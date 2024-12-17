Princeton Equity Group Announces Four Internal Promotions

Franchisor-Focused Private Equity Firm Names New Partner Among Other Company Promotions, Strengthening Leadership Team

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Equity Group ("Princeton"), a private equity firm focused on investing in and growing franchisor and multi-unit companies, is proud to announce four key promotions, reinforcing its commitment to fostering talent and supporting growth within the company.

The following promotions have been announced:

Phil Piro has been promoted to Partner, recognizing his contributions to Princeton's success over his nearly seven years with the firm, along with his extensive expertise investing in and building companies.

Jack Nagle has been promoted to Principal and focuses on sourcing and executing new investments, and serving on the boards of several Princeton portfolio companies.

Alex Bouthillette has been promoted to Vice President and focuses on sourcing and executing new investments and serving on the boards of several Princeton portfolio companies.

John Norwood has been promoted to Associate of Business Development and focuses on building relationships with attractive investment candidates for the firm.

Jim Waskovich, Managing Partner of Princeton, said, "We are fortunate to have what I believe is the largest and most talented team in growth-stage franchisor and multi-unit investing, and these promotions reflect the depth of expertise and leadership within our firm. Each of these individuals have played a significant role in our success, and we're excited to further strengthen our ability to serve our portfolio companies with these well-deserved advancements."

Doug Kennealey, Managing Partner of Princeton, said, "Princeton's success relies on the dedication, expertise, and leadership of our team, and their ability to execute strategies in place to drive and support the growth for our portfolio companies. We are confident their expanded responsibilities will further enhance our efforts to identify opportunities and create value for our investments."

About Princeton Equity Group

Princeton is among the most experienced franchisor and multi-unit investors in the United States and exclusively invests in leading franchisor and multi-unit companies. Princeton views each investment as a long-term, supportive business partnership with founders and management teams to help build companies of great value. The principals at Princeton have sponsored investments in some of the most admired, growth-oriented franchisors and multi-unit companies in the U.S. For more information, visit princetonequity.com.

