Princeton Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: BPRN), the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial condition at, and its results of operations for the quarter and nine months ended, September 30, 2025.

President/CEO Edward Dietzler commented on the quarter results, "The Bank achieved strong quarterly results, with a net income of $6.5 million and an EPS of $0.95. These results were driven by a 23-basis-point increase in the net interest margin to 3.77%, as compared to the prior quarter, reflecting improvements that were driven by higher asset yields and a reduction in funding costs."

The Company reported net income of $6.5 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $688 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, and a net loss of ($4.5) million, or ($0.68) per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit losses of $7.6 million, and an increase in net-interest income of $809 thousand, partially offset by a increase in non-interest expense of $408 thousand, a decrease in non-interest income of $343 thousand and an increase in income tax expense of $1.9 million. The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to $7.8 million in Cornerstone Bank merger-related expenses recorded in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by an increase in other non-interest expenses of $1.6 million, and an increase of $2.9 million in income tax expense, and an increase of $2.5 million in net-interest income, and a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $5.3 million.

Review of Statements of Financial Condition

Total assets were $2.23 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $111.1 million, or 4.75% when compared to $2.34 billion at the end of 2024. The primary reasons for the decrease in total assets were related to decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $44.5 million, investment securities of $37.2 million, and in net loans of $25.1 million. The decrease in the Company's net loans consisted of decreases of $54.2 million in construction loans, $32.0 million in commercial real estate loans, and $11.5 million in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by increases of $67.9 million in residential mortgages, and $4.7 million in home equity and consumer loans.

Total deposits on September 30, 2025, decreased $104.0 million, or 5.12%, when compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease in the Company's deposits consisted primarily of decreases in certificates of deposit of $62.8 million, money market deposits of $25.3 million, non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $6.6 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $6.3 million, and savings deposits of $2.9 million. On balance sheet liquidity remains strong at September 30, 2025.

Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2025, increased $4.6 million or 1.74% when compared to December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings of $6.2 million (which consisted of $12.5 million in net income, partially offset by $6.3 million of cash dividends recorded during the period), an increase in paid-in capital of $2.7 million primarily due to the exercise of stock options, and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $3.3 million, partially offset by a $7.6 million increase in treasury stock. The ratio of equity to total assets at September 30, 2025, and at December 31, 2024, was 12.0% and 11.2%, respectively.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2025, non-performing assets totaled $16.7 million, a decrease of $10.4 million when compared to the amount at December 31, 2024, primarily the result of $10.2 million in charge-offs.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $19.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $809 thousand over the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $2.5 million compared to $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income when compared with the second quarter of 2025 was primarily related a decrease in interest expense of $820 thousand, or 5.9%. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.77%, an increase of 23 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of 36 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2024. When comparing the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2025 periods, the decrease in interest expense and the increase in net interest margin were primarily associated with a decrease in total interest-bearing deposits of $61.8 million, as well as a decrease in the Company's cost of funds of 12 basis points.

When comparing the third quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, the increase in net-interest income increased of $2.5 million, was primarily due to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $65.8 million and the Bank's cost of funds decreasing by 47 basis points. These were partially offset by the increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $53.3 million, and a decrease of 4 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets.

The Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $672 thousand during the third quarter of 2025, which consisted of a $659 thousand decrease recorded to the allowance of credit losses, and a decrease to the provision for credit losses of $13 thousand related to unfunded commitments, which are recorded in other liabilities on the Company's statements of financial condition. The current quarters' reversal of provision recorded on the Company's statements of income was $7.6 million lower when compared to the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 and was $5.3 million lower when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The coverage ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.14% at September 30, 2025, and 1.30% at December 31, 2024.

