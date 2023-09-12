Principal and Managing Attorney Penelope L. Hefner Gains Full Equity in Sodoma Law Union

News provided by

Sodoma Law, P.C.

12 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

MONROE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Sodoma Law, a full-service family law firm, known for its advocacy in divorce and custody cases, is proud to announce that Principal and Managing Attorney Penelope L. Hefner has met the milestone of gaining full equity in Sodoma Law Union, located in historic Monroe, NC, achieving ownership of this branch. In addition to Sodoma Law Union, Sodoma Law offices include its headquarters in Charlotte, NC in the historic Graham building, Sodoma Law North in Cornelius, NC, Sodoma Law York in Rock Hill, SC, and the recently opened Sodoma Law Greenville in Greenville, SC.

Continue Reading
Ms. Hefner began her practice in Union County and then joined Sodoma Law in 2012 at the Charlotte office. After dividing her time between the two offices, Ms. Hefner identified a need to better serve her Union County clients and encouraged the rest of the leadership team at Sodoma Law to open an office in Monroe, North Carolina. Sodoma Law Union opened its doors in 2015.

"I am so thrilled and offer my heartiest congratulations to Penelope on her outstanding achievement" said Nicole Sodoma, Managing Principal, Sodoma Law. "She showed great leadership and determination when she first led the opening of Sodoma Law Union and its family law-focused practice in 2015. It is her grit, compassion, and deep commitment to our clients and colleagues that have led her to the fulfillment of this admirable goal."

Ms. Hefner is the past president of the Union County Bar and is a member of the North Carolina, Mecklenburg County, and Union County Bars. Ms. Hefner's charitable work includes active participation in the Union County Community Shelter as a board member, the Rotary Club, and the Charlotte Rescue Mission as the chair of the ChariTEA fundraiser, among many other endeavors. She also volunteers her time as a pro bono attorney for several organizations, including as an attorney representing active duty members of the military who are entitled to court-appointed counsel under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA). Ms. Hefner earned both her BA and JD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She currently resides in Charlotte with her husband and four sons.

Ms. Hefner shared, "This new chapter is the culmination of many years of hard work and a strong partnership between myself and the other members of our leadership team. We trust each other to make decisions that are in the firm's best interest, which has led to this outstanding opportunity for me personally and professionally, as well as a path forward for other practice leaders." 

About Sodoma Law

Sodoma Law is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional NC locations in Monroe, Union County; Cornelius, North Mecklenburg County; and in South Carolina in Rock Hill, York County, and Greenville, Greenville County. The firm's areas of practice include Family Law, Adoption, Mediation, and Estate Planning. Sodoma Law includes multiple certified Parenting Coordinators and attorneys with substantial Guardian ad Litem experience.

