Princeton Festival Season Opens June 9; Schedule Includes Madama Butterfly, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Peter and Will Anderson Jazz Quintet, Baroque Orchestra

PRINCETON, N.J., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Festival (www.princetonfestival.org) kicks off its 14th season on June 9 with a slate of eight events in 21 performances, including Puccini's opera Madama Butterfly, the musical A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the Peter and Will Anderson Jazz Quintet, and concerts of Baroque, choral, and chamber music.

The Princeton Festival 2018 season runs June 9-July 1. It includes Puccini's Madama Butterfly, Sondheim's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the Peter and Will Anderson Jazz Quintet, two period-instrument Baroque orchestra concerts, and chamber and choral music. Free lectures and workshops and a reading by award-winning Japanese poet Mari Kashiwagi are also offered. www.princetonfestival.org for info, tickets. This season's Princeton Festival features Puccini's opera Madama Butterfly (shown). Other performances: Sondheim's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the Peter and Will Anderson Jazz Quintet, two period-instrument Baroque orchestra concerts, and chamber and choral music. Free lectures and workshops and a reading by award-winning Japanese poet Mari Kashiwagi are also offered. www.princetonfestival.org for info, tickets.

"We have wonderful casts for Butterfly, one of the most moving operas ever written, and Forum, a classic and hilarious Broadway farce," said Richard Tang Yuk, the Festival's Executive and Artistic Director. "Our period-instrument orchestra is giving two concerts of Baroque music, while fans of tight, joyous jazz will really enjoy the Peter and Will Anderson Quintet.

"It's the kind of lineup that has made The Princeton Festival a prime destination for fans of the performing arts."

The 2018 season opens June 9 with the renowned Concordia Chamber Players in a concert of music by Kodály, Rachmaninov, Sibelius, and Dvořák.

with the renowned Concordia Chamber Players in a concert of music by Kodály, Rachmaninov, Sibelius, and Dvořák. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum , Stephen Sondheim's classic Broadway musical comedy, begins its run on June 10 . There will be 11 more performances through July 1 , the last day of the Festival.

, Stephen Sondheim's classic Broadway musical comedy, begins its run on . There will be 11 more performances through , the last day of the Festival. Puccini's gift for beautiful music and compelling drama is on display in performances of Madama Butterfly on June 16 , June 24 , and July 1 .

on , , and . The Princeton Festival Baroque Orchestra will play a chamber concert featuring music by Heinrich Biber , FX Richter, JB Bach, and others on the afternoon of June 23 . The full orchestra will perform Handel, Telemann, Vivaldi, and more on June 27 .

, FX Richter, JB Bach, and others on the afternoon of . The full orchestra will perform Handel, Telemann, Vivaldi, and more on . Jazz takes center stage when the saxophone and clarinet superstars Peter and Will Anderson bring their quintet to the Festival on the evening of June 23 for their first Princeton appearance

bring their quintet to the Festival on the evening of for their first appearance There will be a concert of choral music with the Festival Baroque Chorus and Orchestra on June 30 featuring works by Handel and Bach.

The Festival is also fulfilling its mission to enrich its community with more than a dozen free events, including opera and Broadway workshops, a reading by an award-winning Japanese poet, and several compelling lectures and discussions centered on the performing arts. A complete list is available at http://princetonfestival.org/event_cat/2018-ee-programs/.

Full descriptions of all 2018 Princeton Festival performances and other events are available on the Festival website (www.princetonfestival.org), with instructions for ordering tickets by phone, email, or online.

For more information and a link to ticket sales (handled by McCarter Theatre), visit www.princetonfestival.org. To purchase tickets by phone, call McCarter Theatre at 609-258-2787.

Contact:

Thomas V. Lento

302-731-4348

195674@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/princeton-festival-season-opens-june-9-schedule-includes-madama-butterfly-a-funny-thing-happened-on-the-way-to-the-forum-peter-and-will-anderson-jazz-quintet-baroque-orchestra-300652515.html

SOURCE The Princeton Festival

Related Links

http://www.princetonfestival.org