Total non-interest income of $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 decreased $343 thousand or 15.2% when compared to the second quarter of 2025 and decreased $148 thousand or 7.2% when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in other non-interest income of $582 thousand, partially offset by an increase in loans fees of $223 thousand. The decrease over the prior year's third quarter was primarily due to a decrease in other non-interest income of $414 thousand, partially offset by an increase in loan fees of $142 thousand and an increase in income from bank owned life insurance of $83 thousand. The decrease in other non-interest income for the third quarter was related to a net loss on an equity investment in the amount of $471 thousand.

Total non-interest expense of $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 increased $408 thousand, or 3.0%, when compared to the second quarter of 2025. This increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in professional fees of $346 thousand, and data processing and communications expenses of $165 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in office expense of $125 thousand. Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 decreased $6.2 million or 30.9% when compared to the third quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily related to merger-related expenses of $7.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $537 thousand, professional fees of $413 thousand, data processing and communications expense of $252 thousand, and other non-interest expenses of $241 thousand.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $1.8 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.9%, compared to an income tax benefit of ($92) thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of (15.4)% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and compared to an income tax benefit of ($1.1) million resulting in an effective tax rate of (20.1) % for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $12.5 million, or $1.82 per diluted common share, compared to $5.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2024. The increase in net income was primarily due to an increase of $8.7 million in net interest income as well as Cornerstone Bank merger-related expenses recorded in third quarter of 2024.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























September 30, 2025 vs



September 30, 2025 vs





September 30,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024





2025



2024



2024



$ Change



% Change



$ Change



% Change

ASSETS









































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 72,892



$ 117,348



$ 181,058



$ (44,456)





(37.88) %

$ (108,166)





(59.74) % Securities available-for-sale

taxable



170,011





207,442





147,871





(37,431)





(18.04) %



22,140





14.97 % Securities available-for-sale

tax-exempt



39,917





39,729





40,988





188





0.47 %



(1,071)





(2.61) % Securities held-to-maturity



155





161





163





(6)





(3.73) %



(8)





(4.91) % Loans receivable, net of deferred

loan fees



1,793,787





1,818,875





1,831,407





(25,088)





(1.38) %



(37,620)





(2.05) % Allowance for credit losses



(20,441)





(23,657)





(23,200)





3,216





(13.59) %



2,759





(11.89) % Goodwill



14,381





14,381





14,381





—





—





—





—

Core deposit intangible



2,976





3,632





3,860





(656)





(18.06) %



(884)





(22.90) % Other real estate owned



—





295





—





(295)





(100.00) %



—



N/A

Other assets



155,412





162,027





158,202





(6,615)





(4.08) %



(2,790)





(1.76) % TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,229,090



$ 2,340,233



$ 2,354,730



$ (111,143)





(4.75) %

$ (125,640)





(5.34) % LIABILITIES









































Non-interest checking

$ 294,333



$ 300,972



$ 302,846



$ (6,639)





(2.21) %

$ (8,513)





(2.81) % Interest checking



294,236





300,559





284,504





(6,323)





(2.10) %



9,732





3.42 % Savings



167,968





170,880





178,299





(2,912)





(1.70) %



(10,331)





(5.79) % Money market



465,194





490,543





493,353





(25,349)





(5.17) %



(28,159)





(5.71) % Time deposits over $250,000



226,666





208,858





213,310





17,808





8.53 %



13,356





6.26 % Other time deposits



480,188





560,813





573,689





(80,625)





(14.38) %



(93,501)





(16.30) % Total deposits



1,928,585





2,032,625





2,046,001





(104,040)





(5.12) %



(117,416)





(5.74) % Borrowings



—





—





—





—



N/A





—



N/A

Other liabilities



33,898





45,568





47,227





(11,670)





(25.61) %



(13,329)





(28.22) % TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,962,483





2,078,193





2,093,228





(115,710)





(5.57) %



(130,745)





(6.25) % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Paid-in capital



122,559





119,908





119,514





2,651





2.21 %



3,045





2.55 % Treasury stock 1



(8,403)





(842)





(842)





(7,561)





897.98 %



(7,561)





