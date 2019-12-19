Pringles® Gives Thanks To First Responders This Holiday Season With Product Donation

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether gathering around for a home-cooked meal or snacking during a competitive board game, the holiday season is all about spending time with family and friends. While many have the chance to spend their days at home, not everyone is able to partake in the festivities. Dedicated first responders work each day to protect their communities and the holidays are no exception. As a small token of appreciation to this community, Pringles is sharing more than 250,000 cans of Pringles Roasted Turkey crisps with local police, fire and EMT in select cities.

"We hope this small token of appreciation shows first responders just how much we value the sacrifices they make to keep us safe every day of the year, and especially during the holiday season when many are away from their families," said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of Marketing for Pringles. "While we know these crisps can't make up for roasted turkey at home with loved ones, we hope they provide a bit of joy as well as a savory snack break."

Pringles Roasted Turkey crisps capture that fresh-out-of-the-oven, roasted turkey flavor fans crave this time of year and are available in stores nationwide for a limited time. For more information about Pringles Roasted Turkey crisps, follow @Pringles.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform.

Visit www.KelloggCompany.com

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

www.KelloggCompany.com

