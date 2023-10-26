Princeton Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ - BPRN), the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations at and for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company reported net income of $7.6 million, or $1.19 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, and net income of $7.0 million, or $1.09 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2023 when compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease of $7.7 million in non-interest expense, a decrease of $2.6 million in its provision for credit losses and an increase of $1.0 million in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $9.2 million in non-interest income and an increase of $1.4 million in income tax expense. The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $700 thousand in non-interest income, a $600 thousand decrease in income tax expense and a $400 thousand reduction in its provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in net interest income. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded net income of $20.5 million, or $3.21 per diluted common share, compared to $19.3 million, or $2.98 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $11.5 million in non-interest income and a $1.8 million decrease in income tax expense, partially offset by an $8.9 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $2.3 million increase in its provision for credit losses.

"The Bank continues to be well-positioned to promote strong growth," President/CEO Edward Dietzler commented on the quarter. The Bank was able to continue deposit growth and build significant liquidity to fund future loan demand. Our recent acquisition of Noah Bank is performing well giving us a strong platform to expand. We will continue to look at other opportunities that fit our overall strategy."

As a result of the increase in deposits, balance sheet liquidity increased to $206.9 million in immediately available cash with zero borrowings. The Bank has a sizable loan pipeline in the communities we serve that it anticipates funding during the remainder of 2023, supported by the Bank's strong capital position.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.91 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $311.3 million, or 19.4% when compared to $1.60 billion at the end of 2022. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was the acquisition of Noah Bank on May 19, 2023, which had approximately $239.4 million in assets at closing. When looking at specific components of the balance sheet, including acquired assets, the Company recorded an increase in net loans of $128.1 million, an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $153.6 million, an increase in its right of use asset of $7.3 million, an increase of $4.9 million primarily due to Noah Bank's deferred tax assets and an increase in other assets of $2.5 million. The increase in the Company's net loans consisted of a $206.7 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $23.3 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decrease of $96.7 million in construction loans.

Total deposits at September 30, 2023 increased $290.2 million, or 21.5%, when compared to December 31, 2022. The primary reasons for the increase in total deposits were the $191.7 million in deposits acquired from Noah Bank and a $98.5 million increase from existing operations. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, certificates of deposit increased $298.7 million and money market deposits increased $65.9 million. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases in savings deposits of $43.6 million and interest-bearing demand deposits of $29.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2023 increased $12.6 million or 5.7% when compared to the end of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the $14.5 million increase in retained earnings, consisting of $20.5 million in net income partially offset by $5.7 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. The ratio of equity to total assets at September 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022, was 12.1% and 13.7%, respectively. The current period ratio decrease was primarily due to the Noah Bank acquisition.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $6.8 million, an increase of $6.5 million, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2022. This increase was due to the delinquency of a $4.5 million commercial real estate loan and $2.5 million of non-performing loans acquired from Noah Bank.

With the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") method of calculating the allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023, performing troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") are no longer reported for the current period. At December 31, 2022 there were three loans classified as TDR loans totaling $5.9 million and each of these loans was performing in accordance with the agreed-upon terms.

Review of Quarterly and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Net interest income was $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $15.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest income of $4.0 million, or 17.3%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $3.0 million, or 40.3%. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2023 was 3.76%, decreasing nineteen basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily associated with an increase of 49 basis points in the cost of funds associated with rising interest rates, partially offset by a 35 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. When comparing the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, net interest income decreased $1.0 million, which was primarily due to an increase of 213 basis points in the cost of funds, partially offset by an increase of 107 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, net interest income of $49.0 million was down slightly compared to net interest income of $49.8 million during the first nine months of 2022. The decrease from the previous nine-month period was the result of an increase in interest expense of $17.8 million, or 470.7%, partially offset by an increase in interest income of $17.0 million, or 31.7%, both as a result of the 525 basis-point increase in federal funds interest rates since March 2022.

The Bank recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $182 thousand during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and a $2.5 million provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2023. The Bank recorded a $200 thousand provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The credit recorded in the current quarter was the result of a reduction in the reserve for unfunded liabilities in the amount of $182 thousand. The provision for credit losses for loans was zero. The provision of $2.5 million recorded in the prior quarter consisted of $2.7 million provision associated with the Company's loan portfolio, offset by a credit to the provision of $250 thousand associated with unfunded commitments. Included in the Company's second quarter 2023 provision was $1.7 million related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loans resulting from the Noah Bank acquisition. Net recoveries for the three-months ended September 30, 2023 were $23 thousand and net charge-offs for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 were $1.8 million. For the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, the Bank recorded net charge-offs of $200 thousand and $154 thousand, respectively. With the adoption of the CECL method of calculating the allowance for credit losses on January 1, 2023, the Bank recorded a one-time decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings of $284 thousand, a reduction to the allowance for credit losses of $301 thousand and an increase in the reserve for unfunded liabilities of $695 thousand. The coverage ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.19% at September 30, 2023 and 1.20% at December 31, 2022.

