Print & Pack Launches Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solutions

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Print & Pack, a leader in the sustainable packaging industry, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing a new era of eco-friendly packaging solutions to small businesses and eco-conscious brands across North America.

In an era where environmental consciousness is paramount, the need for sustainable packaging options has never been more urgent. Recognizing this critical market gap, Print & Pack steps forward with solutions that blend eco-friendliness with practicality, answering the call for greener alternatives in the packaging industry.

Biodegradable Stock Poly Mailers Made From Recycled LDPE
Custom Printed Tissue Paper Made from FSC Certified Paper
Founded on the principle that sustainability is essential for the planet's well-being, Print & Pack is committed to offering a diverse range of tailor-made, sustainable packaging solutions. With its US-based manufacturing facilities, Print & Pack ensures rapid turnaround for custom orders, catering especially to small businesses with minimal order requirements.

Print & Pack's product lines include cutting-edge technologies such as BDP® for biodegradable packaging, GREENGUARD Gold Certified inks, and #INVISIBLEBAG - a water-soluble and compostable solution. These innovations not only minimize carbon emissions, but also foster a circular, waste-minimizing economy.

Print & Pack's environmental commitment extends beyond its products. The company is Certified Plastic Neutral by partnering with rePurpose Global to fund the recovery and ethical processing of as much nature-bound plastic waste as it uses in its packaging. By contributing to the rePurpose Impact Project Saaf Samudra, Print & Pack is enabling access to improved waste management infrastructure in local communities in Goa, India.

Peter Hjemdahl, Co-Founder and Chief Advocacy Officer of rePurpose Global, comments on the partnership: "We're thrilled to partner with Print & Pack in their commitment to creating environmental impact. This collaboration is a testament to their dedication to sustainability and sets a precedent for others in the industry."

Print & Pack is more than a packaging company – it represents a movement towards a more sustainable future, one package at a time. For more information about their innovative, eco-friendly packaging solutions, visit printandpack.com or contact [email protected].

