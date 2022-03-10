Prineta Selected to Manage ATMs Nationwide for Round One USA

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prineta USA is publically announcing a new national account win with Round 1 Entertainment with 50 multi-entertainment facilities offering bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, ping pong, darts, and another entertainment-like activities across 25 states.

"We chose Prineta for ATM placement because Prineta offered nationwide service, competitive rates, and centralized management. Everything from start to finish was smooth and easy, said Peter Yu with Round 1 Entertainment."

The ATM industry is highly fragmented with many local ATM service providers across the country but very few true national ATM service providers. The ability to service national accounts with dedicated account management is one of the differentiators that makes Prineta truly unique in the ATM industry.

Prineta is a full service ATM company uniquely positioned to meet the needs of national retailers that prefer one agreement for all locations nationwide. Over the last 13 years, Prineta has built up the largest network of independent ATM operators in the country to develop a true nationwide capability and established robust operational procedures to centrally manage everything – all with the goal of making ATM placements easy for national clients.

Contact:

Conner Morton

Prineta USA

800-951-9533

SOURCE Prineta USA