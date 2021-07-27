Prinker Provides Platform for Asia-based Tattoo Artists to Take Their Designs Global

After selecting a design or even uploading their own custom artwork on the Prinker Content Platform or mobile apps on the Apple App store and Google Play Store , users can slide the Prinker device directly across their skin to instantly print on water-resistant temporary tattoos. Prinker uses proprietary cosmetic inks that can easily be removed with soap and water, and are certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program (VCRP) and EU Cosmetic Product Notification Portal (CPNP).

Temporary tattoos are no longer the remit of generic cute designs and sports logos, as Prinker offers users the complexity and creativity associated with tattoo art. Prinker's current lineup of contributing artists is primarily based in Asia but in the future it hopes to expand to other parts of the world.

Among Prinker's most popular tattoos are a collection of designs from Opium Studio in Seoul, South Korea, that offers users a range of styles from text-based artworks to highly stylized contemporary tattoos, while Tattooist Hwasu from Busan, South Korea, focuses on more traditional designs with an Asian flair, some of which are inspired by Korean folktales.

Users seeking more delicate and floral designs may be drawn to the pastel tattoos by Hong Kong artist Mini Lau, while minimalist tattoo fans will without a doubt enjoy those from South Korean artist Pia, whose work focuses on dot art. Seoul's Cogcog Tattoo collection offers several distinct design styles including graffiti stencil, watercolor, and line art.

Each artist has contributed dozens of designs to the Prinker tattoo catalog, which means that users will be able to choose from a wide variety of shapes and styles. The freedom of Prinker's temporary tattoo device also allows users to experiment with tattoo creation and apply it on themselves or others.

Prinker can be purchased using the Amazon link below:

https://www.amazon.com/Prinker-Temporary-Package-Instant-Cosmetic/dp/B0821ZJCQH?maas=maas_adg_FEBC6B1C2DF449E1929842B96EC9EAB1_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas

About Prinker

Established in 2015, Prinker Korea Inc. is the inventor and manufacturer of the world's first digital temporary tattoo device with a goal to inspire consumers and offer new tools for self-expression. Prinker is a nifty all-in-one solution for the easy creation and application of water resistant – but soap washable – temporary tattoos, using proprietary FDA- and CPNP-certified cosmetic inks. Prinker serves consumers and businesses in over 60 countries and has an extensive and growing library of over 8,000 ready-to-use designs, with contributions by talented tattoo artists around the world. Prinker was selected as one of the Top 4 companies in Europe's largest startup conference and pitching competition Slush 2016, and is also a winner of the L'Oreal Innovation Runway 2017.

For more information, please visit: https://www.prinker.us/

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and be connected with the global market.