897.98 % Retained earnings



158,081





151,915





148,716





6,166





4.06 %



9,365





6.30 % Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss)



(5,630)





(8,941)





(5,886)





3,311





(37.03) %



256





(4.35) % TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY



266,607





262,040





261,502





4,567





1.74 %



5,105





1.95 % TOTAL LIABILITIES

AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY

$ 2,229,090



$ 2,340,233



$ 2,354,730





(111,143)





(4.21) %



(125,640)





12.99 % Book value per common share

$ 39.36



$ 38.07



$ 38.18



$ 1.29





3.39 %

$ 1.18





3.09 % Tangible book value per

common share 2

$ 36.80



$ 35.45



$ 35.52



$ 1.35





3.81 %

$ 1.28





3.60 %





1 Treasury stock repurchases commenced March 8, 2024, associated with the stock repurchase program announced August 10, 2023. 2 Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure.

For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Loan and Deposit Tables (Unaudited)





The components of loans receivable, net at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were as follows:







September 30,



December 31,





2025



2024





(In thousands)

Commercial real estate

$ 1,353,039



$ 1,385,085

Commercial and industrial



81,370





92,857

Construction



203,004





257,169

Residential first-lien mortgages



135,930





68,030

Home equity / consumer



22,799





18,133

Total loans



1,796,142





1,821,274

Deferred fees and costs



(2,355)





(2,399)

Allowance for credit losses



(20,441)





(23,657)

Loans, net

$ 1,773,346



$ 1,795,218



The components of deposits at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were as follows:









September 30,



December 31,





2025



2024





(In thousands)

Demand, non-interest-bearing

$ 294,333



$ 300,972

Demand, interest-bearing



294,236





300,559

Savings



167,968





170,880

Money market



465,194





490,543

Time deposits



706,854





769,671

Total deposits

$ 1,928,585



$ 2,032,625



Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

















2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Interest and dividend income























Loans and fees

$ 29,927



$ 28,135



$ 1,792





6.4 % Available-for-sale debt securities:























Taxable



2,214





1,273





941





73.9 % Tax-exempt



278





285





(7)





(2.5) % Held-to-maturity debt securities



2





2





—





—

Other interest and dividend income



324





2,115





(1,791)





(84.7) % Total interest and dividends



32,745





31,810





935





2.9 % Interest expense























Deposits



13,081





14,701





(1,620)





(11.0) % Borrowings



45





—





45



N/A

Total interest expense



13,126





14,701





(1,575)





(10.7) % Net interest income



19,619





17,109





2,510





14.7 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(672)





4,601





(5,273)





(114.6) % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit

losses



20,291





12,508





7,783





62.2 % Non-interest income























Gain (Loss) on sale of securities available-for-sale, net



—





(7)





7





(100.0) % Income from bank-owned life insurance



506





423





83





19.6 % Fees and service charges



555





521





34





6.5 % Loan fees, including prepayment penalties



926





784





142





18.1 % Other



(79)





335





(414)





(123.6) % Total non-interest income



1,908





2,056





(148)





(7.2) % Non-interest expense























Salaries and employee benefits



7,093





6,556





537





8.2 % Occupancy and equipment



2,146





2,087





59





2.8 % Professional fees



1,067





654





413





63.1 % Data processing and communications



1,708





1,456





252





17.3 % Federal deposit insurance



370





316





54





17.1 % Advertising and promotion



212





181





31





17.1 % Office expense



113





190





(77)





(40.5) % Core deposit intangible



209





143





66





46.2 % Merger-related expenses



—





7,803





(7,803)





(100.0) % Other



999





758





241





31.8 % Total non-interest expense



13,917





20,144





(6,227)





(30.9) % Income (loss) before income tax expense



8,282





(5,580)





13,862





(248.4) % Income tax (benefit) expense



1,816





(1,124)





2,940





(261.6) % Net income (loss)

$ 6,466



$ (4,456)





10,922





(245.1) % Net income (loss) per common share - basic

$ 0.95



$ (0.68)



