The iconic duo is back together to introduce a bold new flavor, Beer Cheese Burger, alongside the return of Beer-Braised Steak

KEY POINTS

Pringles® and Miller Lite – two iconic American brands – have once again blended their signature flavors into a perfectly stackable, snackable crisp.

and Miller Lite – two iconic American brands – have once again blended their signature flavors into a perfectly stackable, snackable crisp. This year's limited-edition flavors include NEW Pringles® x Miller Lite Beer Cheese Burger and a familiar flavor from last year's lineup, Pringles® x Miller Lite Beer-Braised Steak.

x Miller Lite Beer Cheese Burger and a familiar flavor from last year's lineup, x Miller Lite Beer-Braised Steak. Find the Pringles® x Miller Lite cookout-inspired crisps at participating retailers beginning in June, available while supplies last.

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the days get longer and the weather warms up, Pringles® and Miller Lite are teaming up again to keep it crisp with the ultimate cookout-inspired snacks – introducing NEW Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Cheese Burger crisps and Pringles x Miller Lite Beer-Braised Steak crisps, brought back from last year's debut.

Pringles® and Miller Lite Reunite for Another Iconic Collaboration to Kickstart the Grilling Season

The snacking masterminds at Pringles and experts at Miller Lite are kicking off the grilling season with crisps featuring all the best flavors of summer in one bite. This year's limited-edition lineup combines the delicious, savory flavors of beer-infused cookout favorites with the hop-forward, malty beer aroma of the Original Light Beer.

"The response to our first collaboration with Miller Lite was incredible, and we knew had to bring it back for another summer," said Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles U.S. Marketing Lead. "At Pringles, we're always looking for ways to bring unexpected flavors to our fans, and these crisps combine all the best fresh-off-the-grill and fresh-out-the-cooler flavors into one snackable bite. We can't wait for fans to pop open a crisp can this summer!"

The two limited-edition beer-infused stackable, snackable flavors include:

NEW Pringles® x Miller Lite Beer Cheese Burger combines the beloved sharp and tangy flavors of beer cheese with the satisfying taste of a juicy burger, expertly finished with a smooth, refreshing flavor of the Original Light Beer.

combines the beloved sharp and tangy flavors of beer cheese with the satisfying taste of a juicy burger, expertly finished with a smooth, refreshing flavor of the Original Light Beer. Pringles® x Miller Lite Beer-Braised Steak delivers a char-grilled, tender steak flavor with notes of savory umami and mild black pepper, balanced by the hop-forward, malted character and crisp finish inspired by Miller Lite.

"Fans love to pair Miller Lite with their summertime staples, so bringing it all together into one snack with Pringles again this year is pretty special," said Courtney Benedict, VP of Marketing, Miller Family of Brands. "The new Beer Cheese Burger flavor and the returning, fan-favorite Beer-Braised Steak take BBQ standouts and amplify them with the crisp, clean taste of the perfect complement – Miller Lite. The only thing better? Washing them down with a cold serving of the Original Light Beer itself."

Fans can find NEW Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Cheese Burger crisps and Pringles x Miller Lite Beer-Braised Steak crisps at participating retailers beginning in June, available while supplies last. Visit Pringles.com to find the flavors at a store near you and follow @Pringles and @MillerLite on your favorite social media platforms for more information and to keep up with the latest news.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

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SOURCE Mars, Incorporated