1)

-33.3 %

Other interest and dividend income 2,491

482

2,009

416.8 %



Total interest and dividends 27,554

20,458

7,096

34.7 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 11,544

2,210

9,334

422.4 %



Borrowings -

2

(2)

-100.0 %



Total interest expense 11,544

2,212

9,332

421.9 %



















Net interest income 16,010

18,246

(2,236)

-12.3 % Provision for credit losses 562

200

362

181.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,448

18,046

(2,598)

-14.4 %



















Non-interest income















Gain on call/sale of securities available-for-sale, net 45

-

45

N/A

Income from bank-owned life insurance 377

286

91

31.8 %

Fees and service charges 462

411

51

12.4 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 656

236

420

178.0 %

Other 239

64

175

273.4 %



Total non-interest income 1,779

997

782

78.4 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 6,034

5,204

830

15.9 %

Occupancy and equipment 1,849

1,413

436

30.9 %

Professional fees 425

541

(116)

-21.4 %

Data processing and communications 1,166

1,354

(188)

-13.9 %

Federal deposit insurance 190

222

(32)

-14.4 %

Advertising and promotion 129

105

24

22.9 %

Office expense 116

71

45

63.4 %

Other real estate owned -

(6)

6

-100.0 %

Core deposit intangible 124

135

(11)

-8.1 %

Other 916

632

284

44.9 %



Total non-interest expense 10,949

9,671

1,278

13.2 %



















Income before income tax expense 6,278

9,372

(3,094)

-33.0 % Income tax expense 996

2,201

(1,205)

-54.7 % Net income $ 5,282

$ 7,171

(1,889)

-26.3 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.84

$ 1.14

$ (0.30)

-26.3 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.82

$ 1.13

$ (0.31)

-27.4 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,300

6,246

54

0.9 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,414

6,371

43

0.7 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter) (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended













December 31,

September 30,













2023

2023

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 24,364

$ 23,503

$ 861

3.7 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 412

357

55

15.4 %



Tax-exempt 285

285

0

0.0 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 2

3

(1)

-33.3 %

Other interest and dividend income 2,491

2,852

(361)

-12.7 %



Total interest and dividends 27,554

27,000

554

2.1 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 11,544

10,316

1,228

11.9 %



Borrowings -

-

0

N/A



Total interest expense 11,544

10,316

1,228

11.9 %



















Net interest income 16,010

16,684

(674)

-4.0 % Provision (credit) for credit losses 562

(182)

744

-408.8 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,448

16,866

(1,418)

-8.4 %



















Non-interest income















Gain (loss) on call/sale of securities available-for-sale, net 45

(6)

51

-850.0 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance 377

331

46

13.9 %

Fees and service charges 462

479

(17)

-3.5 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 656

1,184

(528)

-44.6 %

Gain on sale of other real estate owned -

203

(203)

-100.0 %

Other 239

212

27

12.7 %



Total non-interest income 1,779

2,403

(624)

-26.0 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 6,034

6,177

(143)

-2.3 %

Occupancy and equipment 1,849

2,142

(293)

-13.7 %

Professional fees 425

614

(189)

-30.8 %

Data processing and communications 1,166

1,242

(76)

-6.1 %

Federal deposit insurance 190

258

(68)

-26.4 %

Advertising and promotion 129

139

(10)

-7.2 %

Office expense 116

117

(1)

-0.9 %

Core deposit intangible 124

116

8

6.9 %

Merger-related expenses -

(1,391)

1,391

-100.0 %

Other 916

745

171

23.0 %



Total non-interest expense 10,949

10,159

790

7.8 %



















Income before income tax expense 6,278

9,110

(2,832)

-31.1 % Income tax expense 996

1,512

(516)

-34.1 % Net income $ 5,282

$ 7,598

$ (2,316)

-30.5 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.84

$ 1.21

$ (0.37)

-30.6 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.82

$ 1.19

$ (0.37)

-31.1 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,300

6,295

5

0.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,414

6,390

24

0.4 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Year Ended













December 31,













2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $89,278

$ 70,996

$ 18,282

25.8 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 1,339

986

353

35.8 %



Tax-exempt 1,138

1,167

(29)

-2.5 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 10

11

(1)

-9.1 %

Other interest and dividend income 6,415

923

5,492

595.0 %



Total interest and dividends 98,180

74,083

24,097

32.5 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 33,046

5,995

27,051

451.2 %



Borrowings 118

5

113

2260.0 %



Total interest expense 33,164

6,000

27,164

452.7 %



















Net interest income 65,016

68,083

(3,067)

-4.5 % Provision for credit losses 3,108

400

2,708

677.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,908

67,683

(5,775)

-8.5 %



















Non-interest income















Gain on call/sale of securities available-for-sale, net 39

2

37

1850.0 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,293

1,138

155

13.6 %

Fees and service charges 1,853

1,852

1

0.1 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 3,221

1,484

1,737

117.0 %

Bargain purchase gain 9,696

-

9,696

N/A

Gain on sale of other real estate owned 203

-

203

N/A

Other 816

386

430

111.4 %



Total non-interest income 17,121

4,862

12,259

252.1 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 23,386

20,455

2,931

14.3 %

Occupancy and equipment 7,037

5,859

1,178

20.1 %

Professional fees 2,060

2,470

(410)

