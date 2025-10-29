Princeton Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

News provided byThe Bank of Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: BPRN), the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial condition at, and its results of operations for the quarter and nine months ended, September 30, 2025.
President/CEO Edward Dietzler commented on the quarter results, "The Bank achieved strong quarterly results, with a net income of $6.5 million and an EPS of $0.95. These results were driven by a 23-basis-point increase in the net interest margin to 3.77%, as compared to the prior quarter, reflecting improvements that were driven by higher asset yields and a reduction in funding costs."
The Company reported net income of $6.5 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $688 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, and a net loss of ($4.5) million, or ($0.68) per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit losses of $7.6 million, and an increase in net-interest income of $809 thousand, partially offset by a increase in non-interest expense of $408 thousand, a decrease in non-interest income of $343 thousand and an increase in income tax expense of $1.9 million. The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to $7.8 million in Cornerstone Bank merger-related expenses recorded in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by an increase in other non-interest expenses of $1.6 million, and an increase of $2.9 million in income tax expense, and an increase of $2.5 million in net-interest income, and a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $5.3 million.
Review of Statements of Financial Condition
Total assets were $2.23 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $111.1 million, or 4.75% when compared to $2.34 billion at the end of 2024. The primary reasons for the decrease in total assets were related to decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $44.5 million, investment securities of $37.2 million, and in net loans of $25.1 million. The decrease in the Company's net loans consisted of decreases of $54.2 million in construction loans, $32.0 million in commercial real estate loans, and $11.5 million in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by increases of $67.9 million in residential mortgages, and $4.7 million in home equity and consumer loans.
Total deposits on September 30, 2025, decreased $104.0 million, or 5.12%, when compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease in the Company's deposits consisted primarily of decreases in certificates of deposit of $62.8 million, money market deposits of $25.3 million, non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $6.6 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $6.3 million, and savings deposits of $2.9 million. On balance sheet liquidity remains strong at September 30, 2025.
Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2025, increased $4.6 million or 1.74% when compared to December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings of $6.2 million (which consisted of $12.5 million in net income, partially offset by $6.3 million of cash dividends recorded during the period), an increase in paid-in capital of $2.7 million primarily due to the exercise of stock options, and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $3.3 million, partially offset by a $7.6 million increase in treasury stock. The ratio of equity to total assets at September 30, 2025, and at December 31, 2024, was 12.0% and 11.2%, respectively.
Asset Quality
At September 30, 2025, non-performing assets totaled $16.7 million, a decrease of $10.4 million when compared to the amount at December 31, 2024, primarily the result of $10.2 million in charge-offs.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net interest income was $19.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $809 thousand over the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $2.5 million compared to $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income when compared with the second quarter of 2025 was primarily related a decrease in interest expense of $820 thousand, or 5.9%. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.77%, an increase of 23 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of 36 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2024. When comparing the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2025 periods, the decrease in interest expense and the increase in net interest margin were primarily associated with a decrease in total interest-bearing deposits of $61.8 million, as well as a decrease in the Company's cost of funds of 12 basis points.
When comparing the third quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, the increase in net-interest income increased of $2.5 million, was primarily due to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $65.8 million and the Bank's cost of funds decreasing by 47 basis points. These were partially offset by the increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $53.3 million, and a decrease of 4 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets.
The Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $672 thousand during the third quarter of 2025, which consisted of a $659 thousand decrease recorded to the allowance of credit losses, and a decrease to the provision for credit losses of $13 thousand related to unfunded commitments, which are recorded in other liabilities on the Company's statements of financial condition. The current quarters' reversal of provision recorded on the Company's statements of income was $7.6 million lower when compared to the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 and was $5.3 million lower when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The coverage ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.14% at September 30, 2025, and 1.30% at December 31, 2024.
Total non-interest income of $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 decreased $343 thousand or 15.2% when compared to the second quarter of 2025 and decreased $148 thousand or 7.2% when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in other non-interest income of $582 thousand, partially offset by an increase in loans fees of $223 thousand. The decrease over the prior year's third quarter was primarily due to a decrease in other non-interest income of $414 thousand, partially offset by an increase in loan fees of $142 thousand and an increase in income from bank owned life insurance of $83 thousand. The decrease in other non-interest income for the third quarter was related to a net loss on an equity investment in the amount of $471 thousand.
Total non-interest expense of $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 increased $408 thousand, or 3.0%, when compared to the second quarter of 2025. This increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in professional fees of $346 thousand, and data processing and communications expenses of $165 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in office expense of $125 thousand. Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 decreased $6.2 million or 30.9% when compared to the third quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily related to merger-related expenses of $7.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $537 thousand, professional fees of $413 thousand, data processing and communications expense of $252 thousand, and other non-interest expenses of $241 thousand.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $1.8 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.9%, compared to an income tax benefit of ($92) thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of (15.4)% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and compared to an income tax benefit of ($1.1) million resulting in an effective tax rate of (20.1) % for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $12.5 million, or $1.82 per diluted common share, compared to $5.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2024. The increase in net income was primarily due to an increase of $8.7 million in net interest income as well as Cornerstone Bank merger-related expenses recorded in third quarter of 2024.
About Princeton Bancorp, Inc. and The Bank of Princeton
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 28 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Burlington, Chesterfield, Cherry Hill, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Fort Lee, Hamilton, Kingston, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Medford, Monroe, Moorestown, New Brunswick, Palisades Park, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge, Sicklerville, Voorhees, and Woodbury. There are also five branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area and two in the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Company may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Company (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control). The most significant factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of the current Federal budget stalemate in Congress, higher tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, higher inflation levels, and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause an increase in loan delinquencies, a reduction in financial transactions and business activities including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, difficulties in managing liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, and supply chain disruptions. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company and Bank conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Company and the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the Company and the Bank; technological changes; other acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the success of the Company at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.
