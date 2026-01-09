Princeton Radiology Acquires RAI's Hamilton, Lawrenceville Imaging Centers

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Radiology announced today the acquisition of two imaging centers in Hamilton and Lawrenceville, New Jersey, from Radiology Affiliates Imaging (RAI), a Radiology Partners practice.

"We are excited to add two more locations to Princeton Radiology and, through the resources of our 11 other centers, to provide patients and physicians in the Hamilton and Lawrenceville areas with access to even more imaging options," said Jonathan Lebowitz, M.D., President of Princeton Radiology.

The acquisition further expands the unique Excellence in Imaging approach to imaging services in the markets Princeton Radiology serves, including Central and Northern New Jersey as well as Eastern Pennsylvania.

Patients and referring physicians can expect continuity of familiar services at the Hamilton and Lawrenceville imaging centers from the same trusted team at the same convenient locations.

In the near future, as part of Princeton Radiology, the centers will also be providing an expanded suite of imaging services. This includes whole-body MRI and enhanced, personalized breast screening, such as SmartMamm® and Smart Breast MRI™.

For several months, the current scheduling phone line for the Hamilton and Lawrenceville imaging centers—609.585.8800—will remain in use until an IT integration is completed. For more information about services available at Princeton Radiology's 11 other locations, visit princetonradiology.com, or call to schedule at 609.921.8211.

About Princeton Radiology

For more than 65 years, Princeton Radiology has been a regional leader in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Their sub-specialized radiologists provide services at 13 imaging centers and two hospitals. Princeton Radiology is committed to providing patients and referring physicians with expert consultations and the latest technology and treatments available—including PET/CT, Quiet MRI, and Extremity MRI—all delivered by highly skilled, courteous staff in a comfortable setting. Princeton Radiology's services are accredited by the American College of Radiology. Through the attentive care Princeton Radiology provides to patients before, during, and after every examination, Princeton Radiology has gained the respect of referring physicians, the trust of patients, and a prominent place in the community. For more information, please visit www.PrincetonRadiology.com.

Contact:

Princeton Radiology

Brigid Peterson, Marketing Coordinator

(732) 821-5563 x1233

SOURCE Princeton Radiology