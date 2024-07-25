Princeton Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Approvals of Pending Acquisition

PRINCETON, N.J. , July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ - BPRN), the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations at and for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company also announced that it has received the necessary approvals from shareholders and all applicable regulatory authorities in connection with its acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Corporation, which is expected to close on August 23, 2024.

President/CEO Edward Dietzler remarked on the second quarter results, "The Company continued its strong financial performance with a 18.0% increase in net income over the first quarter of 2024, along with a modest increase in the net interest margin to 3.44% for the second quarter. The Company continues to increase average loan and deposit balances while maintaining strong liquidity and credit quality. The anticipated addition of Cornerstone Bank in the third quarter will contribute to the Company's central and southern New Jersey footprint by strengthening our existing valuable franchise spanning from New York to Philadelphia."

HIGHLIGHTS

Average total loans for the quarter increased by $34.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2024.

compared to the first quarter of 2024. Average total deposits for the quarter increased by $50.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2024.

compared to the first quarter of 2024. Non-performing assets remained low at $3.2 million , or 0.2% of total loans, compared to $6.7 million at year end 2023.

The Company reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024, and net income of $6.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was due to an increase of $520 thousand in net interest income, a net reduction in the provision for credit losses of $304 thousand due to a provision reversal of $118 thousand recorded in the second quarter of 2024, an increase in non-interest income of $102 thousand, partially offset by an increase of $173 thousand in non-interest expense. The $1.7 million decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 was primarily due to acquisition-related items recorded in the second quarter of 2023 due to the Company's acquisition of Noah Bank, resulting in a decrease in non-interest income of $9.5 million and an increase in income tax expense of $877 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest expenses of $5.8 million, and a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $2.6 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Review of Statements of Financial Condition

Total assets were $1.98 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $67.4 million, or 3.52% when compared to $1.92 billion at the end of 2023. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was attributable to increases in available for sale securities of $40.3 million and net loans of $25.0 million, which were funded in part by an increase in deposits. The increase in the Company's net loans consisted of a $51.4 million increase in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $22.9 million in construction loans and $2.0 million in residential mortgages.

Total deposits on June 30, 2024, increased $63.3 million, or 3.87%, when compared to December 31, 2023. Money market deposits increased $49.9 million, and certificates of deposit increased $41.3 million, partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $24.2 million and non-interest-bearing deposits of $4.2 million.

Total stockholders' equity on June 30, 2024 increased $4.6 million or 1.93% when compared to December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the $5.7 million increase in retained earnings, consisting of $9.5 million in net income partially offset by $3.8 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. The ratio of equity to total assets at June 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023 was 12.34% and 12.53%, respectively.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2024, non-performing assets totaled $3.2 million, a decrease of $3.5 million when compared to the amount at December 31, 2023.

Review of Quarterly and Six-Month Financial Results

Net interest income was $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $15.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $15.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest income of $1.3 million, or 4.8%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $824 thousand, or 6.5%. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.44%, increasing by 2 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily associated with an increase in average interest-earning assets of $50.1 million, resulting in an increase of 12 basis points, partially offset by an increase in total interest-bearing deposits of $51.5 million, resulting in an increase in the cost of funds of 10 basis points. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded net income of $9.5 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share, compared to $12.9 million, or $2.02 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to acquisition-related items recorded during 2023 due to the acquisition of Noah Bank.

The Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $118 thousand during the second quarter of 2024, which consisted of $169 thousand decrease recorded to the allowance of credit losses, offset by an increase to the provision for credit losses of $51 thousand related to unfunded commitments, which are recorded in other liabilities on the Company's statements of financial condition. The current quarters' reversal of provision recorded on the Company's statements of income was $304 thousand lower when compared to the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and was $2.6 million lower than the provision for the same period in 2023, which can be attributed to the acquisition of Noah Bank, which closed in May 2023. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded charge-offs of $84 thousand and recoveries of $99 thousand. The coverage ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.17% at June 30, 2024 and 1.19% at December 31, 2023.