The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2025 vs
|
|
|
September 30, 2025 vs
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
72,892
|
|
|
$
|
117,348
|
|
|
$
|
181,058
|
|
|
$
|
(44,456)
|
|
|
|
(37.88)
|
%
|
|
$
|
(108,166)
|
|
|
|
(59.74)
|
%
|
Securities available-for-sale
|
|
|
170,011
|
|
|
|
207,442
|
|
|
|
147,871
|
|
|
|
(37,431)
|
|
|
|
(18.04)
|
%
|
|
|
22,140
|
|
|
|
14.97
|
%
|
Securities available-for-sale
|
|
|
39,917
|
|
|
|
39,729
|
|
|
|
40,988
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
|
0.47
|
%
|
|
|
(1,071)
|
|
|
|
(2.61)
|
%
|
Securities held-to-maturity
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
|
(3.73)
|
%
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
(4.91)
|
%
|
Loans receivable, net of deferred
|
|
|
1,793,787
|
|
|
|
1,818,875
|
|
|
|
1,831,407
|
|
|
|
(25,088)
|
|
|
|
(1.38)
|
%
|
|
|
(37,620)
|
|
|
|
(2.05)
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(20,441)
|
|
|
|
(23,657)
|
|
|
|
(23,200)
|
|
|
|
3,216
|
|
|
|
(13.59)
|
%
|
|
|
2,759
|
|
|
|
(11.89)
|
%
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
14,381
|
|
|
|
14,381
|
|
|
|
14,381
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Core deposit intangible
|
|
|
2,976
|
|
|
|
3,632
|
|
|
|
3,860
|
|
|
|
(656)
|
|
|
|
(18.06)
|
%
|
|
|
(884)
|
|
|
|
(22.90)
|
%
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(295)
|
|
|
|
(100.00)
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
155,412
|
|
|
|
162,027
|
|
|
|
158,202
|
|
|
|
(6,615)
|
|
|
|
(4.08)
|
%
|
|
|
(2,790)
|
|
|
|
(1.76)
|
%
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
2,229,090
|
|
|
$
|
2,340,233
|
|
|
$
|
2,354,730
|
|
|
$
|
(111,143)
|
|
|
|
(4.75)
|
%
|
|
$
|
(125,640)
|
|
|
|
(5.34)
|
%
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest checking
|
|
$
|
294,333
|
|
|
$
|
300,972
|
|
|
$
|
302,846
|
|
|
$
|
(6,639)
|
|
|
|
(2.21)
|
%
|
|
$
|
(8,513)
|
|
|
|
(2.81)
|
%
|
Interest checking
|
|
|
294,236
|
|
|
|
300,559
|
|
|
|
284,504
|
|
|
|
(6,323)
|
|
|
|
(2.10)
|
%
|
|
|
9,732
|
|
|
|
3.42
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
167,968
|
|
|
|
170,880
|
|
|
|
178,299
|
|
|
|
(2,912)
|
|
|
|
(1.70)
|
%
|
|
|
(10,331)
|
|
|
|
(5.79)
|
%
|
Money market
|
|
|
465,194
|
|
|
|
490,543
|
|
|
|
493,353
|
|
|
|
(25,349)
|
|
|
|
(5.17)
|
%
|
|
|
(28,159)
|
|
|
|
(5.71)
|
%
|
Time deposits over $250,000
|
|
|
226,666
|
|
|
|
208,858
|
|
|
|
213,310
|
|
|
|
17,808
|
|
|
|
8.53
|
%
|
|
|
13,356
|
|
|
|
6.26
|
%
|
Other time deposits
|
|
|
480,188
|
|
|
|
560,813
|
|
|
|
573,689
|
|
|
|
(80,625)
|
|
|
|
(14.38)
|
%
|
|
|
(93,501)
|
|
|
|
(16.30)
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
1,928,585
|
|
|
|
2,032,625
|
|
|
|
2,046,001
|
|
|
|
(104,040)
|
|
|
|
(5.12)
|
%
|
|
|
(117,416)
|
|
|
|
(5.74)
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
33,898
|
|
|
|
45,568
|
|
|
|
47,227
|
|
|
|
(11,670)
|
|
|
|
(25.61)
|
%
|
|
|
(13,329)
|
|
|
|
(28.22)
|
%
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
1,962,483
|
|
|
|
2,078,193
|
|
|
|
2,093,228
|
|
|
|
(115,710)
|
|
|
|
(5.57)
|
%
|
|
|
(130,745)
|
|
|
|
(6.25)
|
%
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paid-in capital
|
|
|
122,559
|
|
|
|
119,908
|
|
|
|
119,514
|
|
|
|
2,651
|
|
|
|
2.21
|
%
|
|
|
3,045
|
|
|
|
2.55
|
%
|
Treasury stock 1
|
|
|
(8,403)
|
|
|
|
(842)
|
|
|
|
(842)
|
|
|
|
(7,561)
|
|
|
|
897.98
|
%
|
|
|
(7,561)
|
|
|
|
897.98
|
%
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
158,081
|
|
|
|
151,915
|
|
|
|
148,716
|
|
|
|
6,166
|
|
|
|
4.06
|
%
|
|
|
9,365
|
|
|
|
6.30
|
%
|
Accumulated other
|
|
|
(5,630)
|
|
|
|
(8,941)
|
|
|
|
(5,886)
|
|
|
|
3,311
|
|
|
|
(37.03)
|
%
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
|
(4.35)
|
%
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS'
|
|
|
266,607
|
|
|
|
262,040
|
|
|
|
261,502
|
|
|
|
4,567
|
|
|
|
1.74
|
%
|
|
|
5,105
|
|
|
|
1.95
|
%
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
$
|
2,229,090
|
|
|
$
|
2,340,233
|
|
|
$
|
2,354,730
|
|
|
|
(111,143)
|
|
|
|
(4.21)
|
%
|
|
|
(125,640)
|
|
|
|
12.99
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
|
$
|
39.36
|
|
|
$
|
38.07
|
|
|
$
|
38.18
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
|
3.39
|
%
|
|
$
|
1.18
|
|
|
|
3.09
|
%
|
Tangible book value per
|
|
$
|
36.80
|
|
|
$
|
35.45
|
|
|
$
|
35.52
|
|
|
$
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
|
$
|
1.28
|
|
|
|
3.60
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
Treasury stock repurchases commenced March 8, 2024, associated with the stock repurchase program announced August 10, 2023.
