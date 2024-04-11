Pringles® And Crocs™ Combine Fashion And Flavor With A One-Of-A-Kind Crush Boot, First-Ever Crocs-Inspired Crisps And More Delicious Designs In Global Collection

Anytime snacking with a custom Pringles can holster and Crocs-inspired flavor take center stage in a stacked collection

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- That's right – you can now put your Pringles® in sport mode. For the first time, the flavor masterminds at Pringles are entering the world of footwear with the leader in innovative casual shoes, Crocs, to deliver the most flavorful collaboration yet – the Pringles x Crocs Collection.

Bursting with flavor and style, Pringles and Crocs are bringing fans across the globe three limited-edition Pringles-inspired designs in fan-favorite Crocs styles, an array of Pringles-themed Jibbitz™ charms, and even a new Pringles flavor inspired by the partnership, Croc-Tail Party. Each unique pair of Crocs celebrates Mr. P's iconic looks both past and present so fans can look 'crisp' for any occasion:

Pringles ® x Crocs™ Classic Crush Boot: With a playful pop of classic Pringles -red and a stacked crisp heel, these sleek boots sport a first-of-its-kind custom holster to store a grab-and-go Pringles can so fashionistas and snackers alike can carry their favorite crisps on their favorite shoes. Plus, the first U.S. boot purchasers are in for a flavorful surprise while supplies last as they'll receive the first-ever Crocs-inspired Pringles flavor : Pringles Croc-Tail Party. The limited-edition watermelon chili lime flavor packs a fusion of sweet, spicy and tangy in every bite. The juicy sweetness of watermelon, the fiery kick of chili and the zesty punch of lime will introduce fans to a vibrant tasting experience that perfectly captures the essence of the Pringles x Crocs partnership.

Mr. P continues to pop up everywhere, including his mustache as the strap on these colorful clogs that are available in four mix-and-match colors, each symbolizing a fan-favorite flavor. The stylish red and orange clogs reflect the popular Original and Cheddar Cheese flavors, while the snazzy blue and green pair mirror Sour Cream & Onion and Salt & Vinegar, so fans can match their style to their favorite flavors. Pringles ® x Crocs™ Classic Slides : For a classic throwback, fans can rock slides featuring a retro black-and-white Mr. P design and the global snacking icon's stylish mustache.

: For a classic throwback, fans can rock slides featuring a retro black-and-white Mr. P design and the global snacking icon's stylish mustache. Pringles® x Crocs™ Jibbitz™ Charms: For even more flavorful features, fans can enhance their new look with five Pringles-themed Jibbitz™ charms including a classic Mr. P with a red bowtie, a 3D winking Mr. P, two cans of Pringles Original and Pringles Sour Cream & Onion, and a Pringles crisp.

"Pringles' first footwear collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best, bringing ingenuity to fashion and flavor," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. "We brought the flavor of this vibrant partnership to life — literally, with Pringles Croc-Tail Party — and with a collection that allows fans to express their taste in snacks and fashion."

"This partnership seamlessly combines the flavor-packed world of Pringles with the iconic comfort DNA of Crocs," said Matias Infante, Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships & Energy for Crocs. "We're thrilled to partner with the team at Pringles to come up with new and innovative ways to ignite our communities and excite our fans."

"We're ecstatic with how Crocs and Pringles both creatively became personified in fashion, flavor and whimsy," said David Lee, Global Senior Director of Licensing & Culture for Kellanova. "Fans not only in North America, but all over the world in Europe, Asia and Latin America can experience this stacked collection."

Shoe lovers and snackers around the world will have a chance to purchase the limited-edition Pringles x Crocs collection at Crocs.shoes/PringlesCrocs starting at $20.00+ beginning Tuesday, April 16 at 12:00pm ET. The exclusive Pringles x Crocs collaboration will be available globally with the Pringles Croc-Tail Party flavor available exclusively in the U.S., all while supplies last. Stay tuned on Pringles and Crocs' social channels to learn more about the flavorful footwear drops.

