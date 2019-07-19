Prineta Named as the Tenth Fastest Growing Company in Kansas City by Ingram's Business Magazine 2019 Corporate Report 100

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prineta's regional to national expansion of ATM services delivered 506% revenue growth over the last four years and earned Prineta the number ten ranking in the Ingram's Business Magazine 2019 Corporate Report which verifies revenue numbers reported and ranks the 100 fastest-growing businesses headquartered in the greater Kansas City region. Ingram's is the leading business publication in Missouri and Kansas and this year is the 33rd Edition of the Corporate 100 Report.

Prineta Co-Founders and Managing Partners are included on the cover of the July 2019 edition. Tanner Morton is on the front row, far right. G Jason Schnellbacher is on the second row, far right The Prineta executive team

With this recognition, Prineta is joining the "fast-growth club" along with some of the most famous business names in Kansas City that ranked in the Top 10 while emerging from their early scaling efforts on the path to national prominence.

"We have figured out the national model for ATM," said Prineta Managing Partner, Tanner Morton. "And that is what is driving our rapid growth. We were happy with a #13 ranking last year but there is nothing better than being on the cover. We are honored and thankful to be recognized by Ingram's as one of the areas fastest growing businesses."

About Prineta:

Prineta is a full service ATM company that specializes in free ATM placements for qualified locations with a need for cash. With the largest network of independent ATM operators in the country curated over the last 10 years, Prineta owns, operates and services ATM machines in all 50 states and the largest cities in Canada. Making access to cash convenient and getting an ATM as easy as possible since 2009. More information can be found at Prineta.com/ATMs.