|
2
|
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure.
|
|
For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Loan and Deposit Tables
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
The components of loans receivable, net at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
$
|
1,353,039
|
|
|
$
|
1,385,085
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
81,370
|
|
|
|
92,857
|
|
Construction
|
|
|
203,004
|
|
|
|
257,169
|
|
Residential first-lien mortgages
|
|
|
135,930
|
|
|
|
68,030
|
|
Home equity / consumer
|
|
|
22,799
|
|
|
|
18,133
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|
1,796,142
|
|
|
|
1,821,274
|
|
Deferred fees and costs
|
|
|
(2,355)
|
|
|
|
(2,399)
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(20,441)
|
|
|
|
(23,657)
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
$
|
1,773,346
|
|
|
$
|
1,795,218
|
|
The components of deposits at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
Demand, non-interest-bearing
|
|
$
|
294,333
|
|
|
$
|
300,972
|
|
Demand, interest-bearing
|
|
|
294,236
|
|
|
|
300,559
|
|
Savings
|
|
|
167,968
|
|
|
|
170,880
|
|
Money market
|
|
|
465,194
|
|
|
|
490,543
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
706,854
|
|
|
|
769,671
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
$
|
1,928,585
|
|
|
$
|
2,032,625
|
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and fees
|
|
$
|
29,927
|
|
|
$
|
28,135
|
|
|
$
|
1,792
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
Available-for-sale debt securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
2,214
|
|
|
|
1,273
|
|
|
|
941
|
|
|
|
73.9
|
%
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
(2.5)
|
%
|
Held-to-maturity debt securities
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other interest and dividend income
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
2,115
|
|
|
|
(1,791)
|
|
|
|
(84.7)
|
%
|
Total interest and dividends
|
|
|
32,745
|
|
|
|
31,810
|
|
|
|
935
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
13,081
|
|
|
|
14,701
|
|
|
|
(1,620)
|
|
|
|
(11.0)
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
13,126
|
|
|
|
14,701
|
|
|
|
(1,575)
|
|
|
|
(10.7)
|
%
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
19,619
|
|
|
|
17,109
|
|
|
|
2,510
|
|
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
|
(672)
|
|
|
|
4,601
|
|
|
|
(5,273)
|
|
|
|
(114.6)
|
%
|
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit
|
|
|
20,291
|
|
|
|
12,508
|
|
|
|
7,783
|
|
|
|
62.2
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (Loss) on sale of securities available-for-sale, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(100.0)
|
%
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
506
|
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
Fees and service charges
|
|
|
555
|
|
|
|
521
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
Loan fees, including prepayment penalties
|
|
|
926
|
|
|
|
784
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
(79)
|
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
|
(414)
|
|
|
|
(123.6)
|
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
1,908
|
|
|
|
2,056
|
|
|
|
(148)
|
|
|
|
(7.2)
|
%
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
7,093
|
|
|
|
6,556
|
|
|
|
537
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
2,146
|
|
|
|
2,087
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
1,067
|
|
|
|
654
|
|
|
|
413
|
|
|
|
63.1
|
%
|
Data processing and communications
|
|
|
1,708
|
|
|
|
1,456
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
17.3
|
%
|
Federal deposit insurance
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
Advertising and promotion
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
Office expense
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
(77)
|
|
|
|
(40.5)
|
%
|
Core deposit intangible
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
46.2
|
%
|
Merger-related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,803
|
|
|
|
(7,803)
|
|
|
|
(100.0)
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
999
|
|
|
|
758
|
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
|
31.8
|
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
|
13,917
|
|
|
|
20,144
|
|
|
|
(6,227)
|
|
|
|
(30.9)
|
%
|
Income (loss) before income tax expense
|
|
|
8,282
|
|
|
|
(5,580)
|
|
|
|
13,862
|
|
|
|
(248.4)
|
%
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
1,816
|
|
|
|
(1,124)
|
|
|
|
2,940
|
|
|
|
(261.6)
|
%
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
6,466
|
|
|
$
|
(4,456)
|
|
|
|
10,922
|
|
|
|
(245.1)
|
%
|
Net income (loss) per common share - basic
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
$
|
(0.68)
|
|
|
$
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
(240.8)
|
%
|
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
$
|
(0.68)
|
|
|
$
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
(240.4)
|
%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
6,776
|
|
|
|
6,573
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
6,795
|
|
|
|
6,573
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and fees
|
|
$
|
29,927
|
|
|
$
|
29,620
|
|
|
$
|
307
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
Available-for-sale debt securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
2,214
|
|
|
|
2,298
|
|
|
|
(84)
|
|
|
|
(3.7)
|
%
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(0.4)
|
%
|
