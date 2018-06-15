Principle Logistics Group Attends Connected 2018 Conference, Receives Certification

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of continued education and keeping up with industry technology and trends, Principle Logistics Group's (PLG) Logistics Manager Lizzy Ward received her Power User Certification and President Dean Xeros attended the Leadership Track at the Connected 2018 conference, hosted by Truckstop.com. It was held May 21-23 at Frisco's exclusive Verona Villa event venue.

Connected 2018 Conference

Connected 2018 is the Truckstop.com user conference that helps transportation industry professionals become more strategic, knowledgeable and equipped for success. Every year, conference attendees learn how to use the newest Truckstop.com tools in a motivating and educational setting that's ideal for learning best practices and networking with a wide range of people across the country.

One of the featured events at this year's conference was Truckstop.com's inaugural Power User Certification class, where participants were able to not only learn how to use many of Truckstop.com's newest and most advanced tools but why they should use them and how they can add the greatest value to their organizations. The primary goals of the certification training are to develop in-depth knowledge of Truckstop.com tools, learn advanced negotiation skills to equip attendees for increased business opportunities and build lasting relationships with industry peers and leaders.

"The objective of our Power User Certification Program is to equip attendees with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide maximum value to their transportation partners using Truckstop.com," said Truckstop.com's Learning & Development Manager Jenna Moore. "We use an interactive, hands-on approach through group activities and software simulations to facilitate learning transfer to real-life situations on-the-job."

"While I use Truckstop.com's various products daily as PLG's logistics manager, there are so many little tips and tricks that can maximize our efficiency and knowledge of the current market conditions," said Ward. "Participating and earning my Power User Certification has already impacted how our operations team functions day-to-day and has increased our customer and vendor success rate."

The Leadership Track training was geared toward decision-makers who understand the importance of Truckstop.com products and services but who don't use them at the detailed level or rate as their employees. The training allows them to more effectively forecast data and spot market changes from industry experts, plan for future effects on their organizations and see how their peers are using Truckstop.com to improve their processes.

PLG's Xeros said, "One of the great things about Connected 2018 was its forward-thinking mindset and the collection of 'like-minded' peers in attendance. To be an effective, strategic partner for our clients, we've got to understand what's going on tomorrow, next month and even into next year. PLG is always looking for that advantage, including data and technology to help us become a more proactive not reactive partner. This conference definitely helped provide us additional information and tools to help further advance that organizational priority."

About Principle Logistics Group

Principle Logistics Group acts as a strategic partner on a full range of logistics services, including assessments, needs analysis, strategic planning and execution of single shipments to complex moves and disaster recovery projects. As a business partner, they serve as a virtual CLO, or Chief Logistics Operator, striving to be an integral and invested member of an organization's management team, instituting a refined set of best practices, proven over time, to ensure all logistics needs are met. Learn more at http://www.principlelg.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Yates

ThinkWell Consulting

703.593.3184

lauren@thinkwellconsulting.com

Related Links

Principle Logistics Group website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/principle-logistics-group-attends-connected-2018-conference-receives-certification-300666887.html

SOURCE Principle Logistics Group

Related Links

http://www.principlelg.com

