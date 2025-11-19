Princeton Search Partners Welcomes Tech Executive Recruiter Brett Buckwald to Accelerate Growth Across AI, SaaS, and Cyber Practices

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Search Partners (PSP), the executive and professional search firm aligned with Provision People, today announced that Brett Buckwald has joined the firm to help high-growth companies secure transformational sales and technology leaders across AI, SaaS, cybersecurity, and fintech.

Buckwald brings a philosophy that strongly reflects PSP's own: technology doesn't create impact by itself—adding the right people with it does. Real growth happens when innovative organizations are matched with leaders who can execute, scale, and shape the next era of their business.

PSP has the optimal blend of two major strengths: more than 20 years of nationally recognized executive search experience and Provision People's globally known high-volume, scalable hiring platform. Together, the firms deliver a unified solution for C-suite, professional, and rapid-scaling talent needs across the U.S. and globally. Brett's arrival further amplifies PSP's ability to support tech-forward clients seeking revenue-driving, GTM, and IT leadership—fast.

"What makes this group so impactful is the individual experience each person brings," said Managing Partner Ed Mamrak. "Brett adds a seasoned, tech-focused recruiter to an already accomplished team, and that collective strength is exactly what our clients are looking for."

PSP continues to deliver standout performance, with a 93% offer acceptance rate, 92% candidate retention, and 89% client retention. Notably, 22% of engagements lead to multiple hires, contributing to more than $66 million in successful placement revenue.

"Bringing Brett on is a strategic move in the direction PSP is heading," saidCEO Patrick Long. "We're aligning an industry-recognized executive search team with Provision People's global high-volume platform. Brett's depth in AI, SaaS, cyber, and enterprise tech means we can meet leadership, professional, and scale hiring needs under one roof—delivering an elevated experience to both clients and candidates."

Welcome to the team, Brett. We're looking forward to what's ahead and energized to build the future of PSP together.

