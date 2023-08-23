Principal and Founder JAC Patrissi to be honored with national award

News provided by

Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers; National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC)

23 Aug, 2023, 12:30 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) and the Association for the Treatment and Prevention of Sexual Abuse (ATSA) are pleased to honor JAC Patrissi with the 2023 Gail-Burns Smith Award. Patrissi, who is the Principal and Founder of Growing a New Heart and Co-Founder of A Call For Change, will receive the award during the 2023 National Sexual Assault Conference®.

Presented jointly by ATSA and NSVRC, the award is named in honor of Gail Burns-Smith, one of the first advocates to recognize and speak publicly about the importance of collaboration between victim advocates and those working in the area of sex offender management to effectively prevent child sexual abuse.

Working among anti-racist, transformative peacemakers for 34 years, Patrissi says her, "heart is filled with the vision of our field co-creating ways of living in community that move us beyond containment and punishment and center compassionate accountability." Her organization, A Call For Change, is the nation's first confidential helpline dedicated to fostering change for people using the tools of dominance and abuse in their intimate partnerships. In addition to writing the intervention's framework, she has authored three books, conducted national trainings, and worked in over 40 countries with women and children who were sexually trafficked. It is her longstanding commitment to healing the world through her survivor-centric services and educational resources that make her more than worthy of the recognition that this award brings.

ABOUT ATSA 
The Association for the Treatment and Prevention of Sexual Abuse (ATSA) is an international, multi-disciplinary organization dedicated to making society safer by preventing sexual abuse. ATSA has member chapters throughout the world; and informs evidence-based public policy and prevention initiatives. Visit www.atsa.com for more information on the treatment and management of individuals who have sexually abused or are at risk to abuse.

ABOUT NSVRC

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center is proudly a part of Respect Together. NSVRC provides information and tools to organizations and advocates across the U.S. to end sexual abuse, assault, and harassment. By translating research and trends into best practices, NSVRC helps individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. Every April, NSVRC leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue. The center also works with the media to promote informed news coverage.

SOURCE Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers; National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.