Principle LTC's Tower Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Joins with Eli Lilly and Company on Phase 3 Drug Trial for COVID-19 Prevention

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle LTC's Tower Nursing & Rehabilitation Center announced today it has partnered with Eli Lilly and Company of Indianapolis (NYSE: LLY) in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555), alone or in combination with etesevimab (LY-CoV016). While the aim of the study overall is prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 in residents and staff at long-term care facilities, the study is also exploring treatment of recently diagnosed SARS-CoV-2- and COVID-positive patients who are at high-risk of developing severe disease. Early data has demonstrated that bamlanivimab can keep patients in the early stages of COVID-19 from developing more severe symptoms that require hospitalization.

Principle LTC and Tower's continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic is focused on the safety of staff, residents, and the surrounding community. The company's vision has never been more important than now— To be the innovators in the care we provide, the work culture we create and the partnerships we form. "The pandemic has wreaked havoc on our frail elderly in the United States and throughout the world. Our entire organization at Principle has been battling to find the newest and best methods to assist in the prevention and treatment. We are therefore proud to be working with Lilly to improve our understanding of COVID-19 and hopefully come one step closer to preventing and treating this terrible disease." said Dr. John Lue, Jr., Corporate Medical Consultant for Principle LTC.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on nursing home residents. We're working as fast as we can to create medicines that might stop the spread of COVID-19 to these vulnerable individuals," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Eli Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

Lilly's study of the antibody drug is experimental, and participation by residents and staff is voluntary. In this unique trial, once certain COVID-19 positive criteria are met at the facility, Lilly will deploy a mobile research unit and implement an infusion clinic onsite. For more information, visit www.BLAZE2study.com or call 800-953-5234 to speak with a study representative.

Bamlanivimab and etesevimab are man-made antibody therapies that are being tested in multiple clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. These neutralizing antibodies were created from the antibodies in the blood of some of the first people to recover from COVID-19 and are specifically designed to attack SARS -CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Laboratory studies have shown that bamlanivimab and etesevimab bind with high affinity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and neutralize its ability to infect cells and replicate.

About Principle LTC: Principle LTC has provided medical and personal care across skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities to thousands of residents and patients who are unable to manage independently in NC, KY, and VA.