Total non-interest income of $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $9.2 million or 79.2% when compared to the second quarter of 2023 and increased $696 thousand or 40.8% when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease from the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the $9.7 million bargain purchase gain recorded in connection with the Noah acquisition completed during the second quarter of 2023. The increase over the prior year quarter was due to an increase in loan fees of $334 thousand and the gain on sale of other real estate owned of $203 thousand during the third quarter of 2023. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income increased $11.5 million, or by 296.9%, primarily due to the $9.7 million bargain purchase gain and an increase in loan fees of $1.3 million over the same period in 2022.

Total non-interest expense of $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $7.7 million, or 43.0% when compared to the second quarter of 2023, due primarily to the $7.0 million in merger costs associated with the Noah acquisition expensed during the second quarter, a portion of which, totaling $1.4 million, were reversed during the third quarter. The amounts reversed during the third quarter were primarily the result of a lease termination cost that was lower than the original estimate based on a negotiated settlement of the remaining lease on a Noah Bank branch office and a legal reserve of $150 thousand. Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was almost the same as the third quarter of 2022. The merger-related expenses reversed in 2023 were offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits and occupancy and equipment expenses of $401 thousand and $437 thousand, respectively, over the prior-year period associated with a full quarter of Noah costs versus a portion in the second quarter due to the closing date of May 19, 2023. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, non-interest expense was $37.7 million, compared to $28.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to merger-related expenses of $5.6 million during 2023 as well as increases in salaries and employee benefits of $2.1 million, occupancy and equipment of $742 thousand and data processing and communications of $726 thousand over the same period in 2022.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $1.5 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 16.6%, compared to an income tax expense of $161 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 2.3% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 due to the non-taxable bargain purchase gain, partially offset by $325 thousand of merger-related expenses that were not tax-deductible, and compared to an income tax expense of $2.1 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.2% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, income tax expense was $3.6 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 14.9% compared to income tax expense of $5.4 million and an effective tax rate of 21.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

About Princeton Bancorp, Inc. and The Bank of Princeton

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 22 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Fort Lee, Hamilton, Kingston, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Palisades Park, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also five branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area and two in the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































































September 30, 2023 vs



September 30, 2023 vs





September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022





2023

2022

2022

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change

































ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 206,931

$ 53,351

$ 47,965

$ 153,580

287.87 %

$ 158,966

331.42 % Securities available-for-sale taxable

50,437

42,061

43,041

8,376

19.91



7,396

17.18

Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt

37,627

41,341

39,112

(3,714)

(8.98)



(1,485)

(3.80)

Securities held-to-maturity

195

201

203

(6)

(2.99)



(8)

(3.94)

Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees

1,498,500

1,370,368

1,378,426

128,132

9.35



120,074

8.71

Allowance for credit losses

(17,992)

(16,461)

(16,666)

(1,531)

9.30



(1,326)

7.96

Goodwill

8,853

8,853

8,853

-

-



-

-

Core deposit intangible

1,546

1,825

1,958

(279)

(15.29)



(412)

(21.04)

Other assets

127,026

100,240

100,158

26,786

26.72



26,868

26.83

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,913,123

$ 1,601,779

$ 1,603,050

$ 311,344

19.44 %

$ 310,073

19.34 %



































































LIABILITIES































Non-interest checking

$ 264,197

$ 265,078

$ 299,389

$ (881)

(0.33) %

$ (35,192)

(11.75) % Interest checking

239,902

269,737

233,969

(29,835)

(11.06)



5,933

2.54

Savings

147,113

190,686

213,522

(43,573)

(22.85)



(66,409)

(31.10)

Money market

349,505

283,652

324,037

65,853

23.22



25,468

7.86

Time deposits over $250,000

144,158

83,410

46,810

60,748

72.83



97,348

207.96

Other time deposits

493,091

255,167

249,287

237,924

93.24



243,804

97.80

Total deposits

1,637,966

1,347,730

1,367,014

290,236

21.54



270,952

19.82

Borrowings

-

10,000

-

(10,000)

