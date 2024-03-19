Princeton Equity Group Adds Jeremy Wright as Operating Partner

Seasoned executive with extensive experience integrating and scaling high-growth, multi-site companies across a wide array of end markets.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Equity Group ("Princeton"), a private equity firm focused on franchise and multi-unit companies, announced today that Jeremy Wright has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Jeremy's responsibilities will include providing tactical support to the firm's portfolio companies, partnering with management teams to drive strategic and operational initiatives, and helping further institutionalize the operating resources that Princeton brings to each of its investments.

Most recently, Jeremy served as an Operating Partner at Atlantic Street Capital, during which he supported numerous companies across a wide array of service categories, including pool service, HVAC, medical supply, and aftermarket automotive services. Jeremy's experience spans more than two decades in private equity operations, where he has developed an established specialty in post-acquisition integration, process enhancement, and financial reporting. Prior to joining Atlantic Street, Jeremy held operational and financial roles of increasing responsibility for private equity-backed portfolios and publicly-traded companies. He started his career at AlixPartners as a Management Consultant, where he identified and executed operational improvement initiatives for multi-unit retail and distribution companies.

Jim Waskovich, Managing Partner of Princeton Equity Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to the Princeton team. His deep experience will serve as an invaluable perspective to our founder and management team partners."

Phil Piro, Principal at Princeton Equity Group, added, "Jeremy brings a unique combination of qualities that include an extensive track record working with middle-market and founder-owned companies combined with an entrepreneurial approach. We are excited to continue to develop Princeton's operating resource platform to drive enhanced operational excellence at our companies."

"I'm excited to join the Princeton team at this inflection point in the firm's trajectory," said Jeremy. "I'm very much looking forward to working with the entire team and partnering with Princeton's management teams to build best-in-class businesses."

About Princeton Equity Group

Princeton Equity Group is among the most experienced franchisor and multi-unit investors in the United States and exclusively invests in leading franchisor and multi-unit companies. Princeton views each investment as a long-term, supportive business partnership with founders and management teams to help build companies of great value. The principals at Princeton have sponsored investments in some of the most admired, growth-oriented franchisors and multi-unit companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.princetonequity.com.