$ 1.63





(240.8) % Net income (loss) per common share - diluted

$ 0.95



$ (0.68)



$ 1.63





(240.4) % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



6,776





6,573





203





3.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



6,795





6,573





222





3.4 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter) (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

















September 30,



June 30,

















2025



2025



$ Change



% Change

Interest and dividend income























Loans and fees

$ 29,927



$ 29,620



$ 307





1.0 % Available-for-sale debt securities:























Taxable



2,214





2,298





(84)





(3.7) % Tax-exempt



278





279





(1)





(0.4) % Held-to-maturity debt securities



2





2





—





0.0 % Other interest and dividend income



324





557





(233)





(41.8) % Total interest and dividends



32,745





32,756





(11)





(0.0) % Interest expense























Deposits



13,081





13,933





(852)





(6.1) % Borrowings



45





13





32





246.2 % Total interest expense



13,126





13,946





(820)





(5.9) % Net interest income



19,619





18,810





809





4.3 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(672)





6,956





(7,628)





(109.7) % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit

losses



20,291





11,854





8,437





71.2 % Non-interest income























Income from bank-owned life insurance



506





494





12





2.4 % Fees and service charges



555





551





4





0.7 % Loan fees, including prepayment penalties



926





703





223





31.7 % Other



(79)





503





(582)





(115.7) % Total non-interest income



1,908





2,251





(343)





(15.2) % Non-interest expense























Salaries and employee benefits



7,093





7,093





—





0.0 % Occupancy and equipment



2,146





2,147





(1)





(0.0) % Professional fees



1,067





721





346





48.0 % Data processing and communications



1,708





1,543





165





10.7 % Federal deposit insurance



370





415





(45)





(10.8) % Advertising and promotion



212





152





60





39.5 % Office expense



113





238





(125)





(52.5) % Core deposit intangible



209





219





(10)





(4.6) % Other



999





981





18





1.8 % Total non-interest expense



13,917





13,509





408





3.0 % Income before income tax expense



8,282





596





7,686





1289.6 % Income tax (benefit) expense



1,816





(92)





1,908





(2073.9) % Net income

$ 6,466



$ 688



$ 5,778





839.8 % Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.95



$ 0.10



$ 0.85





852.4 % Net income per common share - diluted

$ 0.95



$ 0.10



$ 0.85





853.7 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



6,776





6,867





(91)





(1.3) % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



6,795





6,895





(100)





(1.5) %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Nine Months Ended

















September 30,

















2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Interest and dividend income























Loans and fees

$ 89,171



$ 79,109



$ 10,062





12.7 % Available-for-sale debt securities:























Taxable



7,128





2,838





4,290





151.2 % Tax-exempt



841





857





(16)





(1.9) % Held-to-maturity debt securities



6





7





(1)





(14.3) % Other interest and dividend income



1,650





6,475





(4,825)





(74.5) % Total interest and dividends



98,796





89,286





9,510





10.7 % Interest expense























Deposits



41,552





40,761





791





1.9 % Borrowings



58





—





58



N/A

Total interest expense



41,610





40,761





849





2.1 % Net interest income



57,186





48,525





8,661





17.8 % Provision for credit losses



6,552





4,669





1,883





40.3 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses



50,634





43,856





6,778





15.5 % Non-Interest income























(Loss) gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net



—





(7)





7





(100.0) % Income from bank-owned life insurance



1,471





1,192





279





23.4 % Fees and service charges



1,617





1,418





199





14.0 % Loan fees, including prepayment penalties



2,304





2,445





(141)





(5.8) % Other



957





1,080





(123)





(11.4) % Total non-interest income



6,349





6,128





221





3.6 % Non-interest expense























Salaries and employee benefits



21,358





19,519





1,839





9.4 % Occupancy and equipment



6,578





5,966





612





10.3 % Professional fees



2,549





1,780





769





43.2 % Data processing and communications



4,877





4,020





857





21.3 % Federal deposit insurance



1,318





868





450





51.8 % Advertising and promotion



535





479





56





11.7 % Office expense



461





464





(3)





