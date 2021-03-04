Princeton Identity Announces Partnership with Future Trend To Provide Advanced Access Control and HR-Integration Solution

HAMILTON, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Identity, a global leader in biometric technology, announced a partnership with Future Trend LLC (FTLLC), an industry leader in specialized security systems, to launch an innovative business solution for touchless time and attendance access and tracking. The new system is an integration of iris scanning devices with temperature sensors, and advanced cloud-based human resources (HR) management. It's currently available across the Middle East, with plans to expand globally.

"The collaboration with Future Trend leverages biometric technology to create a seamless experience for employees as they navigate their day-to-day activities, while allowing companies to capture critical HR data," said Bobby Varma, CEO, Princeton Identity. "It's part of our vision to expand the role of biometrics beyond access control into broader customized solutions for employees, visitors and other stakeholders across all industries."

Princeton Identity's popular Access200™ products feature iris devices plus temperature sensors to ensure fast, secure identification and access for healthy individuals. Built on the patented Iris-on-the-Move™ (IOM) technology, the contact-less reader recognizes a user's iris in less than 2 seconds, indoor or outdoor, regardless of masks or glasses.

Combined with Future Trend's OBO MILENIO software, the cutting-edge solution connects with a centralized HR platform to provide detailed reports for time and attendance, payroll and other employee data. The software eliminates the need for timecards, reducing payroll administrative costs, and provides a safeguard against time fraud or "buddy punching." Employee activities are tracked in real time and across multiple sites.

According to Ms. Varma, the partnership highlights a new direction for future biometric technology where the user experience is at the center of each solution.

"This next-generation system merges security, customer experience and personalization," she said. "It's an evolution of our portfolio for the modern workplace."

About Princeton Identity

Princeton Identity (PI) harnesses biometric technology to deliver secure, convenient solutions for access, safety and authentication across commercial enterprises. For more information visit www.princetonidentity.com

About Future Trend

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Future Trend is one of the leading IT solutions providers in United Arab Emirates, providing biometric-based time/attendance and access control solutions, and web-based applications for HR, ERP and payroll. Visit https://futuretrend.ae

