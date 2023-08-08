Print on demand market to grow by USD 15,269.14 million during 2022-2027; The growing use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool drives growth - Technavio

08 Aug, 2023, 21:00 ET
The Print on Demand Market is estimated to grow by USD 15,269.14 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.42%. North America will contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are among the major contributing countries. Furthermore, the rising demand for customized outdoor apparel is driving the growth of the market in the US. Factors such as the launch of innovative products, the rising use of online platforms to purchase apparel, and increasing participation in outdoor activities drive regional market growth.
Company Landscape
The print on demand market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now
Market Dynamics
Major Drivers & Challenges-
The growing use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool drives the print-on-demand market. Businesses increasingly use personalized t-shirts as a branding strategy to brand their business and products. Such a technique is used mainly by start-ups to increase brand awareness and attract potential customers to their products and services. For instance, various multinational corporations such as Wipro, Microsoft Corp., and International Business Corp give their employees customized T-shirts where their logo and name printed on them. Thus, the increasing use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Dynamic pricing of raw materials challenges the growth of the print-on-demand market. Paper, substrates, and inks are among the major raw materials used in the market. Furthermore, the paper industry is under significant cost pressure owing to the increase in the prices of raw materials. Due to the rise in the cost of wood pulp, which is a major raw material for paper, there is a subsequent increase in the price of paper. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key Trends-
Increasing personalized trends in the fashion industry is an emerging print-on-demand market trend. As many people purchase gear with slogans or logos printed on them, especially movie buffs, the entertainment business is helping the market expand. Popular television shows like Big Bang Theory and Game of Thrones have a sizable fan base as the fans are willing to spend a significant sum on T-shirts or other products that have their favorite quotes or slogans written on them. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report
Company Profiles
The print-on-demand market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amplifier Fulfillment, AOP TECH LLC, Apliiq, Breakout Commerce Inc., CustomCat, Gelato ASA, imINDY LLC, JetPrint Fulfillment, Printed Mint LLC, Printful Inc., Printify Inc., Printrove Products Pvt. Ltd., Printsome SL, Printy6 Inc., Prodigi Group Ltd., Qikink, Redbubble Ltd., Spreadshirt Print On Demand GmbH, TPOP, and Zazzle Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Market Segmentation
This print on demand market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (software and service), product (apparel, home decor, drinkware, and accessories and other products), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The software segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, software of print on demand, such as Printful, Spocket, Gooten, and many more, is hosted externally. This enables enterprises to access printer software and file software through a cloud network or on-premise. Furthermore, the primary reasons for the increasing adoption of cloud-based software are globalization and the expanding geographical presence of end-users operating in the IT, BFSI, and retail sectors. Hence, such factors fuel the segment growth during the forecast period.
|
Print On Demand Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.42%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 15,269.14 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
24.07
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amplifier Fulfillment, AOP TECH LLC, Apliiq, Breakout Commerce Inc., CustomCat, Gelato ASA, imINDY LLC, JetPrint Fulfillment, Printed Mint LLC, Printful Inc., Printify Inc., Printrove Products Pvt. Ltd., Printsome SL, Printy6 Inc., Prodigi Group Ltd., Qikink, Redbubble Ltd., Spreadshirt Print On Demand GmbH, TPOP, and Zazzle Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
