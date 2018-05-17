Prineta Acquires a Portfolio of ATMs in New York

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prineta, one of the fastest growing independent ATM operators in the country, announced today the acquisition of a portfolio of ATMs in New York City, significantly expanding operations in the largest city in the country.

"This is our fourth acquisition in the last year," explains Tanner Morton, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Prineta. "With a larger scale, we are better positioned to meet the needs of our clients in New York."

Prineta USA is an ATM Company that deploys and operates ATM machines in greater New York City metropolitan area Prineta offers ATM covers and enclosures for high traffic outdoor locations

The terms of the deal are not being disclosed but locations include a tourist hotel, convenience stores, a truck stop, bar restaurants, and condo buildings in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Bronx.

Tanner Morton explained the story behind the acquisition, "An investor bought a small ATM business, operated it for 2 years then needed out after they realized how much work was required. The seller contacted us through our website and we had the deal done the next week."

Prineta continues to invest in organic growth and growth through acquisition with a belief that the need for cash will continue for many years.