Held-to-maturity debt securities
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
Other interest and dividend income
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
|
(233)
|
|
|
|
(41.8)
|
%
|
Total interest and dividends
|
|
|
32,745
|
|
|
|
32,756
|
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
|
(0.0)
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
13,081
|
|
|
|
13,933
|
|
|
|
(852)
|
|
|
|
(6.1)
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
246.2
|
%
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
13,126
|
|
|
|
13,946
|
|
|
|
(820)
|
|
|
|
(5.9)
|
%
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
19,619
|
|
|
|
18,810
|
|
|
|
809
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
|
(672)
|
|
|
|
6,956
|
|
|
|
(7,628)
|
|
|
|
(109.7)
|
%
|
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit
|
|
|
20,291
|
|
|
|
11,854
|
|
|
|
8,437
|
|
|
|
71.2
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
506
|
|
|
|
494
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
Fees and service charges
|
|
|
555
|
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
Loan fees, including prepayment penalties
|
|
|
926
|
|
|
|
703
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
31.7
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
(79)
|
|
|
|
503
|
|
|
|
(582)
|
|
|
|
(115.7)
|
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
1,908
|
|
|
|
2,251
|
|
|
|
(343)
|
|
|
|
(15.2)
|
%
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
7,093
|
|
|
|
7,093
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
2,146
|
|
|
|
2,147
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(0.0)
|
%
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
1,067
|
|
|
|
721
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
|
48.0
|
%
|
Data processing and communications
|
|
|
1,708
|
|
|
|
1,543
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
Federal deposit insurance
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
|
415
|
|
|
|
(45)
|
|
|
|
(10.8)
|
%
|
Advertising and promotion
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
39.5
|
%
|
Office expense
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
(125)
|
|
|
|
(52.5)
|
%
|
Core deposit intangible
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
(4.6)
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
999
|
|
|
|
981
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
|
13,917
|
|
|
|
13,509
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
8,282
|
|
|
|
596
|
|
|
|
7,686
|
|
|
|
1289.6
|
%
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
1,816
|
|
|
|
(92)
|
|
|
|
1,908
|
|
|
|
(2073.9)
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6,466
|
|
|
$
|
688
|
|
|
$
|
5,778
|
|
|
|
839.8
|
%
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
852.4
|
%
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
853.7
|
%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
6,776
|
|
|
|
6,867
|
|
|
|
(91)
|
|
|
|
(1.3)
|
%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
6,795
|
|
|
|
6,895
|
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
|
|
(1.5)
|
%
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and fees
|
|
$
|
89,171
|
|
|
$
|
79,109
|
|
|
$
|
10,062
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
Available-for-sale debt securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
7,128
|
|
|
|
2,838
|
|
|
|
4,290
|
|
|
|
151.2
|
%
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
|
841
|
|
|
|
857
|
|
|
|
(16)
|
|
|
|
(1.9)
|
%
|
Held-to-maturity debt securities
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(14.3)
|
%
|
Other interest and dividend income
|
|
|
1,650
|
|
|
|
6,475
|
|
|
|
(4,825)
|
|
|
|
(74.5)
|
%
|
Total interest and dividends
|
|
|
98,796
|
|
|
|
89,286
|
|
|
|
9,510
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
41,552
|
|
|
|
40,761
|
|
|
|
791
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
41,610
|
|
|
|
40,761
|
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
57,186
|
|
|
|
48,525
|
|
|
|
8,661
|
|
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
6,552
|
|
|
|
4,669
|
|
|
|
1,883
|
|
|
|
40.3
|
%
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
|
50,634
|
|
|
|
43,856
|
|
|
|
6,778
|
|
|
|
15.5
|
%
|
Non-Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(100.0)
|
%
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
1,471
|
|
|
|
1,192
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
23.4
|
%
|
Fees and service charges
|
|
|
1,617
|
|
|
|
1,418
|
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
Loan fees, including prepayment penalties
|
|
|
2,304
|
|
|
|
2,445
|
|
|
|
(141)
|
|
|
|
(5.8)
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
957
|
|
|
|
1,080
|
|
|
|
(123)
|
|
|
|
(11.4)
|
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
6,349
|
|
|
|
6,128
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
21,358
|
|
|
|
19,519
|
|
|
|
1,839
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
6,578
|
|
|
|
5,966
|
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
2,549
|
|
|
|
1,780
|
|
|
|
769
|
|
|
|
43.2
|
%
|
Data processing and communications
|
|
|
4,877
|
|
|
|
4,020
|
|
|
|
857
|
|
|
|
21.3
|
%
|
Federal deposit insurance
|
|
|
1,318
|
|
|
|
868
|
|
|
|
450
|
|
|
|
51.8
|
%
|
Advertising and promotion
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
Office expense
|
|
|
461
|
|
|
|
464
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