(100.00)



-

N/A

Other liabilities

42,949

24,448

23,518

18,501

75.67



19,431

82.62

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,680,915

1,382,178

1,390,532

298,737

21.61



290,383

20.88



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Common stock 1,2

-

34,547

34,535

(34,547)

(100.00)



(34,535)

(100.00)

Paid-in capital 2

97,779

81,291

81,241

16,488

20.28



16,538

20.36

Treasury stock 2

-

(19,452)

(19,190)

19,452

(100.00)



19,190

(100.00)

Retained earnings

146,022

131,488

125,878

14,534

11.05



20,144

16.00

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(11,593)

(8,273)

(9,946)

(3,320)

40.13



(1,647)

16.56

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

232,208

219,601

212,518

12,607

5.74



19,690

9.27



































TOTAL LIABILITIES































AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,913,123

$ 1,601,779

$ 1,603,050

$ 311,344

19.44 %

$ 310,073

19.34 %

































Book value per common share

$ 36.86

$ 35.16

$ 34.00

$ 1.70

4.84 %

$ 2.86

8.41 % Tangible book value per common share 3

$ 35.21

$ 33.45

$ 32.27

$ 1.76

5.26 %

$ 2.94

9.11 %

































1The common stock of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has no par value. The par value of the common stock of the Bank was $5.00 per share.













2The balances of common stock and treasury stock were reclassified to paid-in capital effective January 10, 2023, upon formation of Princeton Bancorp, Inc.





3Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.







Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Loan and Deposit Tables (Unaudited)











The components of loans receivable, net at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were as follows:















September 30,

December 31,





2023

2022





(In thousands)

Commercial real estate

$ 1,080,288

$ 873,573

Commercial and industrial

52,157

28,859

Construction

320,824

417,538

Residential first-lien mortgages

39,682

43,125

Home equity / consumer

7,860

9,729

Total loans

1,500,811

1,372,824

Deferred fees and costs

(2,311)

(2,456)

Allowance for credit losses

(17,992)

(16,461)

Loans, net

$ 1,480,508

$ 1,353,907

















































The components of deposits at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were as follows:















September 30,

December 31,





2023

2022





(In thousands)

Demand, non-interest-bearing

$ 264,197

$ 265,078

Demand, interest-bearing

239,902

269,737

Savings

147,113

190,686

Money market

349,505

283,652

Time deposits

637,249

338,577

Total deposits

$ 1,637,966

$ 1,347,730



Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data)

























Three Months Ended September 30,













2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 23,503

$ 18,336

$ 5,167

28.2 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 357

241

116

48.1 %



Tax-exempt 285

286

(1)

-0.3 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 3

2

1

50.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 2,852

226

2,626

1161.9 %



Total interest and dividends 27,000

19,091

7,909

41.4 %



















Interest expense





















Deposits 10,316

1,392

8,924

641.1 %



Borrowing -

3

(3)

-100.0 %



Total interest expense 10,316

1,395

8,921

639.5 %



















Net interest income

16,684

17,696

(1,012)

-5.7 % (Credit) provision for credit losses (182)

200

(382)

-191.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,866

17,496

(630)

-3.6 %



















Non-interest income















Loss on sale of securities available-for-sale, net (6)

-

(6)

N/A

Income from bank-owned life insurance 331

287

44

15.3 %

Fees and service charges 479

469

10

2.1 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 1,184

850

334

39.3 %

Gain on sale of other real estate owned 203

-

203

N/A

Other 212

101

111

109.9 %



Total non-interest income 2,403

1,707

696

40.8 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 6,177

5,442

735

13.5 %

Occupancy and equipment 2,142

1,539

603

39.2 %

Professional fees 614

786

(172)

-21.9 %

Data processing and communications 1,242

1,043

199

19.1 %

Federal deposit insurance 258

249

9

3.6 %

Advertising and promotion 139

140

(1)

-0.7 %

Office expense 117

52

65

125.0 %

Core deposit intangible 116

135

(19)

-14.1 %

Merger-related expenses (1,391)

-

(1,391)

N/A

Other 745

739

6

0.8 %



Total non-interest expense 10,159

10,125

34

0.3 %



















Income before income tax expense 9,110

9,078

32

0.4 % Income tax expense 1,512

2,103

(591)

