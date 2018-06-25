COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prineta, a fast growing national ATM operator, announced it has been selected to be the ATM vendor for the new Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel, continuing rapid growth in Ohio and the hospitality industry.

"We understand the needs of the hotel and the brand standards required," explains Tanner Morton, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Prineta. "And because we have a good reputation and operate in all 50 states, that is why we are the preferred ATM company for many corporate managed and franchised-owned hotel brands."

The New Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel New ATM with cabinet matches the higher end interior design and decor nicely

Prineta is providing a full turn-key ATM placement program – supplying, managing and maintaining the machine and the cash. A premium cabinet stained to match the trim color used at the hotel is included.

Tyler Muxlow explained how Prineta won the business, "We reached out to the General Manager while his hotel was adding their finishing touches. The timing was good and we made a strong offer that included a nice custom cabinet."

Prineta provides ATM solutions to commercial locations across the entire state of Ohio and in all 50 states.

More information about the ATM services offered in Ohio can be found at the company website:

https://prineta.com/atms/service-areas/columbus-cincinnati-ohio/

Contact:

Tyler Muxlow

Prineta USA

785-249-3803

197638@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prineta-selected-atm-vendor-for-new-renaissance-hotel-in-columbus-oh-300671469.html

SOURCE Prineta USA

Related Links

https://prineta.com