%
|
Other real estate owned expense
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Core deposit intangible
|
|
|
656
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
|
75.4
|
%
|
Merger-related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,803
|
|
|
|
(7,803)
|
|
|
|
(100.0)
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
2,859
|
|
|
|
2,716
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
|
41,218
|
|
|
|
43,989
|
|
|
|
(2,771)
|
|
|
|
(6.3)
|
%
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
15,765
|
|
|
|
5,995
|
|
|
|
9,770
|
|
|
|
163.0
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
3,233
|
|
|
|
980
|
|
|
|
2,253
|
|
|
|
229.9
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
12,532
|
|
|
$
|
5,015
|
|
|
$
|
7,517
|
|
|
|
149.9
|
%
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
|
$
|
1.83
|
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
|
|
(40.8)
|
%
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
|
|
(40.6)
|
%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
6,849
|
|
|
|
6,412
|
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
6,884
|
|
|
|
6,496
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Change in
|
|
|
Change in
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$
|
1,817,551
|
|
|
|
6.53
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,691,688
|
|
|
|
6.62
|
%
|
|
$
|
125,863
|
|
|
|
(0.09)
|
%
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable available-for-sale
|
|
|
178,947
|
|
|
|
4.95
|
%
|
|
|
111,633
|
|
|
|
4.56
|
%
|
|
|
67,314
|
|
|
|
0.39
|
%
|
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
|
|
|
39,269
|
|
|
|
2.83
|
%
|
|
|
40,028
|
|
|
|
2.85
|
%
|
|
|
(759)
|
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
%
|
Held-to-maturity
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
5.33
|
%
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
5.33
|
%
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
Total Securities
|
|
|
218,372
|
|
|
|
4.57
|
%
|
|
|
151,825
|
|
|
|
4.11
|
%
|
|
|
66,547
|
|
|
|
0.46
|
%
|
Other interest earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
15,911
|
|
|
|
4.33
|
%
|
|
|
135,164
|
|
|
|
5.38
|
%
|
|
|
(119,253)
|
|
|
|
(1.05)
|
%
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
|
|
12,156
|
|
|
|
4.92
|
%
|
|
|
19,549
|
|
|
|
5.85
|
%
|
|
|
(7,393)
|
|
|
|
(0.93)
|
%
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
|
|
28,067
|
|
|
|
4.58
|
%
|
|
|
154,713
|
|
|
|
5.44
|
%
|
|
|
(126,646)
|
|
|
|
(0.86)
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
2,063,990
|
|
|
|
6.29
|
%
|
|
|
1,998,226
|
|
|
|
6.33
|
%
|
|
|
65,764
|
|
|
|
(0.04)
|
%
|
Total non-earning assets
|
|
|
170,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
151,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,234,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,150,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking
|
|
$
|
297,455
|
|
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
|
$
|
258,728
|
|
|
|
1.86
|
%
|
|
$
|
38,727
|
|
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
168,940
|
|
|
|
2.31
|
%
|
|
|
159,521
|
|
|
|
2.57
|
%
|
|
|
9,419
|
|
|
|
(0.26)
|
%
|
Money market
|
|
|
466,459
|
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
|
|
443,109
|
|
|
|
3.85
|
%
|
|
|
23,350
|
|
|
|
(0.69)
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
702,996
|
|
|
|
3.86
|
%
|
|
|
721,240
|
|
|
|
4.50
|
%
|
|
|
(18,244)
|
|
|
|
(0.64)
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
1,635,850
|
|
|
|
3.17
|
%
|
|
|
1,582,598
|
|
|
|
3.70
|
%
|
|
|
53,252
|
|
|
|
(0.53)
|
%
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
|
294,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
269,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
1,930,502
|
|
|
|
2.69
|
%
|
|
|
1,851,628
|
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
|
|
78,874
|
|
|
|
(0.47)
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
3,749
|
|
|
|
4.72
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
3,749
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
1,639,599
|
|
|
|
3.18
|
%
|
|
|
1,582,598
|
|
|
|
3.70
|
%
|
|
|
57,001
|
|
|
|
(0.52)
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
294,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
269,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of funds
|
|
|
1,934,251
|
|
|
|
2.69
|
%
|
|
|
1,851,628
|
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
|
|
82,623
|
|
|
|
(0.47)
|
%
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
36,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
263,088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
254,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders'
|
|
$
|
2,234,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,150,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.64
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.41
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
|
2
|
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Change in
|
|
|
Change in
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$
|
1,838,179
|
|
|
|
6.49
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,609,890
|
|
|
|
6.56
|
%
|
|
$
|
228,289
|
|
|
|
(0.07)
|
%
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable available-for-sale
|
|
|
192,605
|
|
|
|
4.93
|
%
|
|
|
86,732
|
|
|
|
4.36
|
%
|
|
|
105,873
|
|
|
|
0.57
|
%
|
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
