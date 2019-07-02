Print Equipment Market to Reach US$ 20.04 Billion by 2025, Introduction of Automation in Printing to Boost Market, Says Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Print Equipment Market is forecast to gain from increasing adoption of 3D-printing. Recently Fortune Business Insights published a report, titled "Print Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Offset, Digital, Flexo), By End Use (Packaging, Publication, Commercial) and Geography Forecast Till 2025." As per the report, in 2017 the global Print Equipment Market was valued at US$ 19.74 Bn. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 0.21% and reach US$ 20.4 Bn by the end of 2025. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Print Equipment Market.

Print Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Industry Trend Forecast till 2025

According to the report, North America was leading the global market in 2017. The trend is unlikely to change and the region is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2025. The market is driven by the rapid technological advancements and early adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

Asia Pacific, however, is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR and account for a significant share in the market. The expansion of packaging printing services in nations such as China and India is likely to propel growth of the Asia Pacific Print Equipment Market. Additionally, the increasing literacy rate in the region is anticipated to fuel demand for more printing equipment and printed material such as books, magazines, and others.

Technological Upgrades in Print Equipment to Propel Growth

Less time-consuming cycle of production and reduced wastage are a few factors expected to drive the global Print Equipment Market during the forecast period. Moreover, higher quality color production and technological advancements in the print equipment are likely to fuel the demand for print equipment solutions.

Introduction of electrography and inkjet in the printing equipment has led to adoption of advanced printing equipment across various application areas. Besides this, introduction of 3D printing has changed the game of printing. Industries such as automation, healthcare, and others are using 3D printing technology to achieve higher efficiency. Higher adoption of the technology is likely to enable growth in the market.

On the flip side, a factor that may hamper the growth in the global market is high cost associated with print equipment integrated with technology such as 3D- printing.

In terms of end use, the packaging segment is witnessing a steady growth at present, However, the segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR over the forecast period. The growth witnessed is attributable to increasing investments made by the industrial sector. This is also expected to enable growth in the global market.

Landa to Establish Stronghold Backed by Recent Technological Developments

The global market is expanding and witnessing entry of new players. Key players are focusing on technological advancements to gain higher share in the market. For instance, Landa Corp. recently developed nanotechnology to print on any kind of surface with minimal pigment water-based particles. Such innovations are likely to augur well for the global market.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

BOBST

KOMORI Corporation

Gallus Ferd . Rüesch AG

. Rüesch AG Mark Andy Inc.

WINDMOELLER & HOELSCHER CORPORATION

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Xeikon

Landa Corporation

Others

