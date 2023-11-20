Principle Health Systems Expands Reach with Acquisition of BioStat Laboratory in Dallas

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle Health Systems, a leading healthcare provider dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes and provider experiences, is thrilled to announce the strategic acquisition of BioStat Laboratory, a prominent Dallas-based laboratory.

The acquisition aligns with Principle Health Systems' mission to revolutionize laboratory services in Texas, accelerating its growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. As part of the acquisition, Principle Health Systems gains access to BioStat Laboratory's accomplished team that has been delivering exceptional services to the healthcare community in DFW.

James Dieter, CEO of Principle Health Systems, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome BioStat Laboratory into the Principle Health Systems family. This strategic move allows us to establish a full-service laboratory in the heart of DFW, enhancing our capabilities to serve the community effectively. Our goal is to leverage improved technology and introduce bedside STAT testing to provide a seamless and advanced healthcare experience."

The partnership of BioStat was excited to announce the successful sale of BioStat Laboratory to Principle Laboratory. "Finding the right buyer was crucial to me, and I am confident that Principle will elevate the lab to new heights. I am excited about our long-term customers being in good hands," Owner, BioStat Laboratory.

Principle Health Systems, already renowned for its mobile laboratory services catering to long-term care and home health patients across six major markets in Texas, anticipates significant growth with the addition of BioStat Laboratory's team and expertise.

This acquisition marks a milestone in Principle Health Systems' commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare solutions, and the company looks forward to building on BioStat Laboratory's legacy of excellence.

About Principle Health Systems:
Principle Health Systems is a leading healthcare provider with a mission to improve outcomes and experiences for patients and providers. Specializing in mobile laboratory services for long-term care and home health patients, Principle Health Systems currently covers six major markets in Texas, actively expanding its reach to transform healthcare delivery.

