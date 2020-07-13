Principal Foundation Announces $10,000 Grant to The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators Program

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Principal Foundation announced a pledge to The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators tutoring program with a one-time, $10,000 grant supporting the efforts at two Des Moines-based high schools: North High School, which is entering its second year in the program, and Roosevelt High School.

"We are so grateful to Principal for supporting The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators Program and for its commitment to changing lives with math education," said Jason Leppin, executive director. "Today, more than ever, teachers and students need the individualized tutoring, community building, and mentorship this generous grant will provide. This added support means more students and teachers will have access to hands-on, personalized tutoring at no cost."

The Math Motivators program aims to help close the opportunity gap in math education and STEM careers with a volunteer-driven math tutoring program that pairs middle and high school students who need and want tutoring, but cannot afford it, with college students and professionals in fields that require strong math skills. After a successful pilot in Seattle, the program now offers virtual tutoring options to current and future participating schools and centers. Virtual tutoring enables the Math Motivators team to support students in a broader range of locations, including urban and rural areas more distant from where our volunteers work and reside. It also provides opportunities for volunteers not located in an area close to a current Math Motivators program to participate.

About Principal® Foundation

Principal Foundation imagines a future where all people can learn, earn, and save for what matters most to them. We maintain a global commitment to create opportunities that build financial security, especially for those who are financially vulnerable. Rooted in our values, our grant-making, volunteerism, and match giving programs create a supportive culture for philanthropy and service. Learn more about Principal Foundation .

The Principal Financial Group Foundation, Inc. (the "Principal® Foundation") is a distinct, not for profit, undertaking separate from the Principal Financial Group, Inc. ("Principal"). The major focus of the Principal Foundation is to build financial security in the communities where Principal operates. The Principal Foundation has $200M assets under management and directs its returns to helping people learn, earn, and save. While the Principal Foundation receives funding from Principal, the Principal Foundation is an independent organization. The Principal Foundation does not practice any form of investment advisory services and is not authorized to do so.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.

About The Actuarial Foundation

The Actuarial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the philanthropic institution for the industry in the United States. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. Further information is available at: actuarialfoundation.org

CONTACT:

Holly Monahan

The Actuarial Foundation

(847) 706-3659

[email protected]

SOURCE The Actuarial Foundation

Related Links

https://www.actuarialfoundation.org