Total non-interest income of $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 increased $102 thousand or 5.1% when compared to the first quarter of 2024 and decreased $9.5 million or 82.0% when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. When comparing the results from the second quarter 2024 to the same period of 2023, the decrease was primarily due to the bargain purchase gain of $9.7 million attributed to the acquisition of Noah Bank, which closed in May 2023.

Total non-interest expense of $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 increased $173 thousand, or 1.5%, when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily related to data processing and communications expense increasing $244 thousand, professional fees increasing $78 thousand and other expenses increasing $60 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in occupancy and equipment expense of $179 thousand and salaries and benefits expense of $77 thousand. Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $5.8 million or 32.6% when compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was due primarily to $7.0 million in merger-related expenses recorded, a $667 thousand increase in salaries and benefits expense and a $145 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment expenses that were all primarily associated with the Noah Bank acquisition in 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $1.0 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 16.8%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.0 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.7% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and compared to an income tax expense of $161 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 2.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2023 was lower than the current quarter's rate because of the non-taxable $9.7 million bargain purchase gain from the Noah bank acquisition.

About Princeton Bancorp, Inc. and The Bank of Princeton

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 22 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Fort Lee, Hamilton, Kingston, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Palisades Park, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge, and Sicklerville. There are also five branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area and two in the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. On January 18, 2024, the Company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Cornerstone Financial Corporation ("Cornerstone"), the parent company of Cornerstone Bank, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, pursuant to which the Company will acquire Cornerstone in a transaction that is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024 (the "Transaction").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Company (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control). The most significant factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the integration of the businesses of the Company and Cornerstone following the completion of the Transaction may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, and the ability to complete the Transaction on the expected timeframe may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company and Bank conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Company and the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the Company and the Bank; technological changes; other acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the success of the Company at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































































June 30, 2024 vs



June 30, 2024 vs





June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

December 31, 2023



June 30, 2023





2024

2023

2023

$

Change

%

Change

$

Change

%

Change

































ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 151,305

$ 150,557

$ 143,001

$ 748

0.50 %

$ 8,304

5.81 % Securities available-for-sale taxable

92,001

50,544

44,083

41,457

82.02



47,918

108.70

Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt

39,688

40,808

40,538

(1,120)

(2.74)



(850)

(2.10)

Securities held-to-maturity

165

193

197

(28)

(14.51)



(32)

(16.24)

Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees

1,573,352

1,548,335

1,499,691

25,017

1.62



73,661

4.91

Allowance for credit losses

(18,464)

(18,492)

(17,970)

28

(0.15)



(494)

2.75

Goodwill

8,853

8,853

8,853

-

-



-

-

Core deposit intangible

1,191

1,422

1,662

(231)

(16.24)



(471)

(28.34)

Equity method investments

9,426

8,296

2,551

1,130

13.62



6,875

269.50

Other real estate owned

-

-

33

-

N/A



(33)

(100.00)

Other assets

126,424

125,981

120,387

443

0.35



6,037

5.01

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,983,941

$ 1,916,497

$ 1,843,026

$ 67,444

3.52 %

$ 140,915

7.65 %



































































LIABILITIES































Non-interest checking

$ 245,073

$ 249,282

$ 258,014

$ (4,209)

(1.69) %

$ (12,941)

(5.02) % Interest checking

223,759

247,939

224,328

(24,180)

(9.75)



(569)

(0.25)

Savings

146,935

146,484

152,695

451

0.31



(5,760)

(3.77)

Money market

403,926

354,005

321,840

49,921

14.10



82,086

25.51

Time deposits over $250,000

154,605

150,113

142,674

4,492

2.99



11,931

8.36

Other time deposits

524,774

487,918

473,347

36,856

7.55



51,427

10.86

Total deposits

1,699,072

1,635,741

1,572,898

63,331

3.87



126,174

8.02

Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-



-

N/A

Other liabilities

40,028

40,545

41,229

(517)

(1.28)



(1,201)

(2.91)

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,739,100

1,676,286

1,614,127

62,814

3.75



124,973

7.74



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Paid-in capital

99,179

98,291

97,103

888

0.90



2,076

2.14

Treasury stock 1

(842)

-

-

(842)

100.00



(842)

