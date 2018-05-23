Principle Logistics Group Partners With Brazos Midstream on Comanche Plant II Expansion

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle Logistics Group (PLG) has just completed its second round of transportation planning and execution for Brazos Midstream's (Brazos) Comanche Plant II Expansion project, significantly increasing the facility's capabilities in the energy-rich southern Delaware Basin. The fully-operational Comanche project involves pipeline development and natural gas gathering and processing located in Ward, Reeves, and Pecos counties of West Texas.

Compressor skid

"As an extension of an already highly productive partnership, PLG has enjoyed working with Brazos again," said Sheila Jackson, CEO of PLG. "With the velocity at which these projects have to happen where every detail is critical, PLG specializes in mitigating the negative impact of lost time and money for the numerous inconsistencies we can catch and correct along the way for our customers."

"The major challenges for this expansion were schedules – specifying, purchasing, and transporting equipment – piping into the existing system and starting up in the midst of all the live equipment," said Matt Montgomery, a senior engineer at Brazos. "We knew PLG would take the logistics burden off us and they would run with it, so we wouldn't have to worry about getting involved with the trucking, permits, or scheduling of the equipment for delivery. We simply told them when, what, and where – and they made it happen."

The Comanche II project primarily involves adding a stabilizer system to handle additional inlet liquids as well as two new residue compressors for additional gas into the plant. These additions will enable Brazos to see a noticeable increase in plant efficiency, modernization, and volume capacity.

"Acting as the Chief Logistics Operator for Brazos, we're able to use our sophisticated and state-of-the-art technology and know-how to help them accomplish things they couldn't do as effectively without the benefit of a larger and more skilled and experienced team," said Jackson. "That way they can complete these highly complex, high-value projects on time and on budget."

About Brazos Midstream

Brazos Midstream is an independent midstream energy company focused on crude oil gathering, natural gas gathering and processing, compression, treating, water and condensate handling, and stabilization. Brazos currently owns and operates approximately 185 miles of natural gas and crude oil pipeline, a natural gas processing complex, and 50,000 barrels of crude oil storage in the Delaware Basin. Find out more about them at www.brazosmidstream.com.

About Principle Logistics Group

Principle Logistics Group offers a full range of logistics services, including assessments, needs analysis, strategic planning, and execution of single shipments to complex moves and disaster recovery projects. As a business partner, they act as a virtual CLO, or Chief Logistics Operator, striving to be an integral and invested member of your management team, instituting a refined set of best practices, proven over time, to ensure all your logistics needs are met. Learn more at www.principlelg.com.

