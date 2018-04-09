Princeton Identity Announces Commercial Availability of IOM Access200, Advanced Iris Recognition Solution for Access Control Security

"We have highly anticipated the commercial availability of the Access200, and are thrilled to bring to the market a sophisticated biometric authentication product that is affordable, compact and sleek," stated Mark Clifton, CEO of Princeton Identity. "Iris recognition is unparalleled in its reliability for identity confirmation, and the Access200 provides users the confidence they require with flexible security options to meet the most complex need. This newest solution suite allows more organizations across the globe to benefit from the precision, speed and convenience Princeton Identity is known for."

The IOM Access200 creates a seamless experience, which is highly effective for all industries including college and corporate campuses, critical infrastructures, correctional facilities, airports, data centers and more. Delivering the same level of efficiency in any lighting and climate condition, the product is contactless and provides iris capture on the move—in less than a quarter of a second. In addition, the system is designed with anti-spoofing capabilities, secure processing and data encryption on the network.

Offering optimal convenience and security, the Access200 product family features iris recognition, configurable PIN pads and integration to card readers for versatility. The hands-free wall-mounted device is equipped with a touch screen for uncomplicated user interface and can be initiated from a motion sensor, card or screen swipe.

Quickly gaining recognition as a leader in advanced biometric security, Princeton Identity's technology can be found in the busiest international airport in the world, prominent financial intuitions, amongst the top five American manufacturing companies and in one of the largest U.S. industrial firms. The company has deployments with the U.S. Department of Defense, and its identification software has been integrated into over 90 million mobile devices in over 120 countries.

About Princeton Identity

Princeton Identity offers the fastest, simplest and most secure biometric security system on the market. Leading the revolution toward a more intuitive, efficient and natural security experience that keeps people and business moving, Princeton Identity uses iris recognition and other biometric technology to enable businesses, governments and global organizations to streamline identity management, resulting in improved safety and protection. Formerly a division of SRI International, Princeton Identity was established as an independent venture in August 2016. For more information, visit http://princetonidentity.com/.

