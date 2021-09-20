Prinker Enables Children to Express Themselves Through Instant Digital Temporary Tattoos

Children (and their parents) can draw digital freehand designs directly through the Prinker app and then instantly print on water-resistant temporary tattoos by sliding the Prinker device across their skin. Prinker also offers a catalog of more than 8,000 tattoo designs to choose from, if inspiration doesn't strike. Users can also find built-in design activities on the Prinker content platform, such as dot-to-dot puzzles which allow younger children to co-create pre-designed tattoos before printing them. These tattoo-designing activities and puzzles can help build children's motor skills, enhance their hand-eye coordination, and even help with improving their concentration.

Prinker is easy and safe for kids to use and the temporary tattoos created by Prinker can be removed easily with soap and water. Prinker uses proprietary, safe cosmetic inks that are registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program (VCRP) and EU Cosmetic Product Notification Portal (CPNP).

Prinker offers unlimited possibilities for engaging children's activities during playtime at home as well as at school. For instance, children can use Prinker in art classes to design and print their own artwork.

Shanice, a mom of two, shares, "I love how using Prinker has become a real family activity that we all can do. We look up the designs we want to use and usually spend an hour or more tattooing outrageous designs all over."

Mary, an elementary school teacher adds, "I use Prinker in my geography class with my students – we tried tattooing the flags of different countries a few weeks ago. It helps make the class more interactive as well as more effective in helping students absorb the lessons."

Prinker's CEO and co-founder Jimmy Lee said, "At Prinker, we want to provide a safe alternative for people of all ages, including children, to express themselves while engaging in an activity that can be enjoyed by the entire family."

About Prinker

Established in 2015, Prinker Korea Inc. is the inventor and manufacturer of the world's first digital temporary tattoo device with a goal to inspire consumers and offer new tools for self-expression. Prinker is a nifty all-in-one solution for the easy creation and application of water resistant – but soap washable – temporary tattoos, using proprietary US FDA VCRP- and Europe CPNP-registered cosmetic inks. Prinker serves consumers and businesses in over 60 countries and has an extensive and growing library of over 8,000 ready-to-use designs, with contributions by talented tattoo artists around the world. Prinker was selected as one of the Top 4 companies in Europe's largest startup conference and pitching competition Slush 2016, and is also a winner of the L'Oreal Innovation Runway 2017.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre ( www.born2global.com ) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and be connected with the global market.

