Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratistics MRC, is pleased to announce this latest publication. Factors such as growing demand for a printed circuit board in consumer electronics, rising use of X-ray systems for inspection owing to advent of BGAs, chip-scale packages, and flip-chips are driving the market growth. However, rising complexity in fault detection owing to increase in miniaturized components is hampering the market. Emergence of industry 4.0 will be a key trend for market growth.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5361355







Printed circuit boards are rigid or semi-rigid boards on which geometrical patterns are printed in copper or some other conductive material. The equipment which uses in PCBs is X-rays, ultrasonic, cameras or UV radiation to detect defects in PCBs. PCB inspection equipment such as automatic optical inspection (AOI), automatic X-ray inspection (AXI), thermography modules, and SAM modules is used widely for detecting defects and ensuring the quality of PCBs.



By Product, Automatic optical inspection (AOI) is a key technique used in the manufacture and test of electronics PCBs. AOI is an important tool in an integrated electronics test strategy that ensure costs are kept as low as possible by detecting faults early in the production line. It will use visual methods to monitor printed circuit boards for defects.



By Region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a significant rate as PCBs are extensively used into different products such as personal computers, smartphones, smart wearables and smart home appliances in this region. Increase demand for PCBs in emerging nations like China, India and South Korea due to heavy inception of PCBs in new fabs is fueling the market growth.



Some of the key players in the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Equipment market include Vision Engineering, OMRON, Nordson, Manncorp, HB Technology, KohYoung Technology, Glenbrook Technologies, Bruker, Gardien, Mirtec, SAKI and TRI.



Products Covered:

• Automatic X-ray inspection (AXI)

• Automatic optical inspection (AOI)

• Other Products



End Users Covered:

• Automotive Industry

• Commercial Electronics Industry

• Industrial Electronics Industry

• Other End Users



Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