|
|
|
39,421
|
|
|
|
2.84
|
%
|
|
|
40,180
|
|
|
|
2.84
|
%
|
|
|
(759)
|
|
|
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
Held-to-maturity
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
5.33
|
%
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
5.25
|
%
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
Securities
|
|
|
232,184
|
|
|
|
4.58
|
%
|
|
|
127,083
|
|
|
|
3.88
|
%
|
|
|
105,101
|
|
|
|
0.70
|
%
|
Other interest earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
34,339
|
|
|
|
4.41
|
%
|
|
|
138,843
|
|
|
|
5.43
|
%
|
|
|
(104,504)
|
|
|
|
(1.02)
|
%
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
|
|
14,311
|
|
|
|
4.85
|
%
|
|
|
19,281
|
|
|
|
5.76
|
%
|
|
|
(4,970)
|
|
|
|
(0.91)
|
%
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
|
|
48,650
|
|
|
|
4.54
|
%
|
|
|
158,124
|
|
|
|
5.47
|
%
|
|
|
(109,474)
|
|
|
|
(0.93)
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
2,119,013
|
|
|
|
6.23
|
%
|
|
|
1,895,097
|
|
|
|
6.29
|
%
|
|
|
223,916
|
|
|
|
(0.06)
|
%
|
Total non-earning assets
|
|
|
169,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
144,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,288,013
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,039,727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking
|
|
$
|
312,254
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
%
|
|
$
|
244,271
|
|
|
|
1.93
|
%
|
|
$
|
67,983
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
170,320
|
|
|
|
2.28
|
%
|
|
|
151,884
|
|
|
|
2.57
|
%
|
|
|
18,436
|
|
|
|
(0.29)
|
%
|
Money market
|
|
|
469,202
|
|
|
|
3.13
|
%
|
|
|
399,253
|
|
|
|
3.92
|
%
|
|
|
69,949
|
|
|
|
(0.79)
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
738,673
|
|
|
|
4.16
|
%
|
|
|
704,388
|
|
|
|
4.28
|
%
|
|
|
34,285
|
|
|
|
(0.12)
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
1,690,449
|
|
|
|
3.29
|
%
|
|
|
1,499,796
|
|
|
|
3.63
|
%
|
|
|
190,653
|
|
|
|
(0.34)
|
%
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
|
290,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
252,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
1,980,730
|
|
|
|
2.80
|
%
|
|
|
1,751,980
|
|
|
|
3.11
|
%
|
|
|
228,750
|
|
|
|
(0.31)
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
1,687
|
|
|
|
4.59
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,687
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
1,692,136
|
|
|
|
3.29
|
%
|
|
|
1,499,796
|
|
|
|
3.63
|
%
|
|
|
192,340
|
|
|
|
(0.34)
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
290,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
252,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of funds
|
|
|
1,982,417
|
|
|
|
2.80
|
%
|
|
|
1,751,980
|
|
|
|
3.11
|
%
|
|
|
230,437
|
|
|
|
(0.31)
|
%
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
41,599
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
263,997
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
245,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders'
|
|
$
|
2,288,013
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,039,727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.94
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.66
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.61
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.42
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.65
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.46
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
|
2
|
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
Change in
|
|
|
Change in
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$
|
1,817,551
|
|
|
|
6.53
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,845,920
|
|
|
|
6.44
|
%
|
|
$
|
(28,369)
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable available-for-sale
|
|
|
178,947
|
|
|
|
4.95
|
%
|
|
|
195,152
|
|
|
|
4.71
|
%
|
|
|
(16,205)
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
|
|
|
39,269
|
|
|
|
2.83
|
%
|
|
|
39,025
|
|
|
|
2.86
|
%
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
%
|
Held-to-maturity
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
5.33
|
%
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
5.33
|
%
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total Securities
|
|
|
218,372
|
|
|
|
4.57
|
%
|
|
|
234,335
|
|
|
|
4.40
|
%
|
|
|
(15,963)
|
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
Other interest earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
15,911
|
|
|
|
4.33
|
%
|
|
|
34,201
|
|
|
|
4.42
|
%
|
|
|
(18,290)
|
|
|
|
(0.09)
|
%
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
|
|
12,156
|
|
|
|
4.92
|
%
|
|
|
14,790
|
|
|
|
4.91
|
%
|
|
|
(2,634)
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
|
|
28,067
|
|
|
|
4.58
|
%
|
|
|
48,991
|
|
|
|
4.57
|
%
|
|
|
(20,924)
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
2,063,990
|
|
|
|
6.29
|
%
|
|
|
2,129,246
|
|
|
|
6.17
|
%
|
|
|
(65,256)
|
|
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
Total non-earning assets
|
|
|
170,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
165,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,234,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,295,049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking
|
|
$
|
297,455
|
|
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
|
$
|
314,336
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
%
|
|
$
|
(16,881)