(0.6) % Other real estate owned expense



27





—





27



N/A

Core deposit intangible



656





374





282





75.4 % Merger-related expenses



—





7,803





(7,803)





(100.0) % Other



2,859





2,716





143





5.3 % Total non-interest expense



41,218





43,989





(2,771)





(6.3) % Income before income tax expense



15,765





5,995





9,770





163.0 % Income tax expense



3,233





980





2,253





229.9 % Net income

$ 12,532



$ 5,015



$ 7,517





149.9 % Net income per common share - basic

$ 1.83



$ 0.78



$ 1.05





(40.8) % Net income per common share - diluted

$ 1.82



$ 0.77



$ 1.05





(40.6) % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



6,849





6,412





437





6.8 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



6,884





6,496





388





6.0 %

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

















2025



2024



Change in



Change in





Average

Balance



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Yield/

Rate

Earning assets



































Loans

$ 1,817,551





6.53 %

$ 1,691,688





6.62 %

$ 125,863





(0.09) % Securities



































Taxable available-for-sale



178,947





4.95 %



111,633





4.56 %



67,314





0.39 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale



39,269





2.83 %



40,028





2.85 %



(759)





(0.02) % Held-to-maturity



156





5.33 %



164





5.33 %



(8)





0.00 % Total Securities



218,372





4.57 %



151,825





4.11 %



66,547





0.46 % Other interest earning assets



































Federal funds sold



15,911





4.33 %



135,164





5.38 %



(119,253)





(1.05) % Other interest-earning assets



12,156





4.92 %



19,549





5.85 %



(7,393)





(0.93) % Other interest-earning assets



28,067





4.58 %



154,713





5.44 %



(126,646)





(0.86) % Total interest-earning assets



2,063,990





6.29 %



1,998,226





6.33 %



65,764





(0.04) % Total non-earning assets



170,260











151,776



















Total assets

$ 2,234,250









$ 2,150,002



















Interest-bearing liabilities



































Checking

$ 297,455





2.06 %

$ 258,728





1.86 %

$ 38,727





0.20 % Savings



168,940





2.31 %



159,521





2.57 %



9,419





(0.26) % Money market



466,459





3.16 %



443,109





3.85 %



23,350





(0.69) % Certificates of deposit



702,996





3.86 %



721,240





4.50 %



(18,244)





(0.64) % Total interest-bearing deposits



1,635,850





3.17 %



1,582,598





3.70 %



53,252





(0.53) % Non-interest bearing deposits



294,652











269,030



















Total deposits



1,930,502





2.69 %



1,851,628





3.16 %



78,874





(0.47) % Borrowings



3,749





4.72 %



—



N/A





3,749



N/A

Total interest-bearing liabilities

(excluding non interest deposits)



1,639,599





3.18 %



1,582,598





3.70 %



57,001





(0.52) % Non-interest-bearing deposits



294,652











269,030



















Total cost of funds



1,934,251





2.69 %



1,851,628





3.16 %



82,623





(0.47) % Accrued expenses and other liabilities



36,911











43,729



















Stockholders' equity



263,088











254,645



















Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 2,234,250









$ 2,150,002



















Net interest spread









3.11 %









2.64 %











Net interest margin









3.77 %









3.41 %











Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2









3.81 %









3.45 %

















1 Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans. 2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

















2025



2024



Change in



Change in





Average

Balance



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Yield/

Rate

Earning assets



































Loans

$ 1,838,179





6.49 %

$ 1,609,890





6.56 %

$ 228,289





(0.07) % Securities



































Taxable available-for-sale



192,605





4.93 %



86,732





4.36 %



105,873





0.57 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale



39,421





2.84 %



40,180





2.84 %



(759)





(0.00) % Held-to-maturity



158





5.33 %



171





5.25 %



(13)