-28.1 % Net income $ 7,598

$ 6,975

623

8.9 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 1.21

$ 1.12

$ 0.09

8.0 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.19

$ 1.09

$ 0.10

9.2 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,295

6,269

26

0.4 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,390

6,378

12

0.2 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter) (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended













September 30,

June 30,













2023

2023

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 23,503

$ 21,517

$ 1,986

9.2 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 357

292

65

22.3 %



Tax-exempt 285

284

1

0.4 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 3

2

1

50.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 2,852

919

1,933

210.3 %



Total interest and dividends 27,000

23,014

3,986

17.3 %



















Interest expense





















Deposits 10,316

7,321

2,995

40.9 %



Borrowing -

32

(32)

-100.0 %



Total interest expense 10,316

7,353

2,963

40.3 %



















Net interest income

16,684

15,661

1,023

6.5 % (Credit) provision for credit losses (182)

2,463

(2,645)

-107.4 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,866

13,198

3,668

27.8 %



















Non-interest income















Loss on sale of securities available-for-sale, net (6)

-

(6)

N/A

Income from bank-owned life insurance 331

295

36

12.2 %

Fees and service charges 479

464

15

3.2 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 1,184

1,030

154

15.0 %

Bargain purchase gain -

9,696

(9,696)

-100.0 %

Gain on sale of other real estate owned 203

-

203

N/A

Other 212

80

132

165.0 %



Total non-interest income 2,403

11,565

(9,162)

-79.2 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 6,177

5,776

401

6.9 %

Occupancy and equipment 2,142

1,705

437

25.6 %

Professional fees 614

556

58

10.4 %

Data processing and communications 1,242

1,318

(76)

-5.8 %

Federal deposit insurance 258

253

5

2.0 %

Advertising and promotion 139

126

13

10.3 %

Office expense 117

178

(61)

-34.3 %

Other real estate owned expense -

1

(1)

-100.0 %

Core deposit intangible 116

127

(11)

-8.7 %

Merger-related expenses (1,391)

7,026

(8,417)

-119.8 %

Other 745

748

(3)

-0.4 %



Total non-interest expense 10,159

17,814

(7,655)

-43.0 %



















Income before income tax expense 9,110

6,949

2,161

31.1 % Income tax expense 1,512

161

1,351

839.1 % Net income $ 7,598

$ 6,788

$ 810

11.9 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 1.21

$ 1.08

$ 0.13

12.0 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.19

$ 1.07

$ 0.12

11.2 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,295

6,270

25

0.4 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,390

6,366

24

0.4 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 64,914

$ 51,596

$ 13,318

25.8 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 927

698

229

32.8 %



Tax-exempt 853

882

(29)

-3.3 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 8

8

0

0.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 3,924

441

3,483

789.8 %



Total interest and dividends 70,626

53,625

17,001

31.7 %



















Interest expense





















Deposits 21,502

3,785

17,717

468.1 %



Borrowings 118

3

115

3833.3 %



Total interest expense 21,620

3,788

17,832

470.7 %



















Net interest income

49,006

49,837

(831)

-1.7 % Provision for credit losses 2,546

200

2,346

1173.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,460

49,637

(3,177)

-6.4 %



















Non-interest income















(Loss) gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net (6)

2

(8)

-400.0 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance 916

852

64

7.5 %

Fees and service charges 1,391

1,441

(50)

-3.5 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 2,565

1,248

1,317

105.5 %

Bargain purchase gain 9,696

-

9,696

N/A

Gain on sale of other real estate owned 203

-

203

N/A

Other 577

322

255

79.2 %



Total non-interest income 15,342

3,865

11,477

296.9 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 17,352

15,251

2,101

13.8 %

Occupancy and equipment 5,188

4,446

742

16.7 %

Professional fees 1,635

1,929

(294)

-15.2 %

Data processing and communications 3,860

3,134

726

23.2 %

Federal deposit insurance 701

788

(87)

-11.0 %

Advertising and promotion 375

379

(4)

-1.1 %

Office expense 392

168

224

133.3 %

Other real estate owned expense 1

112

(111)

-99.1 %

Core deposit intangible 378

434

(56)

-12.9 %

Merger-related expenses 5,635

-

5,635

N/A

Other 2,228

2,180

48

2.2 %



Total non-interest expense 37,745

28,821

8,924

31.0 %



















Income before income tax expense 24,057

24,681

(624)

-2.5 % Income tax expense 3,574

5,358

(1,784)

-33.3 % Net income $ 20,483

$ 19,323

$ 1,160

6.0 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 3.26

$ 3.05

$ 0.21

7.0 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 3.21

$ 2.98

$ 0.23

7.7 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,275

6,345

(70)