100.00

Retained earnings

155,083

149,414

140,310

5,669

3.79



14,773

10.53

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(8,579)

(7,494)

(8,514)

(1,085)

14.48



(65)

0.76

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

244,841

240,211

228,899 # 4,630

1.93



15,942

6.96



































TOTAL LIABILITIES































AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,983,941

$ 1,916,497

$ 1,843,026

$ 67,444

3.52 %

$ 140,915

7.65 %

































Book value per common share

$ 38.54

$ 38.04

$ 36.45

$ 0.50

1.31 %

$ 2.09

5.73 % Tangible book value per common share 2

$ 36.96

$ 36.41

$ 34.78

$ 0.55

1.51 %

$ 2.18

6.27 %



































1Treasury stock repurchases commenced March 8, 2024, associated with the stock repurchase program announced August 10, 2023.























2Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.





















Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Loan and Deposit Tables (Unaudited)











The components of loans receivable, net at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were as follows:

















June 30,

December 31,





2024

2023





(In thousands)

Commercial real estate

$ 1,194,279

$ 1,142,864

Commercial and industrial

50,290

50,961

Construction

287,290

310,187

Residential first-lien mortgages

36,075

38,040

Home equity / consumer

7,583

8,081

Total loans

1,575,517

1,550,133

Deferred fees and costs

(2,165)

(1,798)

Allowance for credit losses

(18,464)

(18,492)

Loans, net

$ 1,554,888

$ 1,529,843

























The components of deposits at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were as follows:

















June 30,

December 31,





2024

2023





(In thousands)

Demand, non-interest-bearing

$ 245,073

$ 249,282

Demand, interest-bearing

223,759

247,939

Savings

146,935

146,484

Money market

403,926

354,005

Time deposits

679,379

638,031

Total deposits

$ 1,699,072

$ 1,635,741















Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data)

























Three Months Ended June 30,













2024

2023

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 26,034

$ 21,517

$ 4,517

21.0 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 1,001

292

709

242.8 %



Tax-exempt 286

284

2

0.7 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 3

2

1

50.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 2,086

919

1,167

127.0 %



Total interest and dividends 29,410

23,014

6,396

27.8 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 13,442

7,321

6,121

83.6 %



Borrowings -

32

(32)

-100.0 %



Total interest expense 13,442

7,353

6,089

82.8 %



















Net interest income 15,968

15,661

307

2.0 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (118)

2,463

(2,581)

-104.8 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 16,086

13,198

2,888

21.9 %



















Non-interest income















Income from bank-owned life insurance 388

295

93

31.5 %

Fees and service charges 465

464

1

0.2 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 937

1,030

(93)

-9.0 %

Bargain purchase gain -

9,696

(9,696)

-100.0 %

Other

297

80

217

271.3 %



Total non-interest income 2,087

11,565

(9,478)

-82.0 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 6,443

5,776

667

11.5 %

Occupancy and equipment 1,850

1,705

145

8.5 %

Professional fees 602

556

46

8.3 %

Data processing and communications 1,404

1,318

86

6.5 %

Federal deposit insurance 279

253

26

10.3 %

Advertising and promotion 156

126

30

23.8 %

Office expense 155

178

(23)

-12.9 %

Other real estate owned expense -

1

(1)

-100.0 %

Core deposit intangible 111

127

(16)

-12.6 %

Merger-related expenses -

7,026

(7,026)

-100.0 %

Other

1,009

748

261

34.9 %



Total non-interest expense 12,009

17,814

(5,805)

-32.6 %



















Income before income tax expense 6,164

6,949

(785)

-11.3 % Income tax expense 1,038

161

877

544.7 % Net income

$ 5,126

$ 6,788

(1,662)

-24.5 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.81

$ 1.08

$ (0.27)

-25.0 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.80

$ 1.07

$ (0.27)

-25.2 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,334

6,270

64

1.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,420

6,366

54

0.8 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter) (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended













June 30,

March 31,













2024

2024

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 26,034

$ 24,940

$ 1,094

4.4 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 1,001

564

437

77.5 %



Tax-exempt 286

286

0

0.0 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 3

2

1

50.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 2,086

2,274

(188)

