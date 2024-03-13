Principle LTC's Lynn M. Hood Receives Lifetime Achievement Award in McKnight's Women of Distinction Program

Celebrating a Legacy of Compassionate Leadership and Employee Empowerment

KINSTON, N.C., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle LTC proudly announces Lynn M. Hood, CEO & President, as this year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in the McKnight's Women of Distinction program. Lynn's exceptional contributions to the skilled nursing facility industry over her lengthy career have earned her this prestigious recognition.

Lynn's career journey is marked by resilience and compassion, from her early experiences as an emergency medical technician to her impactful leadership in healthcare crises like the Haitian earthquake of 2010. As CEO of Principle LTC, Lynn not only prioritizes staff support and retention but also fosters meaningful connections within the organization, creating pathways for personal and professional growth. With a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion, Lynn champions initiatives that empower women leaders and cultivate a culture of kindness and respect. Her advocacy efforts and innovative programs, such as Principle Cares and Principle Educates, underscore her dedication to the well-being of both staff and residents.

Lynn's leadership philosophy, rooted in people-first principles, serves as an inspiration to colleagues and industry professionals alike. During the pandemic's onset, she took proactive steps to establish Special Care Units focusing on centralizing resources and expertise to treat infected patients. Through her leadership, these units provided access to life-saving therapies and critical care, ultimately saving lives and minimizing the spread of COVID-19. As Lynn receives this well-deserved honor, Principle LTC celebrates her positive legacy of leadership and looks forward to her continued impact on the future of healthcare. Additionally, Lynn was elected into the McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor in 2021 and currently serves as a board member of the LTC100, further solidifying her influence and commitment to the industry.

Lynn remarked, "If you take care of the people who take care of the patients, a lot of things will take care of themselves. It's not just about providing quality care to our residents; it's about creating an environment where our staff feel supported, valued, and empowered. When our team feels appreciated and respected, they can truly excel in their roles, ultimately leading to better outcomes for both our staff and the residents we serve."