-1.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,380

6,475

(95)

-1.5 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended September 30,









2023

2022

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,464,798

6.37 %

$ 1,386,589

5.25 %

$ 78,209

1.12 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 46,599

3.06 %

46,281

2.06 %

318

1.00 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 40,118

2.84 %

42,220

2.68 %

(2,102)

0.16 % Held-to-maturity 196

5.28 %

204

5.24 %

(8)

0.04 % Securities 86,913

2.96 %

88,704

2.37 %

(1,791)

0.59 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 199,350

5.38 %

35,081

2.28 %

164,269

3.10 % Other interest-earning assets 10,506

5.67 %

1,322

5.85 %

9,184

-0.18 % Other interest-earning assets 209,856

5.39 %

36,403

2.41 %

173,453

2.98 % Total interest-earning assets 1,761,567

6.08 %

1,511,697

5.01 %

249,870

1.07 % Total non-earning assets 127,682





115,158











Total assets $ 1,889,249





$ 1,626,856



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 243,359

1.68 %

$ 240,948

0.29 %

$ 2,411

1.39 % Savings 149,215

2.10 %

217,133

0.32 %

(67,918)

1.78 % Money market 337,491

3.50 %

350,901

0.43 %

(13,410)

3.07 % Certificates of deposit 629,082

3.48 %

289,274

0.86 %

339,808

2.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,359,147

3.01 %

1,098,256

0.51 %

260,891

2.50 % Non-interest bearing deposits 255,775





285,665





(29,890)



Total deposits 1,614,922

2.53 %

1,383,921

0.40 %

231,001

2.13 % Borrowings -

N/A

391

2.65 %

(391)

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,359,147

3.01 %

1,098,647

0.51 %

260,500

2.50 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 255,775





285,665











Total cost of funds 1,614,922

2.53 %

1,384,312

0.40 %

230,610

2.13 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,923





28,136











Stockholders' equity 228,404





214,408











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,889,249





$ 1,626,856



































Net interest spread



3.07 %





4.50 %







Net interest margin



3.76 %





4.64 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



3.81 %





4.71 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended









September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,464,798

6.37 %

$ 1,432,680

6.02 %

$ 32,118

0.35 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 46,599

3.06 %

44,669

2.63 %

1,930

0.43 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 40,118

2.84 %

41,187

2.76 %

(1,069)

0.08 % Held-to-maturity 196

5.28 %

198

5.28 %

(2)

0.00 % Securities 86,913

2.96 %

86,054

2.69 %

859

0.27 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 199,350

5.38 %

65,383

5.16 %

133,967

0.22 % Other interest-earning assets 10,506

5.67 %

5,691

5.31 %

4,815

0.36 % Other interest-earning assets 209,856

5.39 %

71,074

5.17 %

138,782

0.22 % Total interest-earning assets 1,761,567

6.08 %

1,589,808

5.81 %

171,759

0.27 % Total non-earning assets 127,682





110,384











Total assets $ 1,889,249





$ 1,700,192



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 243,359

1.68 %

$ 242,667

1.38 %

$ 692

0.30 % Savings 149,215

2.10 %

158,937

1.73 %

(9,722)

0.37 % Money market 337,491

3.50 %

285,021

2.97 %

52,470

0.53 % Certificates of deposit 629,082

3.48 %

516,252

2.87 %

112,830

0.61 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,359,147

3.01 %

1,202,877

2.44 %

156,270

0.57 % Non-interest bearing deposits 255,775





235,423





20,352



Total deposits 1,614,922

2.53 %

1,438,300

2.04 %

176,622

0.49 % Borrowings -

N/A

2,482

5.08 %

(2,482)

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,359,147

3.01 %

1,205,359

2.45 %

153,788

0.56 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 255,775





235,423











Total cost of funds 1,614,922

2.53 %

1,440,782

2.04 %

174,140

0.49 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,923





32,232











Stockholders' equity 228,404





227,178











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,889,249





$ 1,700,192



































Net interest spread



3.07 %





3.36 %







Net interest margin



3.76 %





3.95 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



3.81 %





3.99 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.

















Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Nine Months Ended September 30,









2023

2022

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,424,768

6.09 %

$ 1,375,233

5.02 %

$ 49,535

1.07 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 44,517

2.78 %

47,626

1.96 %

(3,109)

0.82 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 40,974

2.78 %

44,832

2.63 %

(3,858)

0.15 % Held-to-maturity 198

5.28 %

205

2.59 %

(7)

2.69 % Securities 85,689

2.78 %

92,664

2.29 %

(6,975)

0.49 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 91,761

5.30 %

76,559

0.68 %

15,202

4.62 % Other interest-earning assets 7,086

5.36 %

1,327

4.96 %

5,759

0.40 % Other interest-earning assets 98,848

5.31 %

77,887

0.44 %

20,961

4.87 % Total interest-earning assets 1,609,304

5.87 %

1,545,783

4.64 %

63,521

1.23 % Total non-earning assets 114,543





112,573











Total assets $ 1,723,847





$ 1,658,356



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 250,100

1.29 %

$ 257,284

0.26 %

$ (7,184)

1.03 % Savings 163,516

1.54 %

226,532

0.26 %

(63,016)

1.28 % Money market 297,360

2.81 %

374,570

0.34 %

(77,210)

2.47 % Certificates of deposit 504,237

2.90 %

285,855

0.91 %

218,382

1.99 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,215,213

2.37 %

1,144,242

0.42 %

70,971

1.95 % Non-interest bearing deposits 244,718





280,761











Total deposits 1,459,931

1.97 %

1,425,004

0.36 %

34,927

1.61 %























Borrowings 3,133

5.01 %

132

2.65 %

3,001

2.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,218,346

2.37 %

1,144,374

0.45 %

73,972

1.92 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 244,718





280,761











Total cost of funds 1,463,064

1.97 %

1,425,135

0.36 %

37,929

1.61 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,312





18,680











Stockholders' equity 226,471





214,541











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,723,847





$ 1,658,356



































Net interest spread



3.50 %





4.19 %







Net interest margin



4.07 %





4.31 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.13 %





4.37 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.













Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited)























2023

2023

2023

2022

2022



September

June

March

December

September























Return on average assets 1.60 %

1.60 %

1.56 %

1.76 %

1.70 %

Return on average equity 13.20 %

11.98 %

11.05 %

13.20 %

12.91 %

Return on average tangible equity1 13.83 %

12.57 %

11.60 %

13.89 %

13.59 %

Net interest margin 3.76 %

3.95 %

4.59 %

4.82 %

4.64 %

Net interest margin (FTE)2 3.81 %

3.99 %

4.66 %

4.89 %

4.71 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP3 59.89 %

60.82 %

53.43 %

49.56 %

51.49 %























COMMON STOCK DATA



















Market value at period end $ 28.99

$ 27.32

$ 31.72

$ 31.72

$ 28.35

Market range:



















High $ 31.69

$ 33.00

$ 37.18

$ 32.80

$ 29.95

Low $ 27.37

$ 24.09

$ 31.18

$ 28.57

$ 27.16

Book value per common share at period end $ 36.86

$ 36.45

$ 35.98

$ 35.16

$ 34.00

Tangible book value per common share at period end4 $ 35.21

$ 34.78

$ 34.29

$ 33.45

$ 32.27

Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 6,299

6,279

6,262

6,245

6,251























CAPITAL RATIOS



















Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.96 %

14.57 %

15.43 %

15.12 %

14.71 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.89 %

13.50 %

14.36 %

14.06 %

13.63 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 12.38 %

13.43 %

14.00 %

13.47 %

13.10 %

Period-end equity to assets 12.14 %

12.42 %

14.21 %

13.71 %

13.26 %

Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 11.66 %

11.92 %

13.64 %

13.13 %

12.67 %























CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (23)

$ 1,842

$ (3)

$ 406

$ 200

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.006 %

0.514 %

-0.001 %

0.118 %

0.058 %























Nonperforming loans $ 6,755

$ 9,753

$ 6,456

$ 266

$ 370

Other real estate owned -

33

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets $ 6,755

$ 9,786

$ 6,456

$ 266

$ 370























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



















Period-end loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1.20 %

1.20 %

1.19 %

1.20 %

1.21 %

Nonaccrual loans 266.35 %

184.25 %

255.68 %

6188.35 %

2286.15 %

Nonperforming assets 266.35 %

183.63 %

255.68 %

6188.35 %

2286.15 %























Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 0.45 %

0.65 %

0.46 %

0.02 %

0.03 %













































1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.











2Includes the effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















3The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (excluding amortization of core deposit intangible and merger-)

related expenses) divided by net interest income and non-interest income (excluding bargain purchase gain).













4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which











excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.





