-8.3 %



Total interest and dividends 29,410

28,066

1,344

4.8 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 13,442

12,618

824

6.5 %



Borrowings -

-

-

N/A



Total interest expense 13,442

12,618

824

6.5 %



















Net interest income 15,968

15,448

520

3.4 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (118)

186

(304)

-163.4 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 16,086

15,262

824

5.4 %



















Non-interest income















Income from bank-owned life insurance 388

381

7

1.8 %

Fees and service charges 465

432

33

7.6 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 937

724

213

29.4 %

Other 297

448

(151)

-33.7 %



Total non-interest income 2,087

1,985

102

5.1 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 6,443

6,520

(77)

-1.2 %

Occupancy and equipment 1,850

2,029

(179)

-8.8 %

Professional fees 602

524

78

14.9 %

Data processing and communications 1,404

1,160

244

21.0 %

Federal deposit insurance 279

273

6

2.2 %

Advertising and promotion 156

142

14

9.9 %

Office expense 155

119

36

30.3 %

Core deposit intangible 111

120

(9)

-7.5 %

Other 1,009

949

60

6.3 %



Total non-interest expense 12,009

11,836

173

1.5 %



















Income before income tax expense 6,164

5,411

753

13.9 % Income tax expense 1,038

1,066

(28)

-2.6 % Net income

$ 5,126

$ 4,345

$ 781

18.0 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.81

$ 0.69

$ 0.12

17.4 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.80

$ 0.68

$ 0.12

17.6 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,334

6,328

6

0.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,420

6,418

2

0.0 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Six Months Ended













June 30,













2024

2023

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 50,974

$ 41,411

$ 9,563

23.1 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 1,565

570

995

174.6 %



Tax-exempt 572

568

4

0.7 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 5

5

0

0.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 4,360

1,072

3,288

306.7 %



Total interest and dividends 57,476

43,626

13,850

31.7 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 26,060

11,186

14,874

133.0 %



Borrowings -

118

(118)

-100.0 %



Total interest expense 26,060

11,304

14,756

130.5 %



















Net interest income 31,416

32,322

(906)

-2.8 % Provision for credit losses 68

2,728

(2,660)

-97.5 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,348

29,594

1,754

5.9 %



















Non-Interest income















Income from bank-owned life insurance 769

585

184

31.5 %

Fees and service charges 897

912

(15)

-1.6 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 1,661

1,381

280

20.3 %

Bargain purchase gain -

9,696

(9,696)

-100.0 %

Other

745

365

380

104.1 %



Total non-interest income 4,072

12,939

(8,867)

-68.5 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 12,963

11,175

1,788

16.0 %

Occupancy and equipment 3,879

3,046

833

27.3 %

Professional fees 1,126

1,021

105

10.3 %

Data processing and communications 2,564

2,618

(54)

-2.1 %

Federal deposit insurance 552

443

109

24.6 %

Advertising and promotion 298

236

62

26.3 %

Office expense 274

275

(1)

-0.4 %

Other real estate owned expense -

1

(1)

-100.0 %

Core deposit intangible 231

262

(31)

-11.8 %

Merger-related expenses -

7,026

(7,026)

-100.0 %

Other

1,958

1,483

475

32.0 %



Total non-interest expense 23,845

27,586

(3,741)

-13.6 %



















Income before income tax expense 11,575

14,947

(3,372)

-22.6 % Income tax expense 2,104

2,062

42

2.0 % Net income

$ 9,471

$ 12,885

$ (3,414)

-26.5 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 1.50

$ 2.06

$ (0.56)

-27.3 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.48

$ 2.02

$ (0.54)

-26.9 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,331

6,263

68

1.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,411

6,376

35

0.5 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended June 30,









2024

2023

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,585,876

6.60 %

$ 1,432,680

6.02 %

$ 153,196

0.58 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 89,547

4.47 %

44,669

2.63 %

44,878

1.85 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 39,756

2.88 %

41,187

2.76 %

(1,431)

0.12 % Held-to-maturity 166

5.33 %

198

5.28 %

(32)