0.08 % Securities



232,184





4.58 %



127,083





3.88 %



105,101





0.70 % Other interest earning assets



































Federal funds sold



34,339





4.41 %



138,843





5.43 %



(104,504)





(1.02) % Other interest-earning assets



14,311





4.85 %



19,281





5.76 %



(4,970)





(0.91) % Other interest-earning assets



48,650





4.54 %



158,124





5.47 %



(109,474)





(0.93) % Total interest-earning assets



2,119,013





6.23 %



1,895,097





6.29 %



223,916





(0.06) % Total non-earning assets



169,000











144,630



















Total assets

$ 2,288,013









$ 2,039,727



















Interest-bearing liabilities



































Checking

$ 312,254





2.00 %

$ 244,271





1.93 %

$ 67,983





0.07 % Savings



170,320





2.28 %



151,884





2.57 %



18,436





(0.29) % Money market



469,202





3.13 %



399,253





3.92 %



69,949





(0.79) % Certificates of deposit



738,673





4.16 %



704,388





4.28 %



34,285





(0.12) % Total interest-bearing deposits



1,690,449





3.29 %



1,499,796





3.63 %



190,653





(0.34) % Non-interest bearing deposits



290,281











252,184



















Total deposits



1,980,730





2.80 %



1,751,980





3.11 %



228,750





(0.31) % Borrowings



1,687





4.59 %



—





—





1,687



N/A

Total interest-bearing liabilities

(excluding non interest deposits)



1,692,136





3.29 %



1,499,796





3.63 %



192,340





(0.34) % Non-interest-bearing deposits



290,281











252,184



















Total cost of funds



1,982,417





2.80 %



1,751,980





3.11 %



230,437





(0.31) % Accrued expenses and other liabilities



41,599











42,239



















Stockholders' equity



263,997











245,508



















Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 2,288,013









$ 2,039,727



















Net interest spread









2.94 %









2.66 %











Net interest margin









3.61 %









3.42 %











Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2









3.65 %









3.46 %

















1 Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans. 2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended

















September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025



Change in



Change in





Average

Balance



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Yield/

Rate

Earning assets



































Loans

$ 1,817,551





6.53 %

$ 1,845,920





6.44 %

$ (28,369)





0.09 % Securities



































Taxable available-for-sale



178,947





4.95 %



195,152





4.71 %



(16,205)





0.24 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale



39,269





2.83 %



39,025





2.86 %



244





(0.03) % Held-to-maturity



156





5.33 %



158





5.33 %



(2)





—

Total Securities



218,372





4.57 %



234,335





4.40 %



(15,963)





0.17 % Other interest earning assets



































Federal funds sold



15,911





4.33 %



34,201





4.42 %



(18,290)





(0.09) % Other interest-earning assets



12,156





4.92 %



14,790





4.91 %



(2,634)





0.01 % Other interest-earning assets



28,067





4.58 %



48,991





4.57 %



(20,924)





0.01 % Total interest-earning assets



2,063,990





6.29 %



2,129,246





6.17 %



(65,256)





0.12 % Total non-earning assets



170,260











165,803



















Total assets

$ 2,234,250









$ 2,295,049



















Interest-bearing liabilities



































Checking

$ 297,455





2.06 %

$ 314,336





2.00 %

$ (16,881)





0.06 % Savings



168,940





2.31 %



170,644





2.29 %



(1,704)





0.02 % Money market



466,459





3.16 %



464,917





3.14 %



1,542





0.02 % Certificates of deposit



702,996





3.86 %



747,773





4.16 %



(44,777)





(0.30) % Total interest-bearing deposits



1,635,850





3.17 %



1,697,670





3.29 %



(61,820)





(0.12) % Non-interest bearing deposits



294,652











288,608











6,044







Total deposits



1,930,502





2.69 %



1,986,278





2.81 %



(55,776)





