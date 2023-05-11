Print label market size to grow by USD 11.29 billion from 2022 to 2027: 3M Co. and Ahlstrom Munksjo among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global print label market size is estimated to increase by USD 11.29 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.58%. The growing demand from the organized retail sector is driving market growth. The emergence of supermarkets and hypermarkets has boosted the growth of the global market. Retail sales in China have grown over the past few years. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for organized retail due to government policies. With the rise in competition between different consumer brands, the importance of printed labels has increased to attract customers. Organized retail stores use advanced technologies that require tag identifiers, which further increases the demand for printed labels. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023- 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Print Label Market 2023-2027

Print label market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The global print label market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and local players. A few prominent vendors that offer printed labels are 3M Co., Aditya Polymers, Ahlstrom Munksjo, Al Ghurair First LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Barspell Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Cimarron Label, Concept Labels and Packaging Co., Fuji Seal International Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, JK Labels Pvt. Ltd., Label Aid Systems Inc., M. R. Labels Co., Mondi plc, Multi Color Corp., Ravenwood Packaging Ltd., Resource Label Group LLC, SATO Holdings Corp., Taylor Label, and The Label Printers LP and others.

The market is highly competitive, as vendors compete based on factors such as pricing, product differentiation, and product portfolios. Local vendors are offering innovative solutions at lower prices than international players, which is leading to price wars. Major vendors are focusing on expanding their geographical footprint by establishing manufacturing units, especially in emerging markets such as APAC.

What's new? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor offerings -

3M Co. - The company offers print labels such as 3M Tamper Evident Label Material 7380 and 7384.

The company offers print labels such as Tamper Evident Label Material 7380 and 7384. Ahlstrom Munksjo - The company offers print labels such as coated facestock label papers and thermal transfer label paper.

The company offers print labels such as coated facestock label papers and thermal transfer label paper. Al Ghurair First LLC - The company offers print labels such as Pressure Sensitive Labels, WAL ROLL Fed Labels, and Stack Labels.

The company offers print labels such as Pressure Sensitive Labels, WAL ROLL Fed Labels, and Stack Labels. Avery Dennison Corp. - The company offers print labels such as UV Inkjet and TC-2000 Topcoat.

The company offers print labels such as UV Inkjet and TC-2000 Topcoat. For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Print label market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (pressure-sensitive, glue-applied, sleeving, in-mold, and others), end-user (food, non-food retail, industrial and logistics, beverage, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The pressure-sensitive segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. These labels are self-adhesive and do not require any fasteners, glue, heat, or water to form bands. Some of the most common materials used to manufacture pressure-sensitive labels are paper, coated paper films, and plastic films. These labels are gaining more traction when compared to other labels, as they offer numerous advantages. They are convenient to use, versatile, and available in various design and graphic options. Moreover, the application of pressure-sensitive labels is much faster than other types of labels, which saves time and, in turn, improves efficiency. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global print label market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global print label market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to various factors, such as lifestyle and demographic changes, especially in the middle-class population in developing countries. A rise in the demand for packaged personal care products will trigger the demand for print labels. Hence, the print label market in APAC is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a sample report

Print label market – Market dynamics

Key trends – The increased implementation of barcode technology is a key trend in the market. Barcodes are important in supply chain management, as they document and protect crucial information, such as information about production date, location, lot number, and expiration date. The demand for barcode printing labels has increased in the global food and beverage industry owing to the need to print pressure-sensitive labels using 2D and 3D barcode technology. Mobile phones can recognize and read 2D barcodes, which is reducing the demand for special readers in the field of logistics. Therefore, the adoption of 2D and 3D barcodes will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Recycling PET plastic is a major challenge impeding market growth. PET plastic is light and cost-effective material, but it is difficult to dispose of. As a result, label manufacturers face many challenges when recycling printed labels. Moreover, there are issues related to label substrates such as polyvinyl chloride during the recycling process of PET polymers. As a result, it is difficult to separate labels from containers before recycling. Such factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this print label market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the print label market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the print label market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the print label market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of print label market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The size of the printing market for the packaging industry is projected to increase by USD 72.34 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.79%. The growth of the packaging industry is driving the market growth, although factors such as high investments in digital printing may impede market growth.

The 3D-printed composite materials market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 203.83 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by material (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and others), type (polymer matrix composites, metal matrix composites, and ceramic matrix composites), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Print Label Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aditya Polymers, Ahlstrom Munksjo, Al Ghurair First LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Barspell Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Cimarron Label, Concept Labels and Packaging Co., Fuji Seal International Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, JK Labels Pvt. Ltd., Label Aid Systems Inc., M. R. Labels Co., Mondi plc, Multi Color Corp., Ravenwood Packaging Ltd., Resource Label Group LLC, SATO Holdings Corp., Taylor Label, and The Label Printers LP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global print label market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global print label market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Pressure-sensitive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Pressure-sensitive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pressure-sensitive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Pressure-sensitive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pressure-sensitive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Glue-applied - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Glue-applied - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Glue-applied - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Glue-applied - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Glue-applied - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Sleeving - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Sleeving - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sleeving - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Sleeving - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Sleeving - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 In-mold - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on In-mold - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on In-mold - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on In-mold - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on In-mold - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non-food retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Non-food retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Non-food retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Non-food retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Non-food retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Industrial and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Industrial and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Industrial and logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Industrial and logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 111: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 121: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 123: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 124: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 132: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 133: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 134: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 135: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 136: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Aditya Polymers

Exhibit 137: Aditya Polymers - Overview



Exhibit 138: Aditya Polymers - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Aditya Polymers - Key offerings

12.5 Ahlstrom Munksjo

Exhibit 140: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Overview



Exhibit 141: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Key news



Exhibit 143: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Segment focus

12.6 Al Ghurair First LLC

Exhibit 145: Al Ghurair First LLC - Overview



Exhibit 146: Al Ghurair First LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Al Ghurair First LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 148: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Cimarron Label

Exhibit 153: Cimarron Label - Overview



Exhibit 154: Cimarron Label - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Cimarron Label - Key offerings

12.9 Fuji Seal International Inc.

Exhibit 156: Fuji Seal International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Fuji Seal International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Fuji Seal International Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Huhtamaki Oyj

Exhibit 159: Huhtamaki Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 160: Huhtamaki Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 162: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Huhtamaki Oyj - Segment focus

12.11 JK Labels Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: JK Labels Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: JK Labels Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: JK Labels Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 M . R. Labels Co.

. R. Labels Co. Exhibit 167: M. R. Labels Co. - Overview



Exhibit 168: M. R. Labels Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: M. R. Labels Co. - Key offerings

12.13 Mondi plc

Exhibit 170: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 171: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 173: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Mondi plc - Segment focus

12.14 Multi Color Corp.

Exhibit 175: Multi Color Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Multi Color Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Multi Color Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Multi Color Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Ravenwood Packaging Ltd.

Exhibit 179: Ravenwood Packaging Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Ravenwood Packaging Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: Ravenwood Packaging Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 SATO Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 182: SATO Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 183: SATO Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 184: SATO Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: SATO Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Taylor Label

Exhibit 186: Taylor Label - Overview



Exhibit 187: Taylor Label - Product / Service



Exhibit 188: Taylor Label - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 189: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 190: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 191: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 192: Research methodology



Exhibit 193: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 194: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 195: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio