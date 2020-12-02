Pringles® Stacks The End Of 2020 With New, Refreshed Brand Look And Feel

To complement the can's new look, Pringles also streamlined its mustachioed mascot to better highlight the flavors in every can and showcase his new range of emotions to match. With a sleeker look including a more dynamic mustache, sharper bow tie, sparkling eyes and expressive eyebrows, Mr. P's "Glow Up" puts the focus on the irresistible taste in every Pringles crisp and stack.

"We spent the last two years in research and design to create a modern look for the cans and Mr. P's style that reflects the bold flavor in every Pringles crisp and stack," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "While the look may be new on the outside, I'm proud to say that it doesn't change the irresistible taste that's always been on the inside of every Pringles can and celebrates the unique snacking experience that is part of every bite."

Who better to introduce us to this new look than Victor Cruz, America's football champion, fashion-loving, "glow up" king? Pringles partnered with Cruz to celebrate the brand evolution and help launch a national sweepstakes giving fans the chance to win their own end of 2020 "glow up" - just in time for the holidays.

"Just like Mr. P, I've spent the past few years evolving – from football champion to entertainment personality with a passion for style," said Victor Cruz. "I've always been a fan of the brand's bold taste, and the Pringles brand refresh matches the inventive flavors I know and love. I think the 'Get Fresh As Mr. P' sweepstakes is the perfect way to kickstart the new year and give yourself that personal "Glow Up," whatever that may mean for you."

Starting today, fans can head to Twitter and enter for the chance to win $1,500 along with a selection of Pringles products featuring the new brand look. To enter, fans must tweet their favorite Pringles flavor with the hashtag #FreshAsMrPEntry for a chance to win. Plus, fans can check out Victor Cruz on Instagram (@VictorCruz) and Twitter (@TeamVic) to see his "get fresh" tips for additional ways to freshen up their look. For official rules click here.

The refreshed logo and brand design are featured on Pringles' new Scorchin' line arriving in store and online in December, and across all brand communications in early 2021. For more information follow @Pringles on Twitter, @PringlesUS on Instagram and check out facebook.com/PringlesUS.