(0.12) % Borrowings



3,749





4.72 %



1,259





4.18 %



2,490





0.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

(excluding non interest deposits)



1,639,599





3.18 %



1,698,929





3.29 %



(59,330)





(0.11) % Non-interest-bearing deposits



294,652











288,608











6,044





—

Total cost of funds



1,934,251





2.69 %



1,987,537





2.81 %



(53,286)





(0.12) % Accrued expenses and other liabilities



36,911











42,634



















Stockholders' equity



263,088











264,878



















Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 2,234,250









$ 2,295,049



















Net interest spread









3.11 %









2.88 %











Net interest margin









3.77 %









3.54 %











Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2









3.81 %









3.58 %

















1 Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans. 2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





2025



2025



2025



2024



2024





September



June



March



December



September

Return on average assets



1.15 %



0.12 %



0.93 %



0.88 %



(0.82) % Return on average equity



9.75 %



1.04 %



8.26 %



7.97 %



(6.96) % Return on average tangible equity1



10.45 %



1.12 %



8.86 %



8.56 %



(7.25) % Net interest margin



3.77 %



3.54 %



3.51 %



3.28 %



3.41 % Net interest margin (FTE)1



3.81 %



3.58 %



3.56 %



3.32 %



3.45 % Adjusted efficiency ratio1



63.68 %



63.10 %



64.75 %



62.62 %



63.65 % COMMON STOCK DATA





























Market value at period end

$ 31.84



$ 30.54



$ 30.55



$ 34.43



$ 36.98

Market range:





























High

$ 34.84



$ 32.97



$ 34.31



$ 38.90



$ 39.12

Low

$ 29.95



$ 27.69



$ 30.02



$ 33.26



$ 32.40

Book value per common share at period end

$ 39.48



$ 38.49



$ 38.56



$ 38.07



$ 38.18

Tangible book value per common share1

$ 36.80



$ 35.91



$ 36.00



$ 35.45



$ 35.52

Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)



6,773





6,806





6,923





6,883





6,849

CAPITAL RATIOS





























Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)



13.78 %



13.05 %



13.67 %



13.52 %



13.17 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)



12.73 %



12.01 %



12.48 %



12.34 %



12.02 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



11.15 %



10.63 %



10.91 %



10.58 %



11.44 % Equity to assets



11.96 %



11.69 %



11.52 %



11.20 %



11.11 % Tangible equity to tangible assets1



11.27 %



10.99 %



10.83 %



10.51 %



10.41 % CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)





























Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (86)



$ 9,859



$ (60)



$ 86



$ 108

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average

loans



(0.019) %



2.136 %



(0.013) %



0.019 %



0.026 % Nonperforming loans

$ 16,710



$ 16,530



$ 26,522



$ 26,841



$ 2,330

Other real estate owned



—





—





—





295





—

Total nonperforming assets

$ 16,710



$ 16,530



$ 26,522



$ 27,136



$ 2,330

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:





























Period-end loans, net of deferred fees and costs



1.14 %



1.14 %



1.29 %



1.30 %



1.27 % Nonperforming loans



122.33 %



127.13 %



90.27 %



88.14 %



995.85 % Nonperforming assets



122.33 %



127.13 %



90.27 %



87.18 %



995.85 % Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans, net of

deferred fees and costs



0.93 %



0.90 %



1.43 %



1.48 %



0.13 %





1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc

Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are "tangible book value per common share," "return on average tangible equity," "efficiency ratio," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "tangible equity to tangible assets," and "net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent." For the purpose of calculating return on average tangible equity, net income for such period is annualized and divided by average tangible equity during such period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. For the purpose of calculating tangible equity to tangible assets, tangible equity is divided by tangible assets. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating tangible book value per common share, tangible equity is divided by the number of common shares outstanding, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating efficiency ratio, total operating expense is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating adjusted efficiency ratio, total operating expense minus core deposit intangible amortization and merger-related expenses is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent, fully taxable equivalent adjustments are added to net interest income for the period, net interest income fully taxable equivalent for such period is annualized and divided by average interest earning assets during such period. Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for the provision for credit loss on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans and merger-related expenses by weighted outstanding shares.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insights into understanding our financial results by excluding certain items that can distort our core business results. This allows investors to better understand our ongoing operations and assess our future potential, while still being transparent about the adjustments made to arrive at these non-GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

