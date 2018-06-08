Principal Service Solutions Announces Expansion in Korea, Opening First Subsidiary

MODESTO, Calif., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Principal Service Solutions (PSS), a technical service partner for high-tech manufacturers and related industries, today announced in an effort to leverage the area's highly-skilled technical workforce and better serve customers operating in Asia, it has opened its first subsidiary, PSS Korea, in Seoul, Korea.

Principal Service Solutions offers hi-tech companies the ability to customize a supplemental workforce and free-up important internal resources, accelerate project timeframes while decreasing full-time employee costs. Initially PSS Korea will focus on strategic partnerships with semiconductor and display OEMs operating in Korea. Future plans include expansion into other areas of Asia Pacific.

"The decision to increase our presence in the South Korea area was a logical step in our strategy to stay connected to the best talent in the industry," said Tim Wylie, CEO Principal Service Solutions. "South Korea is rich with diverse technical talent from well-known universities, as well as leading high-tech companies. The opening of PSS Korea gives us the opportunity to build critical relationships in this well-entrenched high-tech market."

"South Korea is a major technology hub for high-tech manufacturing. We believe the new PSS Korea subsidiary will greatly improve business intelligence, local support and the ability to cater to customers with unique workforce requirements," said Sung-Wook Seol, Country President for PSS Korea.

PSS Korea Information:

For business inquiries in Korea, please email info@psstechnical.com or call + 82 2 3497 1816.

About Principal Service Solutions

Principal Service Solutions partners with clients to meet a variety of goals including; technical staffing, service and engineering solutions, service team enhancement and comprehensive workforce development. Although each client is different, our industry experience enables us to quickly understand deliverables, shorten the deployment process and customize the perfect team. Formed in 2010, PSS is privately held and headquartered in Modesto, CA. For more information, visit www.psstechnical.com or email us at info@psstechnical.com.

