Printed Carton Market- Top countries data and strategies based On Industry Trends [2023-2027]

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The printed carton market is expected to grow by USD 23.99 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 2.43% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 30% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is one of the region's top consumers of printed cartons. The rising population in many APAC nations is leading to increased consumption of goods like food, personal care products, and other consumer goods. As a result, it has opened a ton of investment opportunities in the packaging sector. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printed Carton Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial buy the report!

Printed Carton Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing concerns about carbon emissions leading to food waste management are key factors driving market growth. The chain of retail stores managed by a franchise, is known as organized retail. Packaged products are one of the key components of organized retail. Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Walmart, and Otto are some of the major e-retail companies. Furthermore., many of these companies have started their expansion in developing countries to attract more customer base. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rising number of startups is a major trend in the market. Many packaging companies are focusing on engineering products that provide a low carbon footprint, greater energy efficiency, and better resistance to chemicals, such as cleaners and solvents. Furthermore, the use of eco-friendly inks and new printing techniques is increasing because the packaging market is focusing on sustainability and eco-friendly products. Many new companies are entering the market to increase make profits from the growing demand for eco-friendly products. Hence, the rising number of startups is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Increasing risks of fire accidents is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The regulations and safety standards established by various government bodies should be followed by manufacturing companies. For example, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) has established programs to ensure that food contact materials and products comply with applicable regulations. Various precautions should be taken in the manufacturing units to avoid any fire accidents. Failure to comply with these regulatory requirements may result in the cancellation of licenses or registrations, administrative enforcement actions, and loss of approved status. Hence, these accidents are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key Printed Carton Market Players:

The printed carton market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

All Packaging Co., Amcor Plc, Ariba and Co., DS Smith Plc, Guangzhou Yifeng Printing and Packaging Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Lithoflex Inc., Mondi plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Quad Graphics Inc., Refresco Group BV, Rengo Co. Ltd., Seaboard Folding Box Co. Inc., SIG Group AG, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval S.A., WestRock Co., and Winston Packaging

Printed Carton Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, personal care and household, healthcare, and others), product (corrugated carton and folding carton), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the food and beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in sales of packaged food and beverages is a key factor driving the segment's growth. Many manufacturers are implementing rigid packaging solutions to entice consumers and minimize damages during transportation. For example, Graphic Packaging International launched PaperSeal trays as a replacement for plastic trays that offer brands and retailers a paperboard option. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Printed Carton Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All Packaging Co., Amcor Plc, Ariba and Co., DS Smith Plc, Guangzhou Yifeng Printing and Packaging Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Lithoflex Inc., Mondi plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Quad Graphics Inc., Refresco Group BV, Rengo Co. Ltd., Seaboard Folding Box Co. Inc., SIG Group AG, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval S.A., WestRock Co., and Winston Packaging Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