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
168,940
|
|
|
|
2.31
|
%
|
|
|
170,644
|
|
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
|
|
(1,704)
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
Money market
|
|
|
466,459
|
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
|
|
464,917
|
|
|
|
3.14
|
%
|
|
|
1,542
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
702,996
|
|
|
|
3.86
|
%
|
|
|
747,773
|
|
|
|
4.16
|
%
|
|
|
(44,777)
|
|
|
|
(0.30)
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
1,635,850
|
|
|
|
3.17
|
%
|
|
|
1,697,670
|
|
|
|
3.29
|
%
|
|
|
(61,820)
|
|
|
|
(0.12)
|
%
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
|
294,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
288,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,044
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
1,930,502
|
|
|
|
2.69
|
%
|
|
|
1,986,278
|
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
|
(55,776)
|
|
|
|
(0.12)
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
3,749
|
|
|
|
4.72
|
%
|
|
|
1,259
|
|
|
|
4.18
|
%
|
|
|
2,490
|
|
|
|
0.54
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
1,639,599
|
|
|
|
3.18
|
%
|
|
|
1,698,929
|
|
|
|
3.29
|
%
|
|
|
(59,330)
|
|
|
|
(0.11)
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
294,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
288,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,044
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total cost of funds
|
|
|
1,934,251
|
|
|
|
2.69
|
%
|
|
|
1,987,537
|
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
|
(53,286)
|
|
|
|
(0.12)
|
%
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
36,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
263,088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
264,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders'
|
|
$
|
2,234,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,295,049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.88
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.54
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
|
2
|
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
December
|
|
|
September
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
|
0.93
|
%
|
|
|
0.88
|
%
|
|
|
(0.82)
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
9.75
|
%
|
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
|
|
8.26
|
%
|
|
|
7.97
|
%
|
|
|
(6.96)
|
%
|
Return on average tangible equity1
|
|
|
10.45
|
%
|
|
|
1.12
|
%
|
|
|
8.86
|
%
|
|
|
8.56
|
%
|
|
|
(7.25)
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
|
|
3.54
|
%
|
|
|
3.51
|
%
|
|
|
3.28
|
%
|
|
|
3.41
|
%
|
Net interest margin (FTE)1
|
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
3.56
|
%
|
|
|
3.32
|
%
|
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
|
|
|
63.68
|
%
|
|
|
63.10
|
%
|
|
|
64.75
|
%
|
|
|
62.62
|
%
|
|
|
63.65
|
%
|
COMMON STOCK DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market value at period end
|
|
$
|
31.84
|
|
|
$
|
30.54
|
|
|
$
|
30.55
|
|
|
$
|
34.43
|
|
|
$
|
36.98
|
|
Market range:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
|
$
|
34.84
|
|
|
$
|
32.97
|
|
|
$
|
34.31
|
|
|
$
|
38.90
|
|
|
$
|
39.12
|
|
Low
|
|
$
|
29.95
|
|
|
$
|
27.69
|
|
|
$
|
30.02
|
|
|
$
|
33.26
|
|
|
$
|
32.40
|
|
Book value per common share at period end
|
|
$
|
39.48
|
|
|
$
|
38.49
|
|
|
$
|
38.56
|
|
|
$
|
38.07
|
|
|
$
|
38.18
|
|
Tangible book value per common share1
|
|
$
|
36.80
|
|
|
$
|
35.91
|
|
|
$
|
36.00
|
|
|
$
|
35.45
|
|
|
$
|
35.52
|
|
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)
|
|
|
6,773
|
|
|
|
6,806
|
|
|
|
6,923
|
|
|
|
6,883
|
|
|
|
6,849
|
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
|
13.78
|
%
|
|
|
13.05
|
%
|
|
|
13.67
|
%
|
|
|
13.52
|
%
|
|
|
13.17
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
|
12.73
|
%
|
|
|
12.01
|
%
|
|
|
12.48
|
%
|
|
|
12.34
|
%
|
|
|
12.02
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|
|
|
11.15
|
%
|
|
|
10.63
|
%
|
|
|
10.91
|
%
|
|
|
10.58
|
%
|
|
|
11.44
|
%
|
Equity to assets
|
|
|
11.96
|
%
|
|
|
11.69
|
%
|
|
|
11.52
|
%
|
|
|
11.20
|
%
|
|
|
11.11
|
%
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets1
|
|
|
11.27
|
%
|
|
|
10.99
|
%
|
|
|
10.83
|
%
|
|
|
10.51
|
%
|
|
|
10.41
|
%
|
CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
|
$
|
(86)
|
|
|
$
|
9,859
|
|
|
$
|
(60)
|
|
|
$
|
86
|
|
|
$
|
108
|
|
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average
|
|
|
(0.019)
|
%
|
|
|
2.136
|
%
|
|
|
(0.013)
|
%
|
|
|
0.019
|
%
|
|
|
0.026
|
%
|
Nonperforming loans
|
|
$
|
16,710
|
|
|
$
|
16,530
|
|
|
$
|
26,522
|
|
|
$
|
26,841
|
|
|
$
|
2,330
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
|
$
|
16,710
|
|
|
$
|
16,530
|
|
|
$
|
26,522
|
|
|
$
|
27,136
|
|
|
$
|
2,330
|
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period-end loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
|
|
1.14
|
%
|
|
|
1.14
|
%
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
Nonperforming loans
|
|
|
122.33
|
%
|
|
|
127.13
|
%
|
|
|
90.27
|
%
|
|
|
88.14
|
%
|
|
|
995.85
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
|
122.33
|
%
|
|
|
127.13
|
%
|
|
|
90.27
|
%
|
|
|
87.18
|
%
|
|
|
995.85
|
%
|
Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans, net of
|
|
|
0.93
|
%
|
|
|
0.90
|
%
|
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
|
1.48
|
%
|
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.
