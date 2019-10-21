Principle Business Enterprises, Inc., Woman-Owned, Midwest Manufacturer of Superabsorbent Products, Enhances its Tranquility Premium Incontinence Product Family

"People are struggling with incontinence care because they have different types of needs, ranging from unique body types to different levels of incontinence," commented Andrew Stocking, President of PBE. "Our investments in product enhancements over the past year are the first of many consumer-based innovations planned to ensure our products remain best-in-class for the many types of people dealing with incontinence."

Bariatric audiences need more.

As the first incontinence manufacturer to introduce bariatric absorbent products (3XL+) to the market, and with the CDC citing that 40% of adults in the US are obese, PBE is committed to providing the widest range of product sizes and features for consumers.

Now fitting sizes 4-5XL, the Tranquility® AIR-Plus™ Bariatric Brief serves wearers with a 70-inch to 108-inch waist. This brief is the largest incontinence product on the market and features a 100% breathable cloth-like outer layer, stretchy side panels, micro-hook closure tabs, Kufguards® (inner leg cuffs), and wetness indicators.

More than 6 million men are dealing with incontinence.

The Urology Care Foundation reports that, on average, men wait about four years to see a healthcare provider after first experiencing bladder control issues. PBE has developed the Tranquility® Male GuardTM to provide a discrete, in-underwear solution for men with moderate incontinence who need a superabsorbent solution. The guard features a cloth-like, moisture-proof backing with an adhesive strip, and a soft, absorbent core that quickly draws in fluid, reduces odor, and protects sensitive skin.

Active and on-the-go protection.

PBE has redesigned the Tranquility® and Select® Personal Care Pads for improved comfort and fit. Each brand features three levels of absorbency and is available in three different sizes. The new, contoured hourglass shapes conform to the body to prevent leakage, and the soft, absorbent cores quickly draw in fluid to keep skin dry and protected.

PBE has also updated the packaging for both product lines with retail-ready designs, ideal for the Home Medical Equipment market to feature in stores.

These products will be featured at PBE's booth (#1845) at Medtrade 2019, the Home Medical Equipment Industry's largest conference and expo, October 21-23, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

ABOUT PRINCIPLE BUSINESS ENTERPRISES

Principle Business Enterprises (PBE), Inc. manufactures high-performance absorbent products, as well as other consumer good products with applications in healthcare, industrial processing, and at home. PBE is a woman-owned family business with two locations in Northwest Ohio. Founded in 1961, PBE has maintained a mission to be a principle-centered business that uplifts, enlightens, and enriches the lives of those it serves so that they can live more abundantly. PBE operationalizes this through continued product innovation and market expansion of products that improve the human condition and elevate the quality of life for its customers. More information is available at www.principlebusinessenterprises.com.

