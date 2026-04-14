Pringle Robotics Announces Floor Cleaning Robot Rental Program

Rental Program allows commercial and industrial facilities to quickly deploy autonomous cleaning technology with no upfront cost

PEORIA, Ill., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pringle Robotics, a developer of autonomous robotic solutions and software integrations for facilities management, announces the launch of its Facility Floor Care Rental Program. The program allows businesses and facilities across industries to quickly deploy autonomous cleaning technology with no upfront cost.

Ideal users are organizations that would like to initiate or expand a robotic floor cleaning program within their facilities, but face challenges with CapEx outlay for the full purchase of robotic cleaning equipment. The rental program provides all the benefits of automated floor cleaning at a monthly rate that easily fits into budgets, starting at $750 per month depending on usage and contract length.

"While the benefits of automated floor cleaning are proven, we know that adding this type of investment to CapEx isn't feasible for every organization," said Gerald Prall, chief sales officer. "The rental program removes that barrier to entry and allows a wider variety of businesses and facilities to start automating floor cleaning right away."

The Facility Floor Care Rental Program includes:

A Pringle Robotics Pudu CC1 Multipurpose Floor Cleaning Robot plus Automatic Workstation to charge, drain and refill.





1-year and 2-year contract options, with additional options to include consumables at a 10% discount.





Replacement parts and periodic preventative maintenance by Pringle Robotics' certified technicians, to keep the robot running its best.





A 30-day non-committal period to ensure the rental program is a good fit.

Used daily by large convenience store chains, hospitals, schools, hotels and other facilities, the Pudu CC1 multipurpose floor cleaning robot autonomously cleans both carpet and hard floors, covering up to 8,000 square feet per hour. The robot is prized for its versatility, nimble size, and reliable cleaning power, and has been deployed by Pringle Robotics in over 1,500 customer locations nationwide.

Through comprehensive tracking of autonomous cleaning across those customer sites, Pringle Robotics has the data to back up efficiency claims. Since January 1, 2024, Pringle Robotics units have autonomously cleaned over 5 billion square feet of flooring at customer sites, at a total cost per square foot of $0.00093.

"People are seeing our CC1 units cleaning their local convenience stores and other facilities around the country, and we're fielding questions every day from facility managers who want to know how they can access those same efficiency gains," said Sudheer Sajja, founder and CEO of Pringle Robotics. "The rental program provides a fast and low-risk entry to autonomous cleaning for facilities across the industry spectrum, helping address labor shortages and tight budgets."

Learn more about the Pringle Robotics Facility Floor Care Rental Program.

About Pringle Robotics

Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois with 13 offices nationwide, Pringle Robotics is a developer of integrated robotic and facility management solutions for a wide range of industries. Advanced autonomous robots for floor cleaning, intra-facility delivery, and outdoor turf care pair with integrated software solutions and comprehensive customer support to deliver a new standard of efficiency, consistency, and value in facilities management. Visit us at https://pringlerobotics.ai/ and connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Pringle Robotics