Princeton Bancorp, Inc
Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are "tangible book value per common share," "return on average tangible equity," "efficiency ratio," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "tangible equity to tangible assets," and "net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent." For the purpose of calculating return on average tangible equity, net income for such period is annualized and divided by average tangible equity during such period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. For the purpose of calculating tangible equity to tangible assets, tangible equity is divided by tangible assets. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating tangible book value per common share, tangible equity is divided by the number of common shares outstanding, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating efficiency ratio, total operating expense is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating adjusted efficiency ratio, total operating expense minus core deposit intangible amortization and merger-related expenses is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent, fully taxable equivalent adjustments are added to net interest income for the period, net interest income fully taxable equivalent for such period is annualized and divided by average interest earning assets during such period. Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for the provision for credit loss on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans and merger-related expenses by weighted outstanding shares.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insights into understanding our financial results by excluding certain items that can distort our core business results. This allows investors to better understand our ongoing operations and assess our future potential, while still being transparent about the adjustments made to arrive at these non-GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
In addition to the items noted above, defined footnotes are included in the Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures table below. Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year. Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period. Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
December
|
|
|
September
|
|
Net (loss) income (annualized)1
|
|
$
|
25,653
|
|
|
$
|
2,760
|
|
|
$
|
21,811
|
|
|
$
|
20,794
|
|
|
$
|
(17,727)
|
|
Average equity2
|
|
|
263,088
|
|
|
|
264,878
|
|
|
|
264,034
|
|
|
|
261,057
|
|
|
|
254,645
|
|
Less: average intangible assets3
|
|
|
(17,493)
|
|
|
|
(17,701)
|
|
|
|
(17,929)
|
|
|
|
(18,148)
|
|
|
|
(10,096)
|
|
Average Tangible Equity
|
|
$
|
245,595
|
|
|
$
|
247,177
|
|
|
$
|
246,105
|
|
|
$
|
242,909
|
|
|
$
|
244,549
|
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
|
|
10.45
|
%
|
|
|
1.12
|
%
|
|
|
8.86
|
%
|
|
|
8.56
|
%
|
|
|
(7.25)
|
%
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
19,619
|
|
|
$
|
18,810
|
|
|
$
|
18,757
|
|
|
$
|
18,007
|
|
|
$
|
17,109
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
1,908
|
|
|
|
2,251
|
|
|
|
2,190
|
|
|
|
2,027
|
|
|
|
2,056
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
21,527
|
|
|
|
21,061
|
|
|
|
20,947
|
|
|
|
20,034
|
|
|
|
19,165
|
|
Non-interest expenses
|
|
$
|
13,917
|
|
|
$
|
13,509
|
|
|
$
|
13,792
|
|
|
$
|
12,773
|
|
|
$
|
20,144
|
|
Less: core deposit intangible amortization
|
|
|
(209)
|
|
|
|
(219)
|
|
|
|
(228)
|
|
|
|
(228)
|
|
|
|
(143)
|
|
Less: merger-related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,803)
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
$
|
13,708
|
|
|
$
|
13,290
|
|
|
$
|
13,564
|
|
|
$
|
12,545
|
|
|
$
|
12,198
|
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio
|
|
|
63.68
|
%
|
|
|
63.10
|
%
|
|
|
64.75
|
%
|
|
|
62.62
|
%
|
|
|
63.65
|
%
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
2,229,090
|
|
|
$
|
2,241,668
|
|
|
$
|
2,318,097
|
|
|
$
|
2,340,233
|
|
|
$
|
2,354,730
|
|
Less: intangible assets
|
|
|
(17,357)
|
|
|
|
(17,566)
|
|
|
|
(17,784)
|
|
|
|
(18,013)
|
|
|
|
(18,241)
|
|
Tangible assets
|
|
$
|
2,211,733
|
|
|
$
|
2,224,102
|
|
|
$
|
2,300,313
|
|
|
$
|
2,322,220
|
|
|
$
|
2,336,489
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
266,607
|
|
|
$
|
261,946
|
|
|
$
|
266,987
|
|
|
$
|
262,040
|
|
|
$
|
261,502
|
|
Less: intangible assets
|
|
|
(17,357)
|
|
|
|
(17,566)
|
|
|
|
(17,784)
|
|
|
|
(18,013)
|
|
|
|
(18,241)
|
|
Tangible equity
|
|
$
|
249,250
|
|
|
$
|
244,380
|
|
|
$
|
249,203
|
|
|
$
|
244,027
|
|
|
$
|
243,261
|
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets
|
|
|
11.27
|
%
|
|
|
10.99
|
%
|
|
|
10.83
|
%
|
|
|
10.51
|
%
|
|
|
10.41
|
%
|
Tangible equity
|
|
$
|
249,250
|
|
|
$
|
244,380
|
|
|
$
|
249,203
|
|
|
$
|
244,027
|
|
|
$
|
243,261
|
|
Shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
|
|
6,773
|
|
|
|
6,806
|
|
|
|
6,923
|
|
|
|
6,883
|
|
|
|
6,849
|
|
Tangible book value per share
|
|
$
|
36.80
|
|
|
$
|
35.91
|
|
|
$
|
36.00
|
|
|
$
|
35.45
|
|
|
$
|
35.52
|
|
|
|
1
|
Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year.
|
2
|
Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period.
|
3
|
Average intangible assets is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period.
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
December
|
|
|
September
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
19,619
|
|
|
$
|
18,810
|
|
|
$
|
18,757
|
|
|
$
|
18,007
|
|
|
$
|
17,109
|
|
FTE adjustment3
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
Net interest income FTE
|
|
$
|
19,830
|
|
|
$
|
19,022
|
|
|
$
|
19,007
|
|
|
$
|
18,248
|
|
|
$
|
17,320
|
|
Net interest income FTE (annualized)1
|
|
$
|
78,675
|
|
|
$
|
76,297
|
|
|
$
|
77,083
|
|
|
$
|
72,595
|
|
|
$
|
68,902
|
|
Average interest earning assets
|
|
|
2,063,990
|
|
|
|
2,129,246
|
|
|
|
2,164,911
|
|
|
|
2,185,859
|
|
|
|
1,998,226
|
|
Net interest margin FTE
|
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
3.56
|
%
|
|
|
3.32
|
%
|
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
|
|
Nine-months ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
September
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
57,186
|
|
|
$
|
48,525
|
|
FTE adjustment3
|
|
|
673
|
|
|
|
612
|
|
Net interest income FTE
|
|
$
|
57,859
|
|
|
$
|
49,137
|
|
Net interest income FTE (annualized)1
|
|
$
|
77,357
|
|
|
$
|
65,635
|
|
Average interest earning assets
|
|
|
2,119,013
|
|
|
|
1,895,097
|
|
Net interest margin FTE
|
|
|
3.65
|
%
|
|
|
3.46
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year.
|
3
|
Ful
