Principle LTC's President & CEO, Lynn M. Hood to be honored with a McKnight's Women of Distinction Award

KINSTON, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn M. Hood, President & CEO of Principle LTC has been selected for McKnight's Women of Distinction Award. Hood has been inducted into the Hall of Honor in the McKnight's Women of Distinction awards, a joint program of McKnight's Long-Term Care News and McKnight's Senior Living. The program, in its third year, recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the senior living or skilled nursing professions or who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the fields.

Ms. Hood leads a diverse team of committed and caring clinical and support staff and drives the company's vision— To be the innovators in the care we provide, the work culture we create and the partnerships we form. "It's a great honor to be selected for this award and join the women leaders in our industry for our work caring for our most vulnerable population," said Hood. "I am grateful and would also like to thank my entire team who has been nothing short of heroic these past months as we battle the pandemic as well as my colleagues, business partners and family, who continuously support me in my journey."

Hall of Honor inductees are at the level or vice president or equivalent. "The dedication and commitment shown by our Hall of Honor recipients truly sets them apart," McKnight's Editorial Director John O'Connor said. Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. All winners will be honored at a virtual awards celebration on May 18, 2021. An educational forum will follow on May 19. To see the full list of inductees, and for more information about the program and to register for the events, visit www.mcknightswomenofdistinction.com.

About Principle LTC: Principle LTC has provided medical and personal care across skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities to thousands of residents and patients who are unable to manage independently in NC, KY, and VA.