In addition to the items noted above, defined footnotes are included in the Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures table below. Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year. Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period. Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three months ended





2025



2025



2025



2024



2024





September



June



March



December



September

Net (loss) income (annualized)1

$ 25,653



$ 2,760



$ 21,811



$ 20,794



$ (17,727)

Average equity2



263,088





264,878





264,034





261,057





254,645

Less: average intangible assets3



(17,493)





(17,701)





(17,929)





(18,148)





(10,096)

Average Tangible Equity

$ 245,595



$ 247,177



$ 246,105



$ 242,909



$ 244,549

Return on average tangible equity



10.45 %



1.12 %



8.86 %



8.56 %



(7.25) % Net interest income

$ 19,619



$ 18,810



$ 18,757



$ 18,007



$ 17,109

Other income



1,908





2,251





2,190





2,027





2,056

Total revenue



21,527





21,061





20,947





20,034





19,165

Non-interest expenses

$ 13,917



$ 13,509



$ 13,792



$ 12,773



$ 20,144

Less: core deposit intangible amortization



(209)





(219)





(228)





(228)





(143)

Less: merger-related expenses



—





—





—





—





(7,803)

Total operating expenses

$ 13,708



$ 13,290



$ 13,564



$ 12,545



$ 12,198

Adjusted efficiency ratio



63.68 %



63.10 %



64.75 %



62.62 %



63.65 % Total Assets

$ 2,229,090



$ 2,241,668



$ 2,318,097



$ 2,340,233



$ 2,354,730

Less: intangible assets



(17,357)





(17,566)





(17,784)





(18,013)





(18,241)

Tangible assets

$ 2,211,733



$ 2,224,102



$ 2,300,313



$ 2,322,220



$ 2,336,489

Stockholders' equity

$ 266,607



$ 261,946



$ 266,987



$ 262,040



$ 261,502

Less: intangible assets



(17,357)





(17,566)





(17,784)





(18,013)





(18,241)

Tangible equity

$ 249,250



$ 244,380



$ 249,203



$ 244,027



$ 243,261

Tangible equity to tangible assets



11.27 %



10.99 %



10.83 %



10.51 %



10.41 % Tangible equity

$ 249,250



$ 244,380



$ 249,203



$ 244,027



$ 243,261

Shares outstanding (in thousands)



6,773





6,806





6,923





6,883





6,849

Tangible book value per share

$ 36.80



$ 35.91



$ 36.00



$ 35.45



$ 35.52







1 Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year. 2 Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period. 3 Average intangible assets is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period.





Three months ended





2025



2025



2025



2024



2024





September



June



March



December



September

Net interest income

$ 19,619



$ 18,810



$ 18,757



$ 18,007



$ 17,109

FTE adjustment3



211





212





250





241





211

Net interest income FTE

$ 19,830



$ 19,022



$ 19,007



$ 18,248



$ 17,320

Net interest income FTE (annualized)1

$ 78,675



$ 76,297



$ 77,083



$ 72,595



$ 68,902

Average interest earning assets



2,063,990





2,129,246





2,164,911





2,185,859





1,998,226

Net interest margin FTE



3.81 %



3.58 %



3.56 %



3.32 %



3.45 %





Nine-months ended





2025



2024





September



September

Net interest income

$ 57,186



$ 48,525

FTE adjustment3



673





612

Net interest income FTE

$ 57,859



$ 49,137

Net interest income FTE (annualized)1

$ 77,357



$ 65,635

Average interest earning assets



2,119,013





1,895,097

Net interest margin FTE



3.65 %



3.46 %