PRAGUE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Principal Engineering, a technology company and part of the PRINCIPAL GROUP SE, has achieved a significant milestone in 2025: for the first time in its history, the company's revenues have exceeded USD 48 million. Principal Engineering is a Czech-owned technology company with a strong industry reputation, reflected in multiple awards, including Microsoft Awards, and revenue growth of more than 25 percent year-on-year.

Principal Engineering Hits a Significant Benchmark with Revenues Above USD 50 Million

According to preliminary estimates, consolidated revenues for 2025 exceeded USD 50 million. The year-on-year growth of over 25 percent confirms the company's strong expansion dynamics and its strong position in the IT services market in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and other countries. Principal Engineering operates a branch in Slovakia and maintains commercial representation in the United States, Canada and Germany.

"Crossing the 50 million threshold and achieving more than twenty-five percent revenue growth is clear proof of the success of our strategy, the quality of our people and the technological innovation we continue to invest in. Our goal is to further strengthen our role as a leading technology company and deliver solutions that shape the future of the entire industry," said Miloš Tkáčik, CEO of Principal Engineering.

The company's excellent results also reflect its long-term performance and the expansion of its portfolio across multiple sectors of the economy.

Key Growth Drivers in 2025

Data & AI as a core pillar of expansion

Strengthening competencies in data platforms and artificial intelligence – including the launch of the AI Test Generator solution – significantly increased demand for expert services and opened new market opportunities.



Strong position in the public sector

The implementation of key digitalization projects for government, scientific institutions, healthcare and education reinforced Principal Engineering's status as a trusted provider of large-scale system solutions.



Expansion of telemedicine solutions

The Penelope, Elysia and Clara products positioned the company among the leaders of digital healthcare and became some of the fastest-growing technology segments in the portfolio.



Digitalization of energy and critical infrastructure

Technologies such as Electric Grid Flexibility Control supported the modernization of energy networks and resulted in new projects in the critical infrastructure segment.



International expansion

Active operations in Slovakia and newly established market entry in the United States, Canada and Germany expanded the company's commercial reach. Principal Engineering also benefits from a large network of collaborating IT specialists, enabling the execution of extensive projects on an international scale.

Outlook for 2026

In 2026, Principal Engineering plans further development in the following areas:

artificial intelligence and modern data platforms

digitalization of critical infrastructure

cybersecurity

complex integration projects across the CEE region and North America

The company will continue to strengthen its expertise, develop strategic partnerships and invest in high-value innovation, while further supporting its expansion into international markets.

About Principal Engineering

Principal Engineering was founded in 2003 in Prague and has grown over more than twenty years into one of the most significant system integrators in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The company specializes in system integration, software development, quality assurance, data technologies, AI, IT capacity outsourcing and the long-term digital transformation of large organizations. It operates a branch in Slovakia and commercial representation in the United States, Canada and Germany, and collaborates with more than 10,000 IT experts. Its clients include major financial institutions, energy companies, telecommunications firms and public-sector organizations. Principal Engineering is one of the leading Czech technology groups with long-term stable growth.

Contact

CEO

Miloš Tkáčik

Principal Engineering

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844388/Principal_Engineering_Revenue.jpg

SOURCE Principal Engineering