-16.6 %

Data processing and communications 5,026

4,488

538

12.0 %

Federal deposit insurance 891

1,010

(119)

-11.8 %

Advertising and promotion 504

484

20

4.1 %

Office expense 508

239

269

112.6 %

Other real estate owned expense 1

106

(105)

-99.1 %

Core deposit intangible 502

569

(67)

-11.8 %

Merger-related expenses 5,635

-

5,635

N/A

Other 3,144

2,812

332

11.8 %



Total non-interest expense 48,694

38,492

10,202

26.5 %



















Income before income tax expense 30,335

34,053

(3,718)

-10.9 % Income tax expense 4,570

7,559

(2,989)

-39.5 % Net income $25,765

$ 26,494

$ (729)

-2.8 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 4.10

$ 4.19

$ (0.09)

-2.1 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 4.03

$ 4.11

$ (0.08)

-1.9 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,281

6,320

(39)

-0.6 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,388

6,449

(61)

-0.9 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended December 31,









2023

2022

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,522,906

6.35 %

$ 1,375,191

5.60 %

$ 147,715

0.75 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 47,566

3.46 %

42,458

2.69 %

5,108

0.77 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 38,157

2.99 %

39,743

2.85 %

(1,586)

0.14 % Held-to-maturity 194

5.28 %

202

5.24 %

(8)

0.04 % Securities 85,917

3.26 %

82,403

2.77 %

3,514

0.49 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 161,903

5.44 %

44,410

4.09 %

117,493

1.35 % Other interest-earning assets 18,898

5.71 %

1,303

7.40 %

17,595

-1.69 % Other interest-earning assets 180,801

5.47 %

45,713

4.19 %

135,088

1.28 % Total interest-earning assets 1,789,624

6.11 %

1,503,307

5.40 %

286,317

0.71 % Total non-earning assets 138,225





109,554











Total assets $ 1,927,849





$ 1,612,861



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 250,941

1.96 %

$ 275,797

0.45 %

$ (24,856)

1.51 % Savings 146,294

2.32 %

201,498

0.53 %

(55,204)

1.79 % Money market 353,372

3.72 %

294,246

0.91 %

59,126

2.81 % Certificates of deposit 639,547

3.81 %

316,689

1.19 %

322,858

2.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,390,154

3.29 %

1,088,230

0.81 %

301,924

2.48 % Non-interest bearing deposits 258,663





280,626





(21,963)



Total deposits 1,648,817

2.78 %

1,368,856

0.64 %

279,961

2.14 % Borrowings -

N/A

217

4.67 %

(217)

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,390,154

3.29 %

1,088,447

0.81 %

301,707

2.48 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 258,663





280,626











Total cost of funds 1,648,817

2.78 %

1,369,073

0.64 %

279,744

2.14 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,404





28,215











Stockholders' equity 234,628





215,573











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,927,849





$ 1,612,861



































Net interest spread



2.81 %





4.59 %







Net interest margin



3.55 %





4.82 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



3.60 %





4.89 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.











Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended









December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,522,906

6.35 %

$ 1,464,798

6.37 %

$ 58,108

-0.02 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 47,566

3.46 %

46,599

3.06 %

967

0.40 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 38,157

2.99 %

40,118

2.84 %

(1,961)

0.15 % Held-to-maturity 194

5.28 %

196

5.28 %

(2)

0.00 % Securities 85,917

3.26 %

86,913

2.96 %

(996)

0.29 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 161,903

5.44 %

199,350

5.38 %

(37,447)

0.06 % Other interest-earning assets 18,898

5.71 %

10,506

5.67 %

8,392

0.04 % Other interest-earning assets 180,801

5.47 %

209,856

5.39 %

(29,055)

0.07 % Total interest-earning assets 1,789,624

6.11 %

1,761,567

6.08 %

28,057

0.03 % Total non-earning assets 138,225





127,682











Total assets $ 1,927,849





$ 1,889,249



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 250,941

1.96 %

$ 243,359

1.68 %

$ 7,582

0.27 % Savings 146,294

2.32 %

149,215

2.10 %

(2,921)

0.22 % Money market 353,372

3.72 %

337,491

3.50 %

15,881

0.22 % Certificates of deposit 639,547

3.81 %

629,082

3.48 %

10,465

0.33 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,390,154

3.29 %

1,359,147

3.01 %

31,007

0.28 % Non-interest bearing deposits 258,663





255,775





2,888



Total deposits 1,648,817

2.78 %

1,614,922

2.53 %

33,895

0.25 % Borrowings -

N/A

-

N/A

0

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,390,154

3.29 %

1,359,147

3.01 %

31,007

0.28 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 258,663





255,775











Total cost of funds 1,648,817

2.78 %

1,614,922

2.53 %

33,895

0.25 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,404





45,923











Stockholders' equity 234,628





228,404











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,927,849





$ 1,889,249



































Net interest spread



2.81 %





3.07 %







Net interest margin



3.55 %





3.76 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



3.60 %





3.81 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.











Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Year Ended December 31,









2023

2022

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,449,504

6.16 %

$ 1,375,501

5.16 %

$ 74,003

1.00 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 43,476

3.08 %

47,358

2.08 %

(3,882)

1.00 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 40,264

2.83 %

43,549

2.68 %

(3,285)

0.15 % Held-to-maturity 197

5.28 %

204

5.39 %

(7)

-0.11 % Securities 83,937

2.96 %

91,111

2.38 %

(7,174)

0.59 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 109,441

5.35 %

66,292

1.20 %

43,149

4.15 % Other interest-earning assets 10,064

5.53 %

10,612

1.19 %

(548)

4.34 % Other interest-earning assets 119,504

5.37 %

76,904

1.20 %

42,600

4.17 % Total interest-earning assets 1,652,946

5.94 %

1,543,516

4.80 %

109,430

1.14 % Total non-earning assets 122,321





101,940











Total assets $ 1,775,267





$ 1,645,456



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 250,312

1.46 %

$ 261,951

0.31 %

$ (11,639)

1.15 % Savings 159,175

1.72 %

220,222

0.32 %

(61,047)

1.40 % Money market 311,478

3.07 %

353,224

0.44 %

(41,746)

2.63 % Certificates of deposit 538,343

3.17 %

293,627

0.99 %

244,716

2.18 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,259,308

2.62 %

1,129,024

0.42 %

130,284

2.20 % Non-interest bearing deposits 248,233





280,729











Total deposits 1,507,541

2.19 %

1,409,753

0.43 %

97,788

1.77 %























Borrowings 2,343

5.01 %

153

3.37 %

2,190

1.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,261,651

2.63 %

1,129,177

0.53 %

132,474

2.10 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 248,233





280,729











Total cost of funds 1,509,884

2.19 %

1,409,906

0.43 %

99,978

1.77 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,856





20,755











Stockholders' equity 228,527





214,795











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,775,267





$ 1,645,456



































Net interest spread



3.31 %





4.27 %







Net interest margin



3.93 %





4.41 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



3.99 %





4.47 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.











Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited)























2023

2023

2023

2023

2022



December

September

June

March

December























Return on average assets 1.09 %

1.60 %

1.60 %

1.56 %

1.76 %

Return on average equity 8.93 %

13.20 %

11.98 %

11.05 %

13.20 %

Return on average tangible equity1 9.34 %

13.83 %

12.57 %

11.60 %

13.89 %

Net interest margin 3.55 %

3.76 %

3.95 %

4.59 %

4.82 %

Net interest margin (FTE)2 3.60 %

3.81 %

3.99 %

4.66 %

4.89 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP3 61.01 %

59.89 %

60.82 %

53.43 %

49.56 %























COMMON STOCK DATA



















Market value at period end $ 35.90

$ 28.99

$ 27.32

$ 31.72

$ 31.72

Market range:



















High $ 37.60

$ 31.69

$ 33.00

$ 37.18

$ 32.80

Low $ 28.21

$ 27.37

$ 24.09

$ 31.18

$ 28.57

Book value per common share at period end $ 38.04

$ 36.86

$ 36.45

$ 35.98

$ 35.16

Tangible book value per common share at period end4 $ 36.41

$ 35.21

$ 34.78

$ 34.29

$ 33.45

Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 6,314

6,299

6,279

6,262

6,245























CAPITAL RATIOS



















Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.68 %

14.96 %

14.57 %

15.43 %

15.12 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.61 %

13.89 %

13.50 %

14.36 %

14.06 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 12.29 %

12.38 %

13.43 %

14.00 %

13.47 %

Period-end equity to assets 12.53 %

12.14 %

12.42 %

14.21 %

13.71 %

Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 12.06 %

11.66 %

11.92 %

13.64 %

13.13 %























CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (10)

$ (23)

$ 1,842

$ (3)

$ 406

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.003 %

-0.006 %

0.514 %

-0.001 %

0.118 %























Nonperforming loans $ 6,708

$ 6,755

$ 9,753

$ 6,456

$ 266

Other real estate owned -

-

33

-

-

Total nonperforming assets $ 6,708

$ 6,755

$ 9,786

$ 6,456

$ 266























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



















Period-end loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1.19 %

1.20 %

1.20 %

1.19 %

1.20 %

Nonaccrual loans 275.67 %

266.35 %

184.25 %

255.68 %

6188.35 %

Nonperforming assets 275.67 %

266.35 %

183.63 %

255.68 %

6188.35 %























Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 0.43 %

0.45 %

0.65 %

0.46 %

0.02 %













































1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.







2Includes the effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















3The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (excluding amortization of core deposit intangible and merger-) related expenses) divided by net interest income and non-interest income (excluding bargain purchase gain and gain on call/sale of securities available-for-sale). 4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which





excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.





















Contact:

George Rapp

609.454.0718

[email protected]

SOURCE The Bank of Princeton