Print on demand market to grow by USD 15,269.14 million during 2022-2027; The growing use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Print on Demand Market is estimated to grow by USD 15,269.14 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.42%. North America will contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are among the major contributing countries. Furthermore, the rising demand for customized outdoor apparel is driving the growth of the market in the US. Factors such as the launch of innovative products, the rising use of online platforms to purchase apparel, and increasing participation in outdoor activities drive regional market growth. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Print on Demand Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The print on demand market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The growing use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool drives the print-on-demand market. Businesses increasingly use personalized t-shirts as a branding strategy to brand their business and products. Such a technique is used mainly by start-ups to increase brand awareness and attract potential customers to their products and services. For instance, various multinational corporations such as Wipro, Microsoft Corp., and International Business Corp give their employees customized T-shirts where their logo and name printed on them. Thus, the increasing use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Dynamic pricing of raw materials challenges the growth of the print-on-demand market. Paper, substrates, and inks are among the major raw materials used in the market. Furthermore, the paper industry is under significant cost pressure owing to the increase in the prices of raw materials. Due to the rise in the cost of wood pulp, which is a major raw material for paper, there is a subsequent increase in the price of paper. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

Increasing personalized trends in the fashion industry is an emerging print-on-demand market trend. As many people purchase gear with slogans or logos printed on them, especially movie buffs, the entertainment business is helping the market expand. Popular television shows like Big Bang Theory and Game of Thrones have a sizable fan base as the fans are willing to spend a significant sum on T-shirts or other products that have their favorite quotes or slogans written on them. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The print-on-demand market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amplifier Fulfillment, AOP TECH LLC, Apliiq, Breakout Commerce Inc., CustomCat, Gelato ASA, imINDY LLC, JetPrint Fulfillment, Printed Mint LLC, Printful Inc., Printify Inc., Printrove Products Pvt. Ltd., Printsome SL, Printy6 Inc., Prodigi Group Ltd., Qikink, Redbubble Ltd., Spreadshirt Print On Demand GmbH, TPOP, and Zazzle Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This print on demand market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (software and service), product (apparel, home decor, drinkware, and accessories and other products), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The software segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, software of print on demand, such as Printful, Spocket, Gooten, and many more, is hosted externally. This enables enterprises to access printer software and file software through a cloud network or on-premise. Furthermore, the primary reasons for the increasing adoption of cloud-based software are globalization and the expanding geographical presence of end-users operating in the IT, BFSI, and retail sectors. Hence, such factors fuel the segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The music on demand market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.41% between 2022 and 2027. The music on demand market size is forecast to increase by USD 38,775.66 million. This market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (music streaming and radio on demand), end-user (individual users and commercial users), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth in mobile advertisement spending is one of the key factors driving the global music on demand market growth.

The online on-demand home services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 60.78% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,259.2 billion between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile application and website), service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health wellness and beauty, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing Internet penetration is notably driving the online on-demand home services market size growth.

Print On Demand Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,269.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amplifier Fulfillment, AOP TECH LLC, Apliiq, Breakout Commerce Inc., CustomCat, Gelato ASA, imINDY LLC, JetPrint Fulfillment, Printed Mint LLC, Printful Inc., Printify Inc., Printrove Products Pvt. Ltd., Printsome SL, Printy6 Inc., Prodigi Group Ltd., Qikink, Redbubble Ltd., Spreadshirt Print On Demand GmbH, TPOP, and Zazzle Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global print on demand market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global print on demand market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Home decor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Home decor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Home decor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Home decor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Home decor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Drinkware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Drinkware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Drinkware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Drinkware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Drinkware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Accessories and other products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Accessories and other products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Accessories and other products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Accessories and other products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Accessories and other products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amplifier Fulfillment

Exhibit 119: Amplifier Fulfillment - Overview



Exhibit 120: Amplifier Fulfillment - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Amplifier Fulfillment - Key offerings

12.4 Apliiq

Exhibit 122: Apliiq - Overview



Exhibit 123: Apliiq - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Apliiq - Key offerings

12.5 Breakout Commerce Inc.

Exhibit 125: Breakout Commerce Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Breakout Commerce Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Breakout Commerce Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 CustomCat

Exhibit 128: CustomCat - Overview



Exhibit 129: CustomCat - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: CustomCat - Key offerings

12.7 Gelato ASA

Exhibit 131: Gelato ASA - Overview



Exhibit 132: Gelato ASA - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Gelato ASA - Key offerings

12.8 imINDY LLC

Exhibit 134: imINDY LLC - Overview



Exhibit 135: imINDY LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: imINDY LLC - Key offerings

12.9 JetPrint Fulfillment

Exhibit 137: JetPrint Fulfillment - Overview



Exhibit 138: JetPrint Fulfillment - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: JetPrint Fulfillment - Key offerings

12.10 Printed Mint LLC

Exhibit 140: Printed Mint LLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: Printed Mint LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Printed Mint LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Printful Inc.

Exhibit 143: Printful Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Printful Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Printful Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Printify Inc.

Exhibit 146: Printify Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Printify Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Printify Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Printsome SL

Exhibit 149: Printsome SL - Overview



Exhibit 150: Printsome SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Printsome SL - Key offerings

12.14 Printy6 Inc.

Exhibit 152: Printy6 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Printy6 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Printy6 Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Prodigi Group Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Prodigi Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Prodigi Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Prodigi Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Redbubble Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Redbubble Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Redbubble Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Redbubble Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Zazzle Inc.

Exhibit 161: Zazzle Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Zazzle Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Zazzle Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio