Principals of GRB Entertainment and Palisades Neurodevelopment Center Wed

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two prominent forces in entertainment and mental health came together to wed in both love and their desire to promote better mental health through awareness both on-screen and in real life practice. Gary R. Benz, founder/CEO of GRB Entertainment wed Dr. Claudia L. Kernan, neuropsychologist and director of the new Palisades Neurodevelopment Center (PNC) on April 15 at the Pacific Palisades Bel-Air Bay Club, overlooking bluffs with a spectacular view of the ocean. The bride wore a dress by Israeli designer Berta Balilti and the ceremony was attended by 150 entertainment and academia guests.

Dr. Claudia L. Kernan & Gary R. Benz at the Pacific Palisades Bel-Air Bay Club; Claudia wearing a dress by Berta Balilti. Photos by Love & You Studios

The couple met in 2014 at a luncheon for the Entertainment Industry Council (EIC), a non-profit org dedicated to helping the entertainment industry portray mental health issues in socially responsible ways. Gary is on the board for EIC and Claudia is a scientific advisor. They quickly learned that they not only shared a great passion for the same issues but that they were meant to be together in their personal lives.

Claudia is a licensed clinical neuropsychologist and Princeton graduate. She received her doctorate at UCLA where she is currently a clinical professor in their Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences and a director of the UCLA pediatric postdoctoral fellowship program. Additionally, Claudia is a former professional ballerina and model. Gary is the CEO of top global independent production/distribution company, GRB Entertainment, producing many factual programs which have been distributed in 170+ countries, including programs dedicated to mental health issues. He is Executive Producer of the Emmy® Award-winning program Intervention -- a powerful look at addiction.

Dr. Claudia Kernan said, "Gary and I are so happy to share our lives as well as share the important goal of increasing public awareness around mental health issues. We are dedicated to empowering and improving the lives of individuals and families facing mental health challenges. This common life passion brought us together in both love and life purpose. I am thrilled to have Gary by my side as I launch the new Palisades Neurodevelopment Center, a clinic dedicated to helping serve the mental health needs of children and families in our community.

Gary Benz added, "Claudia is an incredible woman, beautiful both inside and out. I am happy to have found the love of my life as well as a partner to highlight the importance of mental health. We are aligned in our passion and our passions. GRB produced several projects devoted to this subject, both completed and in development. GRB is proud that Intervention has won such wide recognition, highlighting the desire of the public to learn more about mental health issues. Claudia and I look forward to our lives together and doing what we can to improve lives through programming and in practice."

Claudia is the daughter of the late Keith T. Kernan, UCLA professor emeritus of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences. Her mother, Claudia Mitchell-Kernan is UCLA Vice Chancellor and Dean of Graduate Studies emerita.

Contact:

MJ Sorenson, CEO

T: +1-646-225-6590

www.mjglobalcommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/principals-of-grb-entertainment-and-palisades-neurodevelopment-center-wed-300636015.html

SOURCE GRB Entertainment & Palisades Neurodevelopment Center

Related Links

http://www.grbtv.com