0.04 % Securities 129,469

3.98 %

86,054

2.69 %

43,415

1.29 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 133,336

5.45 %

65,383

5.16 %

67,953

0.29 % Other interest-earning assets 19,338

5.78 %

5,691

5.31 %

13,647

0.47 % Other interest-earning assets 152,674

5.49 %

71,074

5.17 %

81,600

0.32 % Total interest-earning assets 1,868,019

6.33 %

1,589,808

5.81 %

278,211

0.53 % Total non-earning assets 141,377





110,384











Total assets $ 2,009,396





$ 1,700,192



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 231,895

1.94 %

$ 242,667

1.38 %

$ (10,772)

0.56 % Savings 148,377

2.64 %

158,937

1.73 %

(10,560)

0.91 % Money market 390,019

3.99 %

285,021

2.97 %

104,998

1.02 % Certificates of deposit 713,433

4.22 %

516,252

2.87 %

197,181

1.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,483,724

3.64 %

1,202,877

2.44 %

280,847

1.20 % Non-interest bearing deposits 243,248





235,423





7,825



Total deposits 1,726,972

3.13 %

1,438,300

2.04 %

288,672

1.09 % Borrowings -

N/A

2,482

5.08 %

(2,482)

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,483,724

3.64 %

1,205,359

2.45 %

278,365

1.20 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 243,248





235,423











Total cost of funds 1,726,972

3.13 %

1,440,782

2.04 %

286,190

1.09 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,874





32,232











Stockholders' equity 241,550





227,178











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,009,396





$ 1,700,192



































Net interest spread



2.69 %





3.36 %







Net interest margin



3.44 %





3.95 %







Net interest margin (FTE) 1,2



3.48 %





3.99 %















1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.





















2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Six Months Ended June 30,









2024

2023

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,568,541

6.54 %

$ 1,404,421

5.95 %

$ 164,119

0.59 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 74,144

4.21 %

43,458

2.63 %

30,686

1.58 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 40,257

2.84 %

41,409

2.75 %

(1,152)

0.10 % Held-to-maturity 174

5.21 %

199

5.28 %

(25)

-0.07 % Securities 114,576

3.74 %

85,067

2.69 %

29,509

1.05 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 140,703

5.45 %

37,076

5.09 %

103,627

0.36 % Other interest-earning assets 19,146

5.71 %

5,348

5.06 %

13,798

0.66 % Other interest-earning assets 159,848

5.48 %

42,424

5.09 %

117,425

0.39 % Total interest-earning assets 1,842,965

6.27 %

1,531,912

5.74 %

311,053

0.53 % Total non-earning assets 141,019





126,444











Total assets $ 1,983,984





$ 1,658,356



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 236,963

1.96 %

$ 253,527

1.10 %

$ (16,564)

0.86 % Savings 148,024

2.57 %

170,785

1.30 %

(22,760)

1.28 % Money market 377,084

3.96 %

276,962

2.38 %

100,122

1.58 % Certificates of deposit 695,870

4.17 %

440,780

2.48 %

255,090

1.68 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,457,941

3.59 %

1,142,053

1.98 %

315,888

1.62 % Non-interest bearing deposits 243,669





239,098











Total deposits 1,701,610

3.08 %

1,381,152

1.63 %

320,458

1.45 %























Borrowings -

0.00 %

4,725

5.01 %

(4,725)

-5.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,457,941

3.59 %

1,146,779

1.99 %

311,163

1.61 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 243,669





239,098











Total cost of funds 1,701,610

3.08 %

1,385,877

1.63 %

315,733

1.45 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,484





46,991











Stockholders' equity 240,890





225,488











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,983,984





$ 1,658,356



































Net interest spread



2.68 %





3.76 %







Net interest margin



3.43 %





4.25 %







Net interest margin (FTE) 1,2



3.47 %





4.35 %

































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.





















