Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Sees Increased Opportunities with Rising Smartwatch Shipments and Health Tracking Needs, Finds Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Printed & Flexible Sensors Market size was valued at US$ 11.65 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 19.45 Bn.

Reports on competitive analyses encompass company overviews, financial performances, product portfolios, and strategies of key players in the Printed and Flexible Sensors market. To assess strengths and weaknesses, a comprehensive SWOT analysis was conducted, while a PESTLE analysis was carried out to understand the impact of macroeconomic factors on the market. Also, the report includes detailed analyses of investments made by market players to enhance their global presence.

The research methodology utilized in analysing the Printed and Flexible Sensors market encompasses a thorough approach that combines primary data which is often collected through surveys, interviews, and focus groups with industry experts and stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and retailers, research and development organizations and technology providers. This allows for firsthand insights into market trends, consumer behaviour, and regulatory challenges and secondary research utilizing reports from government sources, industry publications, and financial statements. Market sizing and forecasting techniques are employed alongside competitive analysis to provide valuable insights into the market landscape. It also includes trade balance, market entry strategies, costs in different region, technology adoption, regulatory framework, compliance requirements and customer demographics which makes it an investor's guide. The report encompasses Product Type, Printing Technology and Application segments and their analysis, which elucidates their influence on the market. The estimation methodology often adopts a bottom-up approach to accurately determine market sizes.

Global Printed and Flexible Sensors Market 2023-2030: Key Highlights

Competitive Landscape

The Printed and Flexible Sensors Market includes the presence of several global as well as regional key players. A few prominent players that offer Printed and Flexible Sensors in the market are Canatu Oy, Fujifilm Holding, ISORG, Interlink Electronics, KWJ Engineering, Peratech Holdco, Synkera Technologies,T+Ink, Inc., Tekscan , Thin Film Electronics ASA, Vista Medical Meggitt A/S and others.

Market Overview

Increasing digital transformation in various industries is driving significant growth in the printed flexible sensors market. This growth is driven by the widespread adoption of smart devices such as smart watches, mobile phones and solar cells, generating new revenues for suppliers in the market. The electronics industry in particular is ripe with opportunities as market participants address the unmet demand for many new solutions. In addition, the push for digital maturity in sectors such as healthcare, banking and education has opened up significant avenues for market expansion.

In 2024, the smartwatch market is expected to grow exponentially. With 224.31 million users worldwide, this number is expected to reach 228.48 million by 2026. About 180 million smartwatches will be shipped by 2024, and more than 173 million by 2022. By 2032, the market is expected to grow to $143.19 billion, with a CAGR of 15.6%. Apple leads the market with a 30% share. By 2024, smartwatch penetration is predicted to be 2.89%, with 23% of men and 21.8% of women owning a smartwatch.

In the U.S. of the population, 12.2% of people use a smartwatch or fitness tracker, Poland is the most accepted at 26.5% and Morocco the lowest at 2.1%. Smartwatches are primarily used for health and fitness, with 92% of users using them for this purpose. Technological advancements including AI and healthcare products continue to propel the market despite challenges such as high energy consumption and cost.

The growing smartwatch market drives growth in the printing flexible sensor segment by increasing demand for advanced sensor technologies, fuelling innovation and generating new revenues This relationship with this interconnectedness highlights the critical role of printed and flexible sensors in the evolution of wearable technology.

Recent technological developments have driven market growth. Technologies combined with artificial intelligence, automation, and facial recognition to create intuitive and hybrid sensors. For example, the German company Accentors is developing a new way to print pH sensors, using only nanoliters of a special material, making them cost-effective and simple. These sensors usually come with a printed temperature sensor to provide accurate pH readings. Similarly, Sweden's Invisence developed a thin, printable sensor that can detect moisture. This sensor, which combines an absorber with a printed RFID antenna coil, is capable of remotely detecting intact condensation, proving useful on surfaces such as bathroom tile. The healthcare industry stands out as an important customer for printed sensors.

The shift towards digital technologies and faster processes has led manufacturers to prefer software-based sensors, which are space efficient compared to traditional hardware sensors. The rapid integration of new technologies into healthcare devices highlights the demand for innovative sensor solutions.

Furthermore, the energy industry benefits from the use of sensitive sensors in sustainable energy production. Research institutes are developing high-quality instruments and instrumentation for use in renewable energy, taking advantage of the simplicity and compactness of these sensors. The ability to integrate these sensors across a range of industrial applications enhances profitability and efficiency, contributing to the growth of the market.

In conclusion, the demand for Printed and Flexible Sensors is constantly increasing worldwide, driven by factors such as digital maturity in the healthcare, banking, and education sectors, which have also opened up a huge number of opportunities for market growth. This comprehensive perspective provides stakeholders with valuable information to navigate opportunities and challenges, and ensures strategic decisions for sustainable growth in the global Printed and Flexible Sensors market.

Segment Overview

MMR has segmented the market based on

By Product Type

Biosensors

Capacitive sensors

Piezoresistive sensors

Piezoelectric sensors

Optical sensors

Temperature sensors

Humidity sensors

Gas sensor

By Printing Technology

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Flexographic Printing

Others

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Others.

Based on the Product Type, the market is segmented into Biosensors, Capacitive sensors, Piezoresistive sensors, Piezoelectric sensors, Optical sensors, Temperature sensors, Humidity sensors, and Gas sensor. Biosensors segment is expected to hold the largest market share of xx% by 2030. The strong demand for glucose test strips, which are the most developed type of printed sensors and are used for diabetes monitoring, is responsible for the significant market share of printed biosensors. The market for printed biosensors is also expected to increase at a significant rate due to the quick development of technology, rising need for home-based point-of-care devices and rising demand for glucose monitoring in diabetic patients. Additionally, the market for printed biosensors has a significant market share due to the increasing use of biosensors in consumer electronics and environmental monitoring applications.

Detailed segmentation values for each segment and explanations for growth are provided in the final report. https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-printed-and-flexible-sensors-market/36362/

Geography Overview

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Printed & Flexible Sensors Market during the forecast period 2024-2030. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of xx% by 2030. the presence of numerous consumer electronics devices, the region's rapidly developing technology, commercial and non-commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems, touch info and entertainment systems, and social diseases such as diabetes on the rise in Asia Contributing factors include -High Growth Rate of Pacific Printed & Flexible Sensors Market.

The market for printed or soft electronics is growing rapidly in Asia Pacific. This increases the investment of foreign companies in the sector. A distribution agreement was recently signed between Chinese company CymMetrik and American company Thin Film Electronics ASA. Specifically, these agreements seek to increase sales in China, Taiwan, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries. With the rise in the usage of electronic devices in the continent, the demand for printed electronic devices is high and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

In the final report, past and future numbers and explanations are incorporated seamlessly to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Global Printed and Flexible Sensors market.

