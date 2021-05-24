Princeton Festival Season Launches June 2 with Updated Schedule of Virtual and In-Person Performances, Plus Eight Free Events

PRINCETON, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Festival's 17th season, opening June 2, has an updated slate of musical and multi-genre performances plus eight free readings, lectures, and interviews. Tickets for seven virtual performances, which include four live-streamed concerts with in-person attendance options, are available for purchase through the Festival website (www.princetonfestival.org) or by phone at 609-759-1979. The website also includes information on eight free events.

Gregory Geehern

"With online virtual technology we can bring extraordinary performances and intriguing lectures and interviews to people far from Princeton," said Gregory Geehern, Acting Artistic Director. "After a year of pandemic restrictions, we're especially excited to open some of these concerts to a limited number of in-person attendees."

Musical performances that have limited seating include

Baroque chamber orchestra. Two different programs featuring Vitali, Vivaldi, Bach, Biber, Handel, and other composers played on period instruments. Live-streamed; limited in-person seating available. Tuesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 10 .

Two different programs featuring Vitali, Vivaldi, Bach, Biber, Handel, and other composers played on period instruments. Live-streamed; limited in-person seating available. and . Opera by Twilight. Two different programs of arias and ensembles by Bizet, Puccini, Verdi, Lehar and more featuring eight outstanding vocalists. Live-streamed; limited in-person seating. Sunday, June 13 and Sunday, June 20 .

There are also three virtual-only programs:

Concordia Chamber Players : Music by Jessie Montgomery , Honegger, Puccini, Françaix, and Wolf. Friday, June 4 .

: Music by , Honegger, Puccini, Françaix, and Wolf. . Piano competition finals. Various pieces played by top entrants from around the world. Winners announced at the conclusion. Sunday, June 6 .

Various pieces played by top entrants from around the world. Winners announced at the conclusion. . Dreaming/Undreaming. An immersive, multi-genre, interdisciplinary video based on stories by Jorge Luis Borges , commissioned by and created especially for the Festival by Chicago performance collective Kosmologia, Thursday, June 17 .

All concerts begin at 7 pm except the piano competition, which starts at 3 pm. Ticketholders will be able to watch any of these concerts in recordings until the end of June.

Opera by Twilight performers for June 13 are soprano Meroë Adeeb, mezzo Janara Kellerman, tenor John Viscardi, and baritone Brian Major. The June 20 performance features soprano Alexandra Batsios, mezzo Krysty Swann, Tenor Michael Kuhn, and baritone Stephen Gaertner.

There are now eight free talks and interviews on the schedule. Among the latest to be added:

Creating an Interdisciplinary Event on June 2 , in which the artists' collective Kosmologia explains how it built Dreaming/Undreaming for the Festival

on , in which the artists' collective Kosmologia explains how it built Dreaming/Undreaming for the Festival Artists' Round Table on June 9 , with musicians from the Festival's Baroque Chamber Orchestra sharing the secrets of playing the repertoire.

A complete list of free events is available on the website.

About The Princeton Festival

The Princeton Festival is a multi-genre festival of the performing arts, now in its 17th year. Its mission is to serve its communities with distinctive and diverse programs that excite, inform, inspire, and invite discovery and engagement.

Contact: Thomas V. Lento

302-731-4348 or

[email protected]

SOURCE The Princeton Festival