2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended









June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,585,876

6.60 %

$ 1,551,206

6.47 %

$ 34,670

0.14 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 89,547

4.47 %

58,742

3.84 %

30,805

0.63 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 39,756

2.88 %

40,758

2.81 %

(1,002)

0.07 % Held-to-maturity 166

5.33 %

183

5.10 %

(17)

0.22 % Securities 129,469

3.98 %

99,683

3.42 %

29,786

0.57 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 133,336

5.45 %

148,069

5.45 %

(14,733)

0.00 % Other interest-earning assets 19,338

5.78 %

18,954

5.65 %

384

0.13 % Other interest-earning assets 152,674

5.49 %

167,023

5.48 %

(14,349)

0.02 % Total interest-earning assets 1,868,019

6.33 %

1,817,912

6.21 %

50,107

0.12 % Total non-earning assets 141,377





140,659











Total assets $ 2,009,396





$ 1,958,571



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 231,895

1.94 %

$ 242,030

1.98 %

$ (10,135)

-0.04 % Savings 148,377

2.64 %

147,672

2.51 %

705

0.13 % Money market 390,019

3.99 %

364,150

3.93 %

25,869

0.06 % Certificates of deposit 713,433

4.22 %

678,306

4.12 %

35,127

0.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,483,724

3.64 %

1,432,158

3.54 %

51,566

0.10 % Non-interest bearing deposits 243,248





244,089





(841)



Total deposits 1,726,972

3.13 %

1,676,247

3.03 %

50,725

0.10 % Borrowings -

N/A

-

N/A

0

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,483,724

3.64 %

1,432,158

3.54 %

51,566

0.10 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 243,248





244,089











Total cost of funds 1,726,972

3.13 %

1,676,247

3.03 %

50,725

0.10 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,874





42,094











Stockholders' equity 241,550





240,230











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,009,396





$ 1,958,571



































Net interest spread



2.69 %





2.67 %







Net interest margin



3.44 %





3.42 %







Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.48 %





3.47 %

































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.







Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





























2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



June

March

December

September

June























Return on average assets 1.03 %

0.89 %

1.09 %

1.60 %

1.60 %

Return on average equity 8.54 %

7.27 %

8.93 %

13.20 %

11.98 %

Return on average tangible equity1 8.91 %

7.60 %

9.34 %

13.83 %

12.57 %

Net interest margin 3.44 %

3.42 %

3.55 %

3.76 %

3.95 %

Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.48 %

3.47 %

3.60 %

3.81 %

3.99 %

Efficiency ratio1 65.90 %

67.21 %

61.01 %

59.89 %

60.82 %























COMMON STOCK DATA



















Market value at period end $ 33.10

$ 30.78

$ 35.90

$ 28.99

$ 27.32

Market range:



















High $ 33.10

$ 36.25

$ 37.60

$ 31.69

$ 33.00

Low $ 29.15

$ 29.72

$ 28.21

$ 27.37

$ 24.09

Book value per common share at period end $ 38.54

$ 38.26

$ 38.04

$ 36.86

$ 36.45

Tangible book value per common share1 $ 36.96

$ 36.65

$ 36.41

$ 35.21

$ 34.78

Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 6,353

6,320

6,314

6,299

6,279























CAPITAL RATIOS



















Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.66 %

14.31 %

14.68 %

14.96 %

14.57 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.62 %

13.26 %

13.61 %

13.89 %

13.50 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 12.21 %

11.99 %

12.29 %

12.38 %

13.43 %

Equity to assets 12.34 %

12.16 %

12.53 %

12.14 %

12.42 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets1 11.90 %

11.71 %

12.06 %

11.66 %

11.92 %























CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (15)

$ 176

$ (10)

$ (23)

$ 1,842

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.004 %

0.045 %

-0.003 %

-0.006 %

0.514 %























Nonperforming loans $ 3,198

$ 2,115

$ 6,708

$ 6,755

$ 9,753

Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

33

Total nonperforming assets $ 3,198

$ 2,115

$ 6,708

$ 6,755

$ 9,786























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



















Period-end loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1.17 %

1.18 %

1.19 %

1.20 %

1.20 %

Nonperforming loans 577.36 %

880.28 %

275.67 %

266.35 %

184.25 %

Nonperforming assets 577.36 %

880.28 %

275.67 %

266.35 %

183.63 %























Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 0.20 %

0.13 %

0.43 %

0.45 %

0.65 %

























1This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.





















