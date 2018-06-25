Prineta Now Master Reseller of ATM Boss Route Management System

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than six (6) months of using the ATM Boss system for its own route management and commission payments, Prineta has made the decision to become a national master distributor of ATM Boss software.

ATM Boss Software

"Over the years, Prineta developed home-grown systems, mostly comprised of online spreadsheets, to try to manage our routes, commission payments, and partner network. It works okay, but it took too long to get commissions done and we had other cash loading and repair challenges too. After using ATM Boss, we realized this software could allow us to scale our business to the next level," said Tanner Morton, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Prineta.

ATM Boss is a cloud-based service, purposely built to meet the needs of independent ATM deployers (IADs). The ATM Boss system is comprised of 3 modules consisting of route planning, commissions and customer relationship management. According to Peter Buonaiuto, ATM Boss' Co-Founder and President, "Most often we observe that ATM operators spend a couple hours each day to plan their routes. And we observe they typically are using 20% - 30% more vault cash than they need. Additionally, we find that running the route is not done as optimally as it can be. Utilizing the ATM Boss route optimization tool and its mobile app can reduce the number of vaulters or number of vaulting hours by as much as 25 percent."

Commission payments, whether being done monthly or even quarterly for the payment of revenue sharing for retail ATM locations, master accounts and sales people can be a complicated and painstaking process. According to Conner Morton, Prineta Managing Partner and Director of Operations, "Prineta has over 100 different commission plans, over a thousand locations, and we have market partners that share the revenue as well as independent sales agents. There are often 3 – 5 levels of payments on each ATM account, and each level has a different commission rate. ATM Boss was able to handle it all. What was previously a task that took more than 5 days per month, now takes a few hours per month, thanks to ATM Boss."

Prineta is offering discounted rates for ATM partners that are part of the Prineta network. More information and screenshots of the software are posted online at: https://prineta.com/best-atm-route-management-software/ ‎

About PRINETA

Prineta is one of the fastest growing non-bank ATM deployers in North America, offering full-service ATM placement and cash management services throughout the entire US and Canada. As a master ATM dealer, Prineta also sells ATM equipment from leading manufacturers at wholesale costs for clients that process their transactions through Prineta.

About ATM Boss

Since 2014, ATM Boss has been providing powerful, yet easy-to-use online and mobile solutions for independent ATM machine operators to optimally manage human resources, cash, customers and processes. ATM Boss has recently added air and vacuum vending route management services.

CONTACT PRINETA

Conner Morton

800-951-9533

204372@email4pr.com

SOURCE Prineta USA

Related Links

https://prineta.com

