Principle Health Systems Acquires Telos PGX: A Strategic Move to Advance Personalized Healthcare

ADDISON, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle Health Systems, the leading mobile diagnostic provider for the long-term care community, is excited to announce its acquisition of Telos PGX, a pioneering force in pharmacogenetic testing. This strategic move will further accelerate Telos PGX's mission to revolutionize healthcare by providing personalized medication solutions.

Telos PGX has rapidly gained recognition for its proprietary Telos PGX Program, specifically designed to support Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and enhance patient care.

By leveraging advanced pharmacogenetic testing, Telos PGX empowers healthcare providers to make precise medication decisions, reducing adverse drug reactions and optimizing treatment plans.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Principle Health Systems," said D.J. Hart, Founder and CEO of Telos PGX. "This transaction will provide us with the resources and expertise to scale our operations, accelerate innovation, and expand our reach. Together, we will transform the future of healthcare and improve the lives of countless patients."

D.J. Hart will continue to play a pivotal role in the organization as he joins the leadership team at Principle Health Systems as the Director of Pharmacogenetic Operations. His deep understanding of the challenges faced by SNFs and his commitment to driving positive change will be instrumental in shaping the future of personalized medicine.

"Telos PGX's innovative approach to pharmacogenetic testing aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver advanced healthcare solutions," said James Dieter, CEO at Principle Health Systems. "By combining Principle's experience and resources with Telos's innovation, we will be able to accelerate the adoption of personalized medicine and improve patient outcomes."

About Telos PGX:

Telos PGX is a leading provider of pharmacogenetic testing solutions in the LTC market. By analyzing an individual's genetic makeup, Telos PGX empowers healthcare providers to make informed medication decisions, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

About Principle Health Systems:

Principle Health Systems is a healthcare innovation leader committed to improving patient outcomes and enhancing the quality of care. Through strategic partnerships and advanced technology, Principle Health Systems is transforming the healthcare landscape to help patients age in place.

SOURCE Principle Health Systems