Princeton Bancorp, Inc

Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are "tangible book value per common share," "return on average tangible equity," "efficiency ratio," "tangible equity to tangible assets," and "net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent." For the purpose of calculating return on average tangible equity, net income for such period is annualized and divided by average tangible equity during such period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. For the purpose of calculating tangible equity to tangible assets, tangible equity is divided by tangible assets. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating tangible book value per common share, tangible equity is divided by the number of common shares outstanding, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating efficiency ratio, total operating expense is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent, fully taxable equivalent adjustments are added to net interest income for the period, net interest income fully taxable equivalent for such period is annualized and divided by average interest earning assets during such period. Management believes these non- GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

In addition to the items noted above, defined footnotes are included in the Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures table below. Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year. Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period. Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























Three months ended



2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



June

March

December

September

June























Net income (annualized)1 $ 20,617

$ 17,475

$ 20,956

$ 30,144

$ 27,227

Average equity2 241,550

240,230

234,628

228,404

227,178

Less: intangible assets (10,044)

(10,154)

(10,275)

(10,399)

(10,515)

Average Tangible Equity $ 231,506

$ 230,076

$ 224,353

$ 218,005

$ 216,663

Return on average tangible equity 8.91 %

7.60 %

9.34 %

13.83 %

12.57 %























Net interest income $ 15,968

$ 15,448

$ 16,010

$ 16,684

$ 15,661

Other income 2,087

1,985

1,734

2,403

11,565

Less: bargain purchase gain -

-

-

-

(9,696)

Total revenue 18,055

17,433

17,744

19,087

17,530

Non-interest expenses $ 12,009

$ 11,836

$ 10,949

$ 10,159

$ 17,814

Less: core deposit intangible amortization (111)

(120)

(124)

(119)

(127)

Less: merger-related expenses -

-

-

1,391

(7,026)

Total operating expenses $ 11,898

$ 11,716

$ 10,825

$ 11,431

$ 10,661

Efficiency ratio 65.90 %

67.21 %

61.01 %

59.89 %

60.82 %























Total Assets $ 1,983,941

$ 1,988,001

$ 1,916,497

$ 1,913,123

$ 1,843,026

Less: intangible assets (10,044)

(10,154)

(10,275)

(10,399)

(10,515)

Tangible assets $ 1,973,897

$ 1,977,847

$ 1,906,222

$ 1,902,724

$ 1,832,511























Stockholders' equity $ 244,841

$ 241,808

$ 240,211

$ 232,208

$ 228,899

Less: intangible assets (10,044)

(10,154)

(10,275)

(10,399)

(10,515)

Tangible equity $ 234,797

$ 231,654

$ 229,936

$ 221,809

$ 218,384























Tangible equity to tangible assets 11.90 %

11.71 %

12.06 %

11.66 %

11.92 %























Tangible equity $ 234,797

$ 231,654

$ 229,936

$ 221,809

$ 218,384

Shares outstanding (in thousands) 6,353

6,320

6,314

6,299

6,279

Tangible book value per share $ 36.96

$ 36.65

$ 36.41

$ 35.21

$ 34.78























1Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year.

2Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period.





























Three months ended



2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



June

March

December

September

June























Net interest income $ 15,968

$ 15,448

$ 16,010

$ 16,684

$ 15,661

FTE adjustment3 213

226

224

215

158

Net interest income FTE $ 16,181

$ 15,674

$ 16,234

$ 16,899

$ 15,819

Net interest income FTE (annualized)1 $ 65,078

$ 63,041

$ 64,408

$ 67,045

$ 63,451

Average interest earning assets 1,868,019

1,817,912

1,789,624

1,761,567

1,589,808

Net interest margin FTE 3.48 %

3.47 %

3.60 %

3.81 %

3.99 %

























Six months ended















2024

2023















June

June



































Net interest income $ 31,416

$ 32,322













FTE adjustment3 401

751













Net interest income FTE $ 31,817

$ 33,073













Net interest income FTE (annualized)1 $ 63,984

$ 66,694













Average interest earning assets 1,842,965

1,531,912













Net interest margin FTE 3.47 %

4.35 %



































1Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year.

3Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.

























