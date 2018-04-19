Principle Logistics Group Participates in the Women's Business Council's 'Power Pitch'

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle Logistics Group (PLG) was selected by the Women's Business Council — Southwest (WBCS) to participate in its annual "Power Pitch" event, where 16 women's business enterprises (WBEs) were pre-selected to pitch their unique company offerings to an audience of sustaining corporate members. The event was held at the Hurst Conference Center on Tuesday, April 17.

"This is one of the many worthwhile activities the WBCS provides to its member companies. It is great to see such large and respected companies like Vistra Energy, Fluor, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Trinity River Vision Authority, where diversity and support of women-owned businesses is important, and key to both their culture and corporate profitability," said Sheila Jackson, CEO of PLG. "We expect to impact the performance and bottom line of the companies we serve, both large and small. Being honored to present today is a validation of our goal to be the #1 logistics partner to the companies we serve."

Dean Xeros, PLG president, used the 10 minutes allotted to him as one of the selected "Power Pitch" businesses to discuss PLG's unique capability to handle complex projects in the transportation logistics world and to elaborate on the expanded scope of tools and technology they provide customers.

Earlier this year, PLG received recertification status as a woman-owned business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs. WBCS is one of 14 regional partnership organizations affiliated with WBENC.

The certification is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities, and other entities seeking to meet their goals of supporting women-owned businesses and meeting federal/state diversity mandates. PLG's industry-leading role of bringing best in services to their partners and clients, like their continued WBENC certification and leadership within it, is helping them better serve both small and large companies nationally, like Sabre, AT&T, and Encap.

The WBCS "Power Pitch" is part of the annual event, Power to Potential, which includes a full day of educational and networking programs.

About Principle Logistics Group

Principle Logistics Group offers a full range of logistics services, including assessments, needs analysis, strategic planning, vendor management, inventory management, and execution of single shipments to complex moves and disaster recovery projects. PLG acts as a fractional CLO, or Chief Logistics Operator, reducing chaos and enhancing performance within the companies they serve. Learn more at www.principlelg.com.

