Princeton Professor Launches Epicutis, a Professional Luxury Medical-Grade Skincare Line

For decades, Signum Biosciences has been an ingredient supplier to the cosmetic industry. During this time, Signum developed relationships with companies in one of the most technologically advanced cosmetics markets in the world, Japan. To bring Japanese knowledge to clean beauty products in the United States, Stock began working with expert scientist and formulator Masanori Tamura, who has over ten years of formulation experience in Japan, to develop Epicutis. Utilizing technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock, Professor of Molecular Biology at Princeton University, Epicutis products are formulated exclusively with non-toxic, high quality, patented active ingredients with the goal of attaining and maintaining healthy skin, from the inside out. With highly concentrated therapeutic ingredients that are sourced with transparency from in-house manufacturers, Epicutis differentiates itself from most skincare products by removing the mystery behind what we put on our skin.

"The skincare industry in the United States is not subject to the same regulatory controls as in western Europe or Japan," said Maxwell Stock, CEO and founder of Signum Biosciences. "Consumers are rarely aware of what is behind the products they use to nourish and protect their skin. Our team of scientists has always been focused on transparency and we are excited to bring this same guarantee to the professional medical world with our best-in-class formulas."

Epicutis is making its debut with two game-changing products, Lipid Serum and HYVIA Crème. The Lipid Serum is a powerful formula featuring Epicutis' novel patented ingredient, TSC, which has clinically proven efficacy to improve skin health, while re-texturizing the surface of the skin for a smoother feel. The HYVIA Crème, features HYVIA, a patented Chia Seed Oil extract. HYVIA is a next-generation moisturizer that improves hydration on the cellular level while strengthening the skin's barrier. This formulation includes several other safe, non-toxic, active ingredients that act synergistically with the lipid serum.

"In my 15 years of experience as a clinician in the aesthetics space, I was always searching for products to offer my clients that were safe enough to go on the skin immediately following treatment, had a luxurious feel and were highly effective," said Signum Biosciences' senior vice president of global sales and corporate development Lisa Johnson."Epicutis is the first clean, non-toxic line of products I've found that delivers on all three criteria."

Epicutis products are available only through clinician's offices. To locate one near you, visit www.epicutis.com/schedule-consultation. To learn more about Epicutis and the many benefits of non-toxic, clean skincare, visit www.epicutis.com.

About Epicutis

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Epicutis is a science-based, luxury professional skincare line that treats skin health and not age. Honoring a commitment to clean beauty and fewer ingredients, Epicutis offers science-based skincare using patented active ingredients in small-batch formulations created by expert formulator Masanori Tamura. Epicutis' novel ingredients are developed in-house by a team of scientists at Signum Biosciences utilizing technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock at Princeton University. Signum Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative products to address major consumer and medical needs, and the development of compounds and botanical extracts that are mimetics of natural lipid ligands crucial to cellular regulation and signaling. To learn more about Epicutis, visit www.epicutis.com. To learn more about Signum Biosciences, visit www.signumbiosciences.com.

