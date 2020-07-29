Print Service Providers optimize media usage with ONYX TruFit

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Graphics, Inc., the market leader in providing wide-format and grand-format software solutions, has helped Print Service Providers pivot to meet the needs of their communities with ONYX TruFit, the company's newly released automatic nesting software. With ONYX TruFit Software, which is designed to work in any existing print environment and with any available wide-format RIP solution available today, users can see up to 50% media savings during nest creation, trace images with a single click, and produce double sided prints in just seconds.

"ONYX TruFit is much more than a fast, easy way to nest files and save media during these difficult times," says Matt Crawford, Director of Product Marketing at Onyx Graphics. "We're seeing it benefit Print Service Providers from across the globe in helping to achieve their business goals. Early adopters of ONYX TruFit have spoken out about how it has helped them provide new and unique product offerings while managing costs."

For Grey Squirrel Digital, a Print Service Provider located in New Jersey, USA, integrating ONYX TruFit helped maximize their media usage. "Integrating ONYX TruFit was a no brainer, our workflows have been redefined!" says Brian Smith, owner of Grey Squirrel Digital. "We know exactly how much media is being utilized before it even hits the RIP, and by maximizing our media usage we've reduced our waste and helped our profits."

Rapid Prototypes, a Print Service Provider in Arkansas, USA, enjoyed similar media cost savings along with easier file-preparation for their business needs. "We were looking for an easier way to nest our files which takes time in design compared to just seconds in ONYX TruFit," says Rebekah Henry, V.P. of Operations at Rapid Prototypes. "We found it easy to use, the media savings were nice and it's very efficient for double-sided printing. ONYX TruFit has already impacted our production quality by optimizing media use and saving us a ton of time nesting files."

The feeling of increased efficiencies in file preparation was felt even more for Zeno Signmakers, a Print Service Provider from Antwerp, Belgium. "When our customers need stickers in all different sizes, double-sided prints, or help preparing their files, you can imagine how time-consuming it is, even for the fastest designers," says Carlo Stalpaert, Owner of Zeno Signmakers. "ONYX TruFit helped us ramp up production to produce 9,000 COVID-19 health care stickers ranging from 30mm to 1000mm in the first week! The timing of ONYX TruFit couldn't be better."

ONYX TruFit provides automatic shape-based nesting with intuitive tools to bring speed and simplicity for even the most complex nested layouts. Using artificial intelligence to search millions of combinations to help users achieve optimal media utilization, ONYX TruFit provides up to 50% in media savings. Coupled with single-click image tracing and double-sided printing, users can save valuable file preparation time. Designed to work seamlessly across Windows and Mac OS platforms and with any wide-format RIP solution available today, ONYX TruFit fits easily into any existing print environment.

ONYX TruFit covers the entire product portfolio of ONYX solutions including ONYX Thrive print workflow, and ONYX RIP products including ONYX PosterShop, and ONYX RIPCenter – and is available to all ONYX RIP customers through a license purchase. ONYX TruFit is also available for non-ONYX RIP users and can be obtained through a license purchase request at www.onyxgfx.com/trufit.

Leading the market since 1989, Onyx Graphics is dedicated to helping customers increase productivity, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge with superior print and color quality. Its passion for delivering superb color led to the development of ONYX Color, Onyx Graphics' own color engine optimized specifically for large format inkjet printing. Innovative, productive, and satisfied customers around the globe help motivate the company to continually develop and enhance its leading-edge technologies. Global channel partnerships and longstanding relationships with printer manufacturers position Onyx Graphics as a market leader in powerful, reliable, large format printing workflow software. For more information, visit www.onyxgfx.com.

ONYX is a registered trademark of Onyx Graphics, Inc. Adobe is a registered trademark of Adobe Systems Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks and are the property of their owners and are respectfully acknowledged. Media savings testing was conducted by Onyx Graphics, Inc. March, 2020. Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Not responsible for typographical errors.

