Princeton University alumni Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano make history with major gift

The new colleges — scheduled to open for the 2022-23 academic year — will allow Princeton to expand the undergraduate student body by about 10% while providing flexibility so that other campus housing can be renovated or replaced. The addition of approximately 500 undergraduates allows the University to admit more talented students who will realize the benefits of a Princeton education, enhance the diversity and vitality of the campus community, and contribute to society after their graduations.

"We see this gift as the color of commitment. It celebrates the many contributions to Princeton's legacy from its diverse students and alumni making a tremendous impact in the world," Jones said. "It represents what it means for us to individually and collectively thrive. It demonstrates that people of color belong in the room and sit at the table as patrons and co-creators to help the University to continue to do the work of service to humanity. Most importantly, during this time of national reckoning on race and racial injustice, it highlights the benefits that diversity, inclusion and belonging can bring. Princeton is a microcosm of America; we're modeling that working together makes us all stronger moving forward."

Eisgruber recently wrote to the University community about steps the University administration will take to make Princeton fully inclusive and to address systemic racism at Princeton and beyond.

Said Feliciano: "Kwanza and I are committed not only to continuing Princeton's tradition of excellence in academia but also in making sure that we can make that available to more deserving students who represent a cross section of our society. We recognize that our Princeton education and network have had a fundamental impact on our career path and success. As such, we hope that our gift can be used to continue providing access to education and opportunity to many others, and we hope to inspire other alumni, including alumni of color, to give and be even more active stakeholders of the Princeton community."

About Kwanza Jones and Jos é E. Feliciano

Jones is an artist, investor, lawyer and entrepreneur who founded SUPERCHARGED, a media company that specializes in self-development and hosts a community-driven platform. Feliciano is the founder and a managing partner of Clearlake Capital Group, a private investment firm that he co-founded in 2006. In 2014, Jones and Feliciano co-founded the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano SUPERCHARGED Initiative (KJSI), a high-impact philanthropic grant-making and investment